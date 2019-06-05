Company Date Agenda

G V Films 05-06-2019 GV FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. at Vels University City Centre, 521, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai - 600 035 to consider and approve and taken on record, inter alia the following agenda matters. (i) To consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019. (ii) To Shift the Registered office of the Company (within the limits of ROC Mumbai).Audited Results (Revised)(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)

Lancor Holdings 05-06-2019 LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 29th May, 2019, at 11:00 A.M at the Registered office of the Company situated at VTN Square, 2nd Floor, No. 58, (Old No.104) G.N.Chetty Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600017 to consider the Audited Financial Results for both Standalone and Consolidated for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend on Equity shares, if any.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 05th April, 2019 and the same shall remain closed till 31st May, 2019 (both days inclusive).Request you to kindly take the same on record as required under the provisions of the above captioned Regulation.Dividend (Revised) & Audited Results(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 29/05/2019)

Mac Hotels 05-06-2019 Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 3:30 pm at our registered office situated at Beach Plaza (Annexee), First Floor, Nomxin, Caranzalem, Ilhas, Panaji, Panjim, Goa, 403001. The Agenda of the meeting will include an item to consider and approve the Financial Results along with Auditor Report under Regulation 33(3) (d)of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. This intimation is requested to be taken on record as compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. This is for your information and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)

Panyam Cement 05-06-2019 PANYAM CEMENTS & MINERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Limited will be meeting on Tuesday,the 28th May, 2019 inter alia.(1)To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter / Fin.Year Ended 31.03.2019. (2)Any other subject with the permission of the Chair.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 27/05/2019)