Company Date Agenda

52 Weeks Enter. 12-06-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider the appointment of Mr. Shantanu Sheorey as Whole Time Director of the Company.

Alembic Pharma 12-06-2019 ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement Basis.

Brahmaputra Inf. 12-06-2019 BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 under SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR), Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 12th day of June, 2019 at 4.00 P.m. at the Registered Office of the company inter-alia, to consider and take on record the (Standalone & Consolidated) Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019. Further, Company''s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company remains closed from June 07, 2019 to June 15, 2019 (both days inclusive). The trading window will open for trading from June 16, 2019.

Indian Infotech 12-06-2019 INDIAN INFOTECH & SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Indian Infotech & Software Limited schedule to be held on Wednesday, on 12th June 2019 at 4:00 P.M.