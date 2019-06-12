By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Mutual fund managers not investing in their own schemes, say experts
- Normal monsoon, new products should help Hero MotoCorp's volume growth
- SBI's new home loan product is transparent, but volatile in nature
- United Spirits eyes double-digit revenue growth despite regulatory threats
- NSE cash market trades on cell phones up 10x since 2014, BSE deals up 20%
- Gems and jewellery exports plummet in May due to trade war, money crunch
- HDFC stock sees first downgrade by analysts since liquidity crunch
- Farm commodity prices soften on monsoon hopes, cereals lead fall
- Brent crude oil may hit $80 by Dec 2019-end: Kang Wu of S&P Global Platts
- Market Wrap, June 11: Bank, metal stocks lift Sensex , Nifty over 11,950
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(165.94)
|39950.46
|
HIGH
40066.31
|
LOW
39760.02
|
PREVIOUS
39784.52
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(42.90)
|11965.60
|
HIGH
12000.35
|
LOW
11904.35
|
PREVIOUS
11922.70