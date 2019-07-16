JUST IN
Explained: Will tax on the rich hit foreign investments in India?

Infosys vs TCS: Which stock is a better bet at the current levels?

Sun Pharma Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said the company would grow its speciality drug pipeline globally and expand manufacturing facilities
Five reasons why Morgan Stanley has turned bullish on Sun Pharma

MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 160 pts; broader markets underperform, Infy up 7%

Sector watch Sun Pharma, Divi's Lab, Piramal Enterprises: Time to bet on pharma stocks?

Buzzing stocks Allahabad Bank tanks 15% after reporting Rs 1,775 cr fraud by Bhushan Power

Infosys jumps over 5% on healthy Q1 results, other IT stocks rise too

Indoco Remedies slips 12% on warning letter from USFDA for Goa plant

Avenue Supermarts surges 6% after reporting strong numbers for June quarter

Suzlon pins hopes on Brookfield deal for bond payback as investors wait

Bitcoin slumps over 10% as fears of a crackdown on cryptocurrencies grows

Crisis-hit DHFL says working closely with creditors to avoid any haircut

Sun Pharma gains for fifth straight day on Morgan Stanley's upgrade

Hong Kong millionaires moving cash to Singapore as political crisis lingers

Indices

BSE Sensex

(160.48)

 38896.71
39023.97

38696.60

38736.23
Nifty 50

(35.85)

 11588.35
11618.40

11532.30

11552.50
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
5Paisa Capital 16-07-2019 5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to consider and approve, inter alia: (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; (b) Any other business. Further, pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all the connected persons, designated persons and Board Members from July 01, 2019 to July 18, 2019 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.
Agro Tech Foods. 16-07-2019 AGRO TECH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2019
Artemis Electri. 16-07-2019 Artemis Electricals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Valuation report (in Reference to postal Ballot Notice dispatched to Shareholders dated 27th June, 2019) issued by Registered Valuer for the purpose of acquisition of Share of Artemis Opto Electronic Technologies Private Limited (100% Equity Shares) by Artemis Electricals Limited and. 2. Other Agenda Item(s).
B.C. Power 16-07-2019 B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019. Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Securities of the Company was closed for all directors, officers and designated employees of the Company from 01st day of July, 2019 to 48 hours after the declaration of Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.
Balgopal Commer. 16-07-2019 Balgopal Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve It may be noted that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Balgopal Commercial Limited shall be held on Tuesday, 16th July, 2019 at the scheduled time at 12.30 p.m. at the registered office of the company, wherein the Board shall consider matters as follows: 1. Accept the resignation of Mrs. Manisha Agarwal from the post of Director of the Company. 2. Accept the resignation of Mr. Vikash Gupta from the post of Director of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mrs. Shrena Kalpesh Shah as Independent Director of the Company. 4. To discuss any other matter with the consent of the chairman.
Derivatives

Commodities
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Almond (Non Pariel) 602.75 570.00 32.75 5.75%
Nickel 940.00 916.70 23.30 2.54%
Menthaoil 1346.70 1321.60 25.10 1.90%
Natural Gas 168.20 165.20 3.00 1.82%
Crude Palm Oil 497.30 491.30 6.00 1.22%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
COCHIN MIN. 70.85 3.24 -
INTER.TRAVEL 51.40 -0.12 -
GUJ.HOTELS 0.92 0.92 -
TATA METALIK 499.03 19.62 -
AUTOMOTIVE S 120.34 -9.55 -
BAJAJCON 240.74 56.71 -
DMART 5814.56 323.06 -
REL INDL INF 20.37 1.72 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 781 TCNS Clothing
09/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 162 Orient Electric
09/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 66 Lemon Tree Hotel
Results Tracker

Available for 46 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 80,481.98 26,815.35 14,265.79
Jun 2018 69,909.30 22,640.41 12,676.93
% chg 15.12 18.44 12.53
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
17/07 ABML
17/07 DFM FOODS
17/07 DHANALAK.BNK
17/07 DUNCANENG
17/07 GMLM
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
S K Internation. 20 20.00 Jul 15,2019
A B Infrabuild 29 28.90 Jul 12,2019
City Pulse Multi 30 30.15 Jul 11,2019
Earum Pharmaceu. 36 39.50 Jul 04,2019
Indiamart Inter. 973 1268.40 Jul 04,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.19 0.20 1.10 7.53
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.83 -0.02 0.07 6.86
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.89 0.15 -2.40 12.00
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.20 -0.04 -3.27 10.76
Scheme Search

