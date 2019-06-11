JUST IN
Wealthy investors re-thinking realty exposure, favour equities instead
Should you buy stocks of housing finance companies at the current levels?

MARKETS LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,CPI,Inflation,IIP,Trade War,US,China,Mexico,Oil

Sensex ends 169 pts higher, Nifty over 11,900; Infosys, TCS lead gainers

Market valuation, hike in LTCG: Analysts rule out runaway pre-budget rally

DHFL crisis.

DHFL crisis: NBFC stocks stare at a difficult path to retain investor faith

YES Bank falls 13% in three days; hits over 3-year low on BSE

Suzlon Energy tanks 24% after report says deal with Vestas could fall apart

Stock of the day J&K Bank tanks 20% after govt sacks chairman on corruption charges

Stock alert ADAG stocks plunge up to 20% after RPower posts loss of Rs 3,559 cr for Q4

Buzzing stock Jet Airways trades near 10-year low; plunges 56% in two months

PC Jeweller falls 10% on rating downgrade by CRISIL on bank facilities

Auditors ask Dewan Housing additional queries on fund deployment

RBI's new circular on stressed assets may not hit lenders' provisions hard

DHFL aims to clear all dues by the end of 'cure period', rescale business

NBFC cash crunch worsens; bond issuances at 7-month low of Rs 880 cr in May

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(168.62)

 39784.52
HIGH

39979.48

 LOW

39619.97

 PREVIOUS

39615.90
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(52.05)

 11922.70
HIGH

11975.05

 LOW

11871.75

 PREVIOUS

11870.65
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Brooks Lab. 11-06-2019 BROOKS LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Rights Issue of the Equity Shares.
Meenakshi Steel 11-06-2019 MEENAKSHI STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) To appoint Ms. Shivangi G. Murarka as Additional, Non-Independent Director of the Company b) To appoint Ms. Shivangi G. Murarka as Managing Director c) To appoint Mrs. Sudha Jajodia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company Kindly take the above on record.
Rubra Medicament 11-06-2019 RUBRA MEDICAMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Gopal Sahu as Independent Director of the Company
Shakti Pumps 11-06-2019 SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 11th day of June , 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at Plot No. 401, 402 & 413 Industrial Area, Sector 3, Pithampur 454774 to consider and approve the below mentioned matter along with others:- 1.To appoint Mr. Keyur Bipinchandra Thaker as an Additional (Independent- Non Executive) Director of the Company. You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference.
52 Weeks Enter. 12-06-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider the appointment of Mr. Shantanu Sheorey as Whole Time Director of the Company.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude oil 3742.00 3646.00 96.00 2.63%
Crude Oil Mini 3742.00 3646.00 96.00 2.63%
Almond (Non Pariel) 589.25 580.25 9.00 1.55%
Lead Mini 158.20 155.85 2.35 1.51%
Lead 158.20 155.85 2.35 1.51%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TRANSFREIGHT 0.04 0.23 -
RPOWER 1585.66 -3558.51 0.52
ENVAIN ELECT 0.60 -1.55 -
PROCAL ELECT 0.00 -0.01 -
DQ ENT 28.03 -34.43 0.00
MARDIA SAMYG 0.00 -0.08 -
OPTIEMUS 64.24 -3.45 -
TRANS FINANC 2.53 -8.07 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
10/06 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 1831 Hind. Unilever
10/06 ICICI Securities Buy 169 Pokarna
10/06 ICICI Securities Hold 1850 Hind. Unilever
Results Tracker

Available for 3997 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,393,512.28 498,451.96 93,580.36
Mar 2018 2,155,876.42 398,523.09 54,354.61
% chg 11.02 25.07 72.17
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/06 BRAHM INFRA
12/06 LAKSHMI OVER
12/06 MAPRO IND.
12/06 MYSORE PAPER
12/06 VISCO
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 59.75 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 48.30 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 97.00 May 14,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 299.45 May 08,2019
Jinaam's Dress 59 37.45 Apr 25,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.68 7.73 3.18 10.37
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 16.32 7.48 2.12 9.71
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 16.29 7.39 -0.83 14.21
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.59 7.17 -1.74 12.92
NEWS

