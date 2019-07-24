Company Date Agenda

Ahluwalia Contr. 24-07-2019 AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 24/07/2019 at 11.30 a.m. at Regd. Office A-177, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 inter-alia, to consider & approve the appointment of Directors and to re-constitute of Audit Committee of the Company and other agenda items, if any.

Anshuni Commerc. 24-07-2019 ANSHUNI COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday,24th July,2019 at 11:30 A.M at the registered office of the company: 1.To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019; 2.To take note of the Closure of trading window from Monday 01st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 30th June, 2019; 3. To Consider and approve the Directors Report for the financial year 2018-19; 4.To fix the day, date, time and venue for convening Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve notice of the same for the Financial year 2018-19; 5.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.

Artefact Project 24-07-2019 ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Reg29(1)(d)of SEBI (LODR)Regulations,2015,we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wed,24/07/19 interalia,to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of Issue of Warrants on Preferential basis and Issue of Equity Shares through Private Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and also the issue price,in accordance with the provisions of CA,2013 and Chp V of SEBI (ICDR)Regulation,2018 and other applicable rules,laws,ifany,subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, at the Extra Ordinary General meeting proposed to be convened, in this regard.

Asian Paints 24-07-2019 ASIAN PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019; and 2. Unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 This is for your information and record.