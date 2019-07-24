JUST IN
FPIs

FPIs could be the panacea for India's credit crisis: JPMorgan

HUL

HUL Q1 consolidated net profit up 14.5% at Rs 1,792 crore

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 48 pts, settles below 38,000-mark; PSBs tank

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q1 profit rises 20.5% YoY to Rs 1,361 crore

Stock of the day TVS Motor hits over two-year low on weak Q1 results

FPIs could be the panacea for India's credit crisis: JPMorgan

Infosys hits record high in subdued market, up 11% in 7 days post Q1 nos

Mastek tanks 10% after net profit in June quarter dips 12% sequentially

IOB's June quarter loss narrows to Rs 342 cr, from Rs 919 cr last year

Buzzing stock DHFL gains 20% on heavy volumes, rebounds 25% from day's low on NSE

VA Tech Wabag up 6% on securing order worth Rs 1,187 cr under Namami Gange

DCC may take call on Rs 3,050-cr fine on Airtel, Voda-Idea after July 24

Sovereign bond yields to consolidate ahead of monetary policy review: DBS

Oil price to rise? Millions of barrels of Iran oil piled up in China ports

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-48.39)

 37982.74
HIGH

38217.81

 LOW

37898.90

 PREVIOUS

38031.13
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-15.15)

 11331.05
HIGH

11398.15

 LOW

11302.80

 PREVIOUS

11346.20
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Ahluwalia Contr. 24-07-2019 AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 24/07/2019 at 11.30 a.m. at Regd. Office A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 inter-alia, to consider & approve the appointment of Directors and to re-constitute of Audit Committee of the Company and other agenda items, if any.
Anshuni Commerc. 24-07-2019 ANSHUNI COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday,24th July,2019 at 11:30 A.M at the registered office of the company: 1.To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019; 2.To take note of the Closure of trading window from Monday 01st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 30th June, 2019; 3. To Consider and approve the Directors Report for the financial year 2018-19; 4.To fix the day, date, time and venue for convening Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve notice of the same for the Financial year 2018-19; 5.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.
Artefact Project 24-07-2019 ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Reg29(1)(d)of SEBI (LODR)Regulations,2015,we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wed,24/07/19 interalia,to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of Issue of Warrants on Preferential basis and Issue of Equity Shares through Private Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and also the issue price,in accordance with the provisions of CA,2013 and Chp V of SEBI (ICDR)Regulation,2018 and other applicable rules,laws,ifany,subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, at the Extra Ordinary General meeting proposed to be convened, in this regard.
Asian Paints 24-07-2019 ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019; and 2. Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 This is for your information and record.
Auto.Corp.of Goa 24-07-2019 AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities
EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 159.60 154.90 4.70 3.03%
Crude Oil Mini 3880.00 3829.00 51.00 1.33%
Crude oil 3880.00 3829.00 51.00 1.33%
Jute 4493.00 4437.50 55.50 1.25%
Menthaoil 1399.40 1384.90 14.50 1.05%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
INDIAN OVER. 4336.39 -342.08 -
ELANTAS 107.02 12.84 -
NIITTECH 538.20 111.60 -
INDAG RUBBER 49.08 2.92 -
GEPIL 428.66 -8.69 -
SAVEN TECHNO 2.85 0.63 -
CLFL 0.02 -0.02 -
CRISIL LTD 286.21 46.36 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 2376 HDFC Bank
23/07 Emkay Global Buy 2380 HDFC Bank
23/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 317 Bajaj Consumer
Results Tracker

Available for 204 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 441,240.04 132,935.80 48,644.28
Jun 2018 376,755.93 111,893.30 42,453.20
% chg 17.12 18.81 14.58
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
25/07 ADORWELDING
25/07 AMBUJA CEME
25/07 APCOTEX IND
25/07 AUBANK
25/07 BAJAJ FINSE
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Wonder Fibromats Ltd 90 22/07/2019 24/07/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
S K Internation. 20 17.35 Jul 15,2019
A B Infrabuild 29 23.45 Jul 12,2019
City Pulse Multi 30 30.00 Jul 11,2019
SBC Exports 22 23.90 Jul 04,2019
Earum Pharmaceu. 36 38.00 Jul 04,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 15 - Direct (G) 11.09 -1.16 13.39 -
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Direct (G) 515.82 0.03 12.93 12.53
HDFC Equity Fund - Direct (G) 699.51 -0.33 12.61 12.46
HDFC Top 100 Fund (G) 493.97 -0.10 12.20 11.73
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 15 - Regular... 10.76 -1.28 12.08 -
NEWS

Scheme Search

