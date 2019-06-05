JUST IN
FPI inflows into equity markets till May 2019 is the best in six years

sensex, bse

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 184 pts, Nifty ends at 12,022 ahead of RBI policy

Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities
Q&A The market is expensive now and will continue to remain so: Naveen Kulkarni

Sugar, sugarcane

Avadh Sugar & Energy hits 52-week high, jumps over 100% in four months

Modi's victory in Lok Sabha polls makes rupee double-edged sword for RBI

Buzzing stock Manappuram Finance hits fresh all-time high; surges over 50% in 2019

PSU banks rally; Oriental Bank, Syndicate Bank up over 5% in subdued market

GE Power rallies 5% on winning Rs 738 crore Aravali Power contract

US launches antitrust probe into big tech firms; FB, Amazon shares drop

Despite rate cuts, India's moribund housing market stuck in low gear: Poll

Sugar industry pins hopes on Paswan for a sweetener as glut still looms

Shunned at home, India's shadow banks are paying more for foreign funds

Jet a 'wake up call'; policymakers to be partly blamed: SpiceJet chief

Buy fixed maturity plans only to lock in yields when interest rates peak

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-184.08)

 40083.54
HIGH

40312.07

 LOW

40031.05

 PREVIOUS

40267.62
Nifty 50

(-66.90)

 12021.65
HIGH

12095.20

 LOW

12005.85

 PREVIOUS

12088.55
Heat Map

    Loading...


Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
G V Films 05-06-2019 GV FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at Vels University City Centre, 521, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai - 600 035 to consider and approve and taken on record, inter alia the following agenda matters. (i) To consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019. (ii) To Shift the Registered office of the Company (within the limits of ROC Mumbai).Audited Results (Revised)(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)
Lancor Holdings 05-06-2019 LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019, at 11:00 A.M at the Registered office of the Company situated at VTN Square, 2nd Floor, No. 58, (Old No.104) G.N.Chetty Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019, at 11:00 A.M at the Registered office of the Company situated at VTN Square, 2nd Floor, No. 58, (Old No.104) G.N.Chetty Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Dividend (Revised) & Audited Results(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/05/2019)
Mac Hotels 05-06-2019 Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 3:30 pm at our registered office situated at Beach Plaza (Annexee), First Floor, Nomxin, Caranzalem, Ilhas, Panaji, Panjim, Goa, 403001. The Agenda of the meeting will include an item to consider and approve the Financial Results along with Auditor Report under Regulation 33(3) (d)of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. This intimation is requested to be taken on record as compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. This is for your information and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)
Panyam Cement 05-06-2019 PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Limited will be meeting on Tuesday,the 28th May, 2019 inter alia.(1)To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter / Fin.Year Ended 31.03.2019. (2)Any other subject with the permission of the Chair.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 27/05/2019)
Real Growth 05-06-2019 Real Growth Commercial Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at New Delhi, inter alia, consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/05/2019)
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Tin 1333.00 1317.50 15.50 1.18%
Cardamom 2709.00 2688.30 20.70 0.77%
Gold Guinea 26030.00 25868.00 162.00 0.63%
Gold 32407.00 32206.00 201.00 0.62%
RBD PALMOLEIN 579.90 577.00 2.90 0.50%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
ORCHIDPHAR 162.07 -13.45 -
ENCORE SOFT. 0.00 -0.80 0.00
NITCO TILES 169.48 -10.29 -
MONEL 0.00 -0.02 -
SAKA 0.00 -0.02 -
REKVINA LAB. 0.01 -0.21 -
DASL 0.31 0.08 -
COLORCHIPS 0.41 -0.18 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
03/06 HDFC Securities Buy 280 KNR Construct.
03/06 Elara Capital Buy 349 Bharti Airtel
03/06 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 172 O N G C
Results Tracker

Available for 3668 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,379,877.71 501,350.57 99,303.56
Mar 2018 2,140,884.21 396,474.21 54,701.59
% chg 11.16 26.45 81.54
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
06/06 AFFORDABLE
06/06 MARDIA SAMYG
06/06 OPTIEMUS
06/06 ROYAL IND
06/06 SHIVAEXPO
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 58.60 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 49.00 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 86.90 May 14,2019
White Organic Re 63 85.00 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 317.30 May 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 543.16 12.96 18.21 17.01
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 520.49 12.79 17.39 16.16
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 738.97 12.81 16.73 17.12
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.75 15.52 16.36 17.12
Reliance Large Cap Fund - Direct (G) 38.76 11.67 16.22 18.03
> More on Schemes

