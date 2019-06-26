By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Dovish central banks across the world to help Asian equities, says HSBC
- Indices break 2-day losing streak; Sensex up 312 pts, Nifty ends at 11,796
- SBI Life share sale subscribed 3.4 times; stock ends 5% lower at Rs 675
- Govt plans to appoint another joint secretary-rank bureaucrat to Sebi board
- Spike in specialty chemical stocks last year brings forth valuation hurdle
- Lower realisation, rising imports may hit steel firms' earnings: Analysts
- Colgate's investors will have to wait a while to get their smile back
- Gold enters long-term bull market but analysts urge short-term caution
- Market Wrap June 25:Sensex ends 312 pts up, Nifty at 11,796; RIL top gainer
- ICICI Lombard falls 8% after block deals
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(311.98)
|39434.94
|
HIGH
39490.64
|
LOW
38946.04
|
PREVIOUS
39122.96
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(96.80)
|11796.45
|
HIGH
11814.40
|
LOW
11651.00
|
PREVIOUS
11699.65