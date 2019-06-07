By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Sebi sends notice to 5 Asset Management Companies in insider trading case
- Diversification of iron ore distribution can end conflict: Rating agencies
- Taking a bet on debt funds: The risks you should know of as an investor
- Shift balance of debt funds in favour of higher credit-quality portfolios
- Indices post biggest 1-day decline in 2019 despite RBI's dovish stance
- SAT rejects NSE plea for bank guarantee to Sebi in co-location case
- GAIL stock takes 12% knock on tariff revision, modest uptick in HVJ levy
- Mutual fund industry in a tizzy over DHFL fallout, halts fresh inflows
- Indices give thumbs down to RBI rate cut, expected liquidity measures
- Investors lose Rs 2.22 trn as rate cut fails to ease NBFC sector concerns
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-553.82)
|39529.72
|
HIGH
40159.26
|
LOW
39481.15
|
PREVIOUS
40083.54
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-177.90)
|11843.75
|
HIGH
12039.80
|
LOW
11830.25
|
PREVIOUS
12021.65