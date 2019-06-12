JUST IN
Housing Finance Stocks and Nifty Bank
Have housing finance companies' stocks hurt the rising trend of Nifty Bank?

sensex, bse

Bank, metal stocks lift Sensex 166 points higher, Nifty over 11,950

Rupee, Money, Mutual Funds

Equity mutual fund flows rise 17% to Rs 5,407 crore after Modi's triumph

ONGC

Despite oil price volatility, earnings prospects good for ONGC

Hester Biosciences hits 52-week high; stock surges 71% in 2019 so far

Buzzing stock Indiabulls Housing Finance falls 6% on Rs 98,000-cr siphoning charge

Stock of the day Sterlite Technologies surges 12% as promoter releases entire pledged shares

ADAG stocks erase intra-day gain; RCom, RInfra down over 3%

Eveready Industries slips 4% after India Ratings downgrades credit rating

Jet Airways sinks 14% on report of halt in Hinduja, Etihad's revival plans

Sebi suggests Rs 1 crore for whistle-blowers who expose insider trading

India's 50% import tariff on Harley Davidson unacceptable: Donald Trump

Auto in slow lane: Domestic passenger vehicle sales drop 20% in May

DHFL repays Rs 45 crore in debt; completes stake sale in Aadhar Housing

> More on BSE Sensex
> More on Nifty 50

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
52 Weeks Enter. 12-06-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider the appointment of Mr. Shantanu Sheorey as Whole Time Director of the Company.
Alembic Pharma 12-06-2019 ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement Basis.
Brahmaputra Inf. 12-06-2019 BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 under SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR), Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 12th day of June, 2019 at 4.00 P.m. at the Registered Office of the company inter-alia, to consider and take on record the (Standalone & Consolidated) Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019. Further, Company''s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company remains closed from June 07, 2019 to June 15, 2019 (both days inclusive). The trading window will open for trading from June 16, 2019.
Indian Infotech 12-06-2019 INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indian Infotech & Software Limited schedule to be held on Wednesday, on 12th June 2019 at 4:00 P.M.
Lakshmi Energy 12-06-2019 LAKSHMI OVERSEAS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Chana 4650.00 4550.00 100.00 2.20%
Menthaoil 1390.70 1365.70 25.00 1.83%
Copper Mini 407.55 401.45 6.10 1.52%
Copper 407.55 401.45 6.10 1.52%
Nickel 867.30 854.60 12.70 1.49%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
RPOWER 1585.66 -3558.51 0.52
PROCAL ELECT 0.00 -0.01 -
TRANSFREIGHT 0.04 0.23 -
ENVAIN ELECT 0.60 -1.55 -
DQ ENT 28.03 -34.43 0.00
ROYAL IND 57.79 -0.09 -
TRANS FINANC 2.53 -8.07 -
MARDIA SAMYG 0.00 -0.08 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
10/06 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 1831 Hind. Unilever
10/06 ICICI Securities Buy 169 Pokarna
10/06 ICICI Securities Hold 1850 Hind. Unilever
Results Tracker

Available for 3997 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,393,512.28 498,451.96 93,580.36
Mar 2018 2,155,876.42 398,523.09 54,354.61
% chg 11.02 25.07 72.17
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/06 AI CHAMPDNY
13/06 FEDDERELEC
14/06 STEELCO GUJ.
15/06 GEM SPINNERS
15/06 PRICOLLTD
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd 75 12/06/2019 17/06/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Cian Healthcare 61 59.70 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 48.00 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 97.50 May 14,2019
Evans Electric 52 148.00 May 13,2019
G K P Printing 32 40.00 May 08,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 534.13 8.78 15.26 16.26
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 511.78 8.62 14.46 15.41
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.62 11.56 14.41 16.66
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 724.89 8.29 13.70 16.22
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 15 - Direct (G) 11.36 5.48 13.03 -
