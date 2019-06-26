Company Date Agenda

Amraworld Agrico 26-06-2019 AMRAWORLD AGRICO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on 26th June, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider following items among other items, 1 To take on record the minutes of the earlier meeting. 2 To Appoint MANISHA MANEKLAL PATEL (DIN: 08482812) as an Independent Woman Director on board of the Company. 3 To Accept resignation of NITABEN HITESHBHAI AHUJA (DIN: 08394454) from the directorship of the company. 4 Any other matter with the kind permission of the Board. Kindly take the same on your records,

Atlas Cycles 26-06-2019 ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Confidence Petro 26-06-2019 CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Confidence Petroleum India Limited [CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766] is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 26th June, 2019 at the Corporate office of the Company at 404, Satyam Apartments, Wardha Road, Nagpur - 440 012 at 02.00 p.m. The matters to be considered at the Board meeting are: 1) To take note of allotment of Convertible Warrant to promoter and others made through allotment committee. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Therefore you are requested to take this aforesaid notice on your record and acknowledge the receipt.

Guj.Nat.Resour. 26-06-2019 Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the promoter reclassification application