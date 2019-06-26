JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Vinay Khattar, Research head, Edelweiss
Web Exclusive

Retail investors are still wary of the markets: Edelweiss' Vinay Khattar

sensex, bse

Number of penny scrips up 50% since 2018; stocks in high-denominations drop

Representative image

Indices snap 2-day losing streak, Sensex ends 312 pts up; RIL top gainer

sebi

Sebi plans to tighten rules of pledging shares by promoter group entities

Web Exclusive

Top companies where promoters have trimmed their stake in the past one year

Tyre stocks gain as govt imposes additional duty on Chinese tyre imports

HDFC AMC hits record high, rises 9% in four days

Web Exclusive

ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech: Three cement stocks that can rally 10%

Stock of the day Trent soars to record high on fundraising plan; stock rallies 10% in a week

ICICI Lombard falls 8% after block deals

Emami soars 12% after promoters set timeline to reduce debt

Buzzing stock SBI Life dips 5% as BNP Paribas' offer-for-sale opens today

Street prefers large-cap information technology firms over mid-tier peers

Expensive valuations of IndiaMART IPO may disappoint investors

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(311.98)

 39434.94
HIGH

39490.64

 LOW

38946.04

 PREVIOUS

39122.96
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(96.80)

 11796.45
HIGH

11814.40

 LOW

11651.00

 PREVIOUS

11699.65
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Amraworld Agrico 26-06-2019 AMRAWORLD AGRICO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on 26th June, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider following items among other items, 1 To take on record the minutes of the earlier meeting. 2 To Appoint MANISHA MANEKLAL PATEL (DIN: 08482812) as an Independent Woman Director on board of the Company. 3 To Accept resignation of NITABEN HITESHBHAI AHUJA (DIN: 08394454) from the directorship of the company. 4 Any other matter with the kind permission of the Board. Kindly take the same on your records,
Atlas Cycles 26-06-2019 ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2019.
Confidence Petro 26-06-2019 CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Confidence Petroleum India Limited [CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766] is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 26th June, 2019 at the Corporate office of the Company at 404, Satyam Apartments, Wardha Road, Nagpur - 440 012 at 02.00 p.m. The matters to be considered at the Board meeting are: 1) To take note of allotment of Convertible Warrant to promoter and others made through allotment committee. 2) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Therefore you are requested to take this aforesaid notice on your record and acknowledge the receipt.
Guj.Nat.Resour. 26-06-2019 Gujarat Natural Resources Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the promoter reclassification application
Spectrum Foods 26-06-2019 SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the issue and allotment of 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares of on preferential basis to Promoter of the Company and Non-Promoter of the Company, in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009. The above issue is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory approvals, if any.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 160.00 152.20 7.80 5.12%
Nickel 890.50 878.80 11.70 1.33%
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5483.00 5411.00 72.00 1.33%
Zinc Mini 205.50 203.30 2.20 1.08%
Zinc 205.50 203.30 2.20 1.08%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
ALFA TRANSFO 16.61 -0.90 -
PREMIER LTD 3.31 -64.55 -
182.89 -42.90 -
GEM SPINNERS 0.00 9.86 -
VBC FERRO 4.19 -5.18 -
AIML 33.67 -121.64 -
REL INFRA 4012.65 -1891.77 138.34
ISMT LTD 477.63 -69.73 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
24/06 HDFC Securities Buy 771 Axis Bank
18/06 HDFC Securities Buy 345 Hexaware Tech.
18/06 Edelweiss Securities Buy 2550.6 Dr Reddy's Labs
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4033 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,400,602.27 504,422.32 96,970.77
Mar 2018 2,164,936.26 399,946.41 52,356.61
% chg 10.89 26.12 85.21
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
27/06 CHPLIND
28/06 8KMILES
28/06 FCS SOFTWARE
28/06 REL.CAP.
28/06 RELHOME
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd 970-973 24/06/2019 26/06/2019
Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd 36 21/06/2019 26/06/2019
SBC Exports Ltd 22 24/06/2019 26/06/2019
Alumilite Architecturals Ltd 30 24/06/2019 28/06/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Suich Industries 75 51.50 Jun 13,2019
Cian Healthcare 61 58.00 May 23,2019
Artemis Electri. 60 108.00 May 14,2019
Neogen Chemicals 215 356.75 May 08,2019
V R Films 61 98.50 Apr 30,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 532.10 3.79 15.32 16.56
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 725.97 3.92 14.79 16.72
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 509.73 3.64 14.53 15.71
HDFC Equity Fund - (G) 689.72 3.77 13.92 15.73
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.48 7.96 12.96 16.31
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME