BSE Sensex

MARKET WRAP: Sensex, Nifty end flat with negative bias; PSBs, IT slip

Housing Finance Stocks and Nifty Bank
RCom to Jet: Here are 10 worst-performing stocks of 2019. Do you own any?

algo trading
All you need to know about bid-ask spreads and its importance while trading

Arvind Subramanian

GDP data under cloud: Govt should know that this is a crisis of credibility

Stock alert Indiabulls Housing up 10% on withdrawal of PIL in fund siphoning off case

Stock of the day YES Bank dips 6% to hit 40-month low as global brokerage downgrades stock

Buzzing stock Tyre stocks under pressure as rubber prices rise; Ceat hits 52-week low

IndusInd Bank dips 8% to hit 3-week low after UBS downgrades scrip to sell

Jet Airways tanks 23% after BSE, NSE put trading restrictions w.e.f June 28

NMDC skids 7% after protests halt iron ore production at Chhattisgarh unit

DHFL promoters may sell half their stake; Wadhawan could give up MD post

Bata stock walks steady on healthy retail growth, strong brand equity

Sugar output in India may drop to a 3-year low next season on dry weather

YES Bank shareholders flag governance issues, but back new management

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-15.45)

 39741.36
HIGH

39800.81

 LOW

39461.27

 PREVIOUS

39756.81
Nifty 50

(7.85)

 11914.05
HIGH

11931.35

 LOW

11817.05

 PREVIOUS

11906.20
    Loading...


PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alliance Integ. 14-06-2019 Audited Results
Arms Paper 14-06-2019 ARMS PAPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Notice to convene 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company, Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Corporate Courie 14-06-2019 CORPORATE COURIER AND CARGO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Scheme of Arrangement
Dr Habeebullah 14-06-2019 Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s.Dr Habeebullah Life Sciences Limited will be held on Friday, the 14th day of June, 2019, at 3.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following Businesses; 1. Conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares - Promoters. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.
Ishwarshakti Hol 14-06-2019 ISHWARSHAKTI HOLDINGS & TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Board resolution for Appointment of Managing Director of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To consider and approve Board resolution for Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Menthaoil 1427.90 1374.60 53.30 3.88%
Nickel 871.10 859.60 11.50 1.34%
Guar Gum 9135.00 9030.00 105.00 1.16%
Chana 4544.00 4500.00 44.00 0.98%
Guar Seed 4325.00 4285.00 40.00 0.93%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TRANSFREIGHT 0.04 0.23 -
DQ ENT 28.03 -34.43 0.00
PROCAL ELECT 0.00 -0.01 -
RPOWER 1585.66 -3558.51 0.52
ENVAIN ELECT 0.60 -1.55 -
MARDIA SAMYG 0.00 -0.08 -
ROYAL IND 57.79 -0.09 -
TRANS FINANC 2.53 -8.07 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
12/06 Elara Capital Buy 194 Apollo Tyres
10/06 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 1831 Hind. Unilever
10/06 ICICI Securities Buy 169 Pokarna
Results Tracker

Available for 4001 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,393,574.08 498,460.22 93,586.70
Mar 2018 2,155,986.12 398,509.33 54,331.46
% chg 11.02 25.08 72.25
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
15/06 GEM SPINNERS
15/06 PRICOLLTD
15/06 UNITECH LTD
15/06 VBC FERRO
17/06 ANIK INDS
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd 75 12/06/2019 17/06/2019
Meera Industries Ltd 225 13/06/2019 18/06/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Suich Industries 75 71.90 Jun 13,2019
Cian Healthcare 61 58.75 May 23,2019
Par Drugs & Che. 51 46.50 May 16,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 98.15 May 14,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 388.45 May 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 534.94 6.41 14.66 16.32
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 512.54 6.25 13.87 15.47
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 726.27 5.90 13.07 16.30
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.62 9.36 12.74 16.67
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 15 - Direct (G) 11.39 2.89 12.33 -
NEWS

Scheme Search

