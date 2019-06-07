Company Date Agenda

Anmol India 07-06-2019 Anmol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 07th June, 2019: 1. To consider and approve the notice of Postal Ballot for change in Registerd Office of the Company and to alter the Memorandum of Association for the aforesaid purpose. 2. To appoint M/s Reecha Goel & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, as the scruitinizer for conducting the Postal Ballt process in a fair and transparent manner. 3. Any other matters with the permisiion of the chair. Please take note of the above intimation.

Avanti Feeds 07-06-2019 AVANTI FEEDS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 7th June, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at a shorter notice, with the consent of the directors, at the Corporate Office of the Company at G-2, Concord Apartment, Somajiguda, Hyderabad- 500082 to consider inter-alia: 1.To appoint Sri A Venkata Sanjeev as an Additional Director. 2.To recommend appointment of Sri A Venkata Sanjeev as Executive Director with remuneration for the approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of Company''s Code to monitor, regulate and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Insiders of the Company from 05.06.2019 to 09.06.2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of above Board Meeting. You are requested to take the above information on your record.

DQ Entertain. 07-06-2019 DQ Entertainment (International) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company and other related matters for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 Kindly take the information on record and oblige.

Envair Electrody 07-06-2019 ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We intimate that the Board meeting of the Company, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019 will be held on Thursday, 30th May 2019, at 6:00 PM at registered office of the Company at Envair Electrodyne Ltd., 117, S Block, MIDC, Bhosari, Pune 411 026. Further, the Trading Window shall remain closed till 2nd June 2019. We request you to take the same on your record.Audited Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/05/2019)