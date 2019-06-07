JUST IN
Sensex tanks 554 pts, biggest one-day fall in 2019, despite RBI rate cut

Lowering rates may not really lead to the push required for growth

How to play the markets ahead of RBI's policy review

DHFL crisis: How the housing finance giant's fortunes took a downward turn

Stock of the day DHFL tanks 15% on credit rating downgrade; stock hits over 5-year low

Bank, auto, realty stocks trade lower despite 25 bps repo rate cut by RBI

DIL surges 52% in 8 days, nears all-time high on strong Q4 results

Buzzing stock Eros International tanks 20% on CARE ratings downgrade, hits record low

GAIL hits three-month low; stock slips 10% on heavy volumes

BS PRIMER What are policy rates and how do they impact you?

RBI could make it three cuts in a row on subdued growth, benign inflation

Market rally broad-based, riding on strength of govt mandate: Analysts

Oil prices slide 4% on concerns of slowing demand, equity rally caps losses

Premium for third-party motor insurance to be raised from June 16

BSE Sensex

(-553.82)

 39529.72
HIGH

40159.26

 LOW

39481.15

 PREVIOUS

40083.54
Nifty 50

(-177.90)

 11843.75
HIGH

12039.80

 LOW

11830.25

 PREVIOUS

12021.65
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Anmol India 07-06-2019 Anmol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 07th June, 2019: 1. To consider and approve the notice of Postal Ballot for change in Registerd Office of the Company and to alter the Memorandum of Association for the aforesaid purpose. 2. To appoint M/s Reecha Goel & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, as the scruitinizer for conducting the Postal Ballt process in a fair and transparent manner. 3. Any other matters with the permisiion of the chair. Please take note of the above intimation.
Avanti Feeds 07-06-2019 AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at a shorter notice, with the consent of the directors, at the Corporate Office of the Company at G-2, Concord Apartment, Somajiguda, Hyderabad- 500082 to consider inter-alia: 1.To appoint Sri A Venkata Sanjeev as an Additional Director. 2.To recommend appointment of Sri A Venkata Sanjeev as Executive Director with remuneration for the approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of Company''s Code to monitor, regulate and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Insiders of the Company from 05.06.2019 to 09.06.2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of above Board Meeting. You are requested to take the above information on your record.
DQ Entertain. 07-06-2019 DQ Entertainment (International) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company and other related matters for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 Kindly take the information on record and oblige.
Envair Electrody 07-06-2019 ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We intimate that the Board meeting of the Company, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019 will be held on Thursday, 30th May 2019, at 6:00 PM at registered office of the Company at Envair Electrodyne Ltd., 117, S Block, MIDC, Bhosari, Pune 411 026. Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed till 2nd June 2019. We request you to take the same on your record.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)
Mishtann Foods 07-06-2019 Mishtann Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To appointment of the following as Independent Director: a) Sachin Mahendrabhai Patel b) Vijaykumar Rameshkumar Patel 2. To consider resignation of following Independent Directors: a) Bharatbhai Jethbhai Patel b) Devalbhai Bharatbhai Patel 3. Any other Business with the permission of chair.
Derivatives

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Lead Mini 153.15 149.25 3.90 2.61%
Lead 153.15 149.25 3.90 2.61%
Almond (Non Pariel) 589.25 580.25 9.00 1.55%
Menthaoil 1449.80 1428.10 21.70 1.52%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 36966.00 36518.00 448.00 1.23%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
LANCOR HOLDS 26.26 0.40 -
TRIDENTTOOL 0.00 -0.96 -
STD.SURFACT. 28.12 -0.03 -
ORCHIDPHAR 162.07 -13.45 -
ANKIT METAL 153.79 -9.38 -
ENCORE SOFT. 0.00 -0.80 0.00
MONEL 0.00 -0.02 -
SAKA 0.00 -0.02 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
03/06 HDFC Securities Buy 280 KNR Construct.
03/06 Elara Capital Buy 349 Bharti Airtel
03/06 Prabhudas Liladhar Buy 172 O N G C
Results Tracker

Available for 3940 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,390,295.67 500,687.91 97,365.93
Mar 2018 2,151,549.93 397,639.73 54,761.99
% chg 11.10 25.91 77.80
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/06 AIML
08/06 MAHIP
08/06 OCL IRON&ST
10/06 ANIK INDS
10/06 CHADPAP
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 59.75 May 23,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 86.05 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 135.00 May 13,2019
White Organic Re 63 83.00 May 10,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 311.95 May 08,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Taurus Largecap Equity Fund - Direct (G) 80.13 8.70 9.12 9.10
Taurus Largecap Equity Fund (G) 76.34 8.65 8.59 8.40
Taurus Starshare (Multi Cap) Fund - Direct... 119.51 8.14 6.31 9.92
Taurus Starshare (Multi Cap) Fund (G) 115.35 8.11 6.17 9.64
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.87 11.66 5.33 11.00
