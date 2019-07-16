By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- 11,450 key level for Nifty; investors may cut losses if market rises
- Gold prices fall Rs 100 on profit-booking and subdued global trend
- Tech shares propel markets; Sensex up 160 pts, IndusInd Bank falls 2.4%
- Sun Pharma bets on nurturing specialty portfolio outlook; stock rises 3.6%
- Life insurance can be a good investment bet in BFSI space, says expert
- Discount brokers scooping up more clients amid volatile market environment
- Why analysts are positive on BEML stock despite muted Q1 expectations
- Give priority to safety, do not chase high returns in company FDs
- Securitisation market clocks 56% growth in Q1 despite liquidity crisis
- Basmati price down 12% on higher acreage, no fresh payments from Iran
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(160.48)
|38896.71
|
HIGH
39023.97
|
LOW
38696.60
|
PREVIOUS
38736.23
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(35.85)
|11588.35
|
HIGH
11618.40
|
LOW
11532.30
|
PREVIOUS
11552.50