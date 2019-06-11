By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Derivatives strategies: Nifty near-term target at 12,200-12,300
- Sebi suggests Rs 1 crore for whistle-blowers who expose insider trading
- Street cautious about IDFC First Bank's ability to achieve its goals
- Equity mutual fund flows rise 17% to Rs 5,407 crore after Modi's triumph
- Mutual Fund assets rise to Rs 25.43 trn in May, FMPs outflow continues
- Sebi suggests new informant mechanism with rewards to curb insider trading
- Sanofi: Strong anti-diabetic range, exports may prove healthy for investors
- Despite oil price volatility, earnings prospects good for ONGC
- Suzlon Energy tanks 24% after report says deal with Vestas could fall apart
- YES Bank falls 13% in three days; hits over 3-year low on BSE
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(168.62)
|39784.52
|
HIGH
39979.48
|
LOW
39619.97
|
PREVIOUS
39615.90
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(52.05)
|11922.70
|
HIGH
11975.05
|
LOW
11871.75
|
PREVIOUS
11870.65