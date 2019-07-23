Company Date Agenda

Artson Engg. 23-07-2019 ARTSON ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2019

Asian Hotels (N) 23-07-2019 Asian Hotels (North) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 23rd July, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019. This may be taken as notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Autopal Inds. 23-07-2019 AUTOPAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam, This is with reference to the above mentioned subject, we hereby give notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company i.e., E-195(A), RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar, Jaipur for the purpose as mentioned in the annexure enclosed herewith. You are requested to please take on record the above mentioned information for your reference, and to inform all concerned accordingly. Thanks and Regards, For Autopal Industries Limited

Bayer Crop Sci. 23-07-2019 BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 inter alia, to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.