- NMDC to resume operations at the Donimalai iron ore mine after 9 months
- Sebi seeks to address issue of abrupt auditor exits from listed companies
- Muted volumes, falling e-auction premiums likely to hurt Coal India
- Q1 results: YES Bank's investors stare at painful and uncertain days ahead
- FPIs may set up SPVs in Mauritius, Singapore to avoid surcharge hike
- Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal in talks to buy Essel's mutual fund arm
- Tough road ahead for Wipro as growth challenges likely to continue
- Add fixed deposits to your portfolio as rates on offer are quite reasonable
- Supply shortage raises veggie prices in wholesale markets in Mumbai, Delhi
- Iron ore prices to rise 15-20% in FY21 after expiry of mining leases
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-318.18)
|38897.46
|
HIGH
39204.47
|
LOW
38861.25
|
PREVIOUS
39215.64
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-90.60)
|11596.90
|
HIGH
11677.15
|
LOW
11582.40
|
PREVIOUS
11687.50