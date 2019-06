05-06-2019

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019, at 11:00 A.M at the Registered office of the Company situated at VTN Square, 2nd Floor, No. 58, (Old No.104) G.N.Chetty Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019, at 11:00 A.M at the Registered office of the Company situated at VTN Square, 2nd Floor, No. 58, (Old No.104) G.N.Chetty Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Dividend (Revised) & Audited Results(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/05/2019)