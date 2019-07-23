JUST IN
Hindustan Unilever
HUL Q1 result preview: Rural stress may dent volume growth, say analysts

Illustration by Binay Sinha
RIL, IndiGo, Wipro, HDFC Bank: Trading strategies for result-driven stocks

markets, share market

MARKET WRAP: Sell-off continues, Sensex tumbles 306 pts as financials drag

Jigar Shah, chief executive officer at Maybank Kim Eng Securities

Interview of the day 'Institutional investors need reassurance on governance'

Cox & Kings slips to new low, hits lower circuit for 19th straight day

Buzzing stock Bajaj Finance hits two-month low, down 8% in two days

Stock of the day RBL Bank tanks 19% in two days on weak FY20 guidance

HDFC group shares fall on profit-booking; HDFC, HDFC Bank slip up to 4%

Oil price to rise? Millions of barrels of Iran oil piled up in China ports

Can Ravneet Gill do for Yes Bank what Vikram Pandit did for Citi?

Analysis Q1 results: Net profit of 113 firms up 10.8%, sales growth at 10-qtr low

Can't say when NBFC crisis will finish; trying to avoid contagion: RBI Guv

Fund pick SBI Small Cap Fund: Here're the investment objective and trailing returns

Markets shocked by Modi 2.0, but why?

BSE Sensex

(-305.88)

 38031.13
HIGH

38333.52

 LOW

37890.32

 PREVIOUS

38337.01
Nifty 50

(-73.05)

 11346.20
HIGH

11398.15

 LOW

11301.25

 PREVIOUS

11419.25
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Artson Engg. 23-07-2019 ARTSON ENGINEERING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2019
Asian Hotels (N) 23-07-2019 Asian Hotels (North) Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 23rd July, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019. This may be taken as notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Autopal Inds. 23-07-2019 AUTOPAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam, This is with reference to the above mentioned subject, we hereby give notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company i.e., E-195(A), RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar, Jaipur for the purpose as mentioned in the annexure enclosed herewith. You are requested to please take on record the above mentioned information for your reference, and to inform all concerned accordingly. Thanks and Regards, For Autopal Industries Limited
Bayer Crop Sci. 23-07-2019 BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 inter alia, to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.
Betala Glob.Sec. 23-07-2019 BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that the TWENTY-FIFTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of BETALA GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED will be held on Tuesday, 23rd July 2019 at 10.30 a.m. at No.24, Revanier Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai-600002 to transact the following businesses: ORDINARY BUSINESS: 1. Adoption of financial statements To receive, consider and adopt the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. 2. Appointment of Director To appoint a director in place of Mr.Roop Chand Betala (DIN: 02128251) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.
Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar - SKLP 3293.00 3232.00 61.00 1.89%
Sugar Medium Kolhapur 3279.00 3230.00 49.00 1.52%
Cardamom 3831.40 3780.60 50.80 1.34%
Sugar M Delhi 3500.00 3465.00 35.00 1.01%
Crude Palm Oil 496.80 492.50 4.30 0.87%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SIR SHADI LA 150.03 -0.65 -
ALLSEC TECH 43.12 5.24 -
SHRINIWAS 0.20 -0.03 -
CUPID LTD 34.13 8.16 -
HMVL 217.94 39.67 -
APOLLOTRI 51.72 3.69 -
MOONGIPASEC 0.00 -0.23 -
TVS MOTOR L 4468.62 142.30 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
17/07 ICICI Securities Buy 104 Federal Bank
17/07 Centrum Broking Buy 317 Bajaj Consumer
16/07 Equirus Securities Reduce 2133 TCS
Results Tracker

Available for 157 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 373,297.49 117,848.89 42,846.30
Jun 2018 317,416.30 99,288.94 37,815.22
% chg 17.61 18.69 13.30
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
24/07 ANSHUNI COM.
24/07 ASIAN PAINTS
24/07 AUTO COR.GOA
24/07 BH INFRATEL
24/07 CANARA BANK
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Wonder Fibromats Ltd 90 22/07/2019 24/07/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
S K Internation. 20 18.25 Jul 15,2019
A B Infrabuild 29 23.25 Jul 12,2019
City Pulse Multi 30 30.10 Jul 11,2019
Indiamart Inter. 973 1207.80 Jul 04,2019
SBC Exports 22 24.10 Jul 04,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.01 -1.90 1.81 7.12
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.65 -2.12 0.78 6.45
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.68 -1.97 -1.55 11.69
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.00 -2.15 -2.43 10.46
