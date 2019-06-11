Company Date Agenda

Brooks Lab. 11-06-2019 BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rights Issue of the Equity Shares.

Meenakshi Steel 11-06-2019 MEENAKSHI STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) To appoint Ms. Shivangi G. Murarka as Additional, Non-Independent Director of the Company b) To appoint Ms. Shivangi G. Murarka as Managing Director c) To appoint Mrs. Sudha Jajodia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company Kindly take the above on record.

Rubra Medicament 11-06-2019 RUBRA MEDICAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Gopal Sahu as Independent Director of the Company

Shakti Pumps 11-06-2019 SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 11th day of June , 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at Plot No. 401, 402 & 413 Industrial Area, Sector 3, Pithampur 454774 to consider and approve the below mentioned matter along with others:- 1.To appoint Mr. Keyur Bipinchandra Thaker as an Additional (Independent- Non Executive) Director of the Company. You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference.