JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

morgan stanley

Morgan Stanley cuts allocation to global equities, sees limited upside

markets
Web Exclusive

Sensex ends 793 pts lower: 3 biggest factors that dragged the market lower

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex tanks 793 points; Nifty holds 11,550; India VIX up 7%

markets
Web Exclusive

TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Here is how to trade IT stocks ahead of Q1FY20 results

Interview of the day Budget proposals bring in some incremental comfort, says Abhinav Khanna

Web Exclusive

TCS Q1 results preview Margin to take a hit; BFSI demand key monitorable

Jet Airways hits lower circuit for 4th straight day on SFIO probe report

Motown Buzz Auto stocks skid; Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor hit 52-week low

Tax proposal in Budget 2019 hits Indian companies' year of share buybacks

Mindtree dips 10% on resignation of 3 co-founders as L&T takes control

Bajaj Finance records sharpest intra-day fall in over five months, tanks 8%

Punjab National Bank slips 10% on detecting fraud of Rs 3,805 crore

Budget impact Infrastructure, housing finance, cement firms key gainers

Budget impact: Sebi may give listed firms two years for 35% public holding

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-792.82)

 38720.57
HIGH

39476.38

 LOW

38605.48

 PREVIOUS

39513.39
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-252.55)

 11558.60
HIGH

11771.90

 LOW

11523.30

 PREVIOUS

11811.15
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Excel Realty 09-07-2019 Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 to consider and approve un-audited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019
Loyal Equipments 09-07-2019 Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve following matters: 1.To fix the date, time place for convening 12th Annual General Meeting and to approve Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 2.To fix the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books. 3.To approve the Appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting and poll process of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To approve the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders to vote through E-Voting and voting in ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5.To approve the Appointment of Central Depository Services India Limited as service provider for e-voting facility to the members of the Company for Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6.To approve Board Report along with Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and all other necessary Annexures for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. 7.Any other business with the permission of Chair.
Mapro Industries 09-07-2019 Audited Results
TCS 09-07-2019 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2019, inter alia to: i.approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2019;ii.approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2019; andiii. consider declaration of an Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders.The Interim Dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
Frontier Capital 10-07-2019 Frontier Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To discuss and approve variation in the terms of existing 0.01% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. 2. To approve the notice of e-voting and postal ballot for variation in the terms of existing 0.01% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares. 3. To appoint scrutinizer and to approve calendar of events for e-voting and postal ballot process. 4. consider and issue upto 25,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis to the promoters of the Company i. e. Inimitable Capital Finance Private Limited 5. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 166.20 157.70 8.50 5.39%
Nickel 888.90 873.80 15.10 1.73%
Guar Gum 9345.00 9214.00 131.00 1.42%
Chana 4450.00 4413.00 37.00 0.84%
Lead Mini 152.60 151.60 1.00 0.66%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GOA CARBON 138.91 -5.02 -
HATHWAY BHAW 1.17 0.72 -
EMMESSAR BIO 1.89 0.40 -
G.M.BREWERI 118.63 16.27 -
WELLESLEY 0.03 -0.05 -
ST.STR.WHEEL 470.59 14.72 -
GRADIENTE 9.81 0.67 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/07 Anand Rathi Buy 334 JK Lakshmi Cem.
03/07 ICICI Securities Buy 248 Sadbhav Engg.
03/07 Reliance Securities Reduce 379 B P C L
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4046 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2019 2,401,175.19 504,231.58 96,597.44
Mar 2018 2,165,774.82 399,543.94 51,910.05
% chg 10.87 26.20 86.09
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
10/07 GAGAN GASES
10/07 GTPL
10/07 HIMACHAL FUT
10/07 IND.ACRYLICS
10/07 INDITALIA
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Indiamart Inter. 973 1346.55 Jul 04,2019
SBC Exports 22 24.00 Jul 04,2019
Earum Pharmaceu. 36 35.00 Jul 04,2019
Anand Rayons 27 27.00 Jul 02,2019
Parshva Enterpr. 45 48.00 Jul 01,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.71 3.17 6.21 8.80
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 16.35 2.93 5.13 8.12
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 16.40 3.16 2.12 13.30
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.69 2.97 1.21 12.04
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME