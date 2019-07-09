Company Date Agenda

Excel Realty 09-07-2019 Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 to consider and approve un-audited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

Loyal Equipments 09-07-2019 Loyal Equipments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve following matters: 1.To fix the date, time place for convening 12th Annual General Meeting and to approve Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 2.To fix the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books. 3.To approve the Appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting and poll process of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To approve the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders to vote through E-Voting and voting in ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5.To approve the Appointment of Central Depository Services India Limited as service provider for e-voting facility to the members of the Company for Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6.To approve Board Report along with Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and all other necessary Annexures for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. 7.Any other business with the permission of Chair.

Mapro Industries 09-07-2019 Audited Results

TCS 09-07-2019 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2019, inter alia to: i.approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2019;ii.approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2019; andiii. consider declaration of an Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders.The Interim Dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.