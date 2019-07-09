By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- FPI surcharge makes markets see red; Sensex posts biggest fall in 9 months
- FMCG sector may lose its sheen as Union Budget, monsoon disappoint
- Investor flows into equity mutual funds jump in June to Rs 7,663 crore
- Budget 2019: Rise in taxes to take a toll on category-III alternative funds
- Why bank fixed deposits make better sense than buying T-bills, G-secs
- Derivatives strategies: 11,100-11,200 mark a key support for Nifty
- Maruti Suzuki stock slip 5.2% to hit 52-week low on production cut worries
- For top financiers, the slowdown is catching up faster than anticipated
- Tea Board fixes minimum price for South Indian varieties at Rs 60 a kilo
- Poland leads June purchases as central banks turn hawkish on gold again
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-792.82)
|38720.57
|
HIGH
39476.38
|
LOW
38605.48
|
PREVIOUS
39513.39
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-252.55)
|11558.60
|
HIGH
11771.90
|
LOW
11523.30
|
PREVIOUS
11811.15