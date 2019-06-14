By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Today's picks: From BPCL to Bharti Airtel, hot stocks to watch on Friday
- Higher capex, competitive pricing key factors hurting DMart profitability
- Sebi hit the brakes on 'free of cost' transfers for FPIs in past year
- Capital may not come cheap for YES Bank amid cloud over asset quality
- RBI has space for more rate cuts: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Maneesh Dangi
- Majority of BSE 500 stocks trading below 200-day moving average
- Sebi's new default probability rule to monitor credit rating agencies
- India likely to be among top 20 global FDI sources by 2021: UN body
- Sebi tightens norms: Rating agencies to now provide 'default probability'
- Cashew import prices hiked by 280% to support domestic producers
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-15.45)
|39741.36
|
HIGH
39800.81
|
LOW
39461.27
|
PREVIOUS
39756.81
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(7.85)
|11914.05
|
HIGH
11931.35
|
LOW
11817.05
|
PREVIOUS
11906.20