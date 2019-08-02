JUST IN
Mid, small cap funds continue to disappoint investors amid market meltdown

Sensex, Nifty see worst July in 17 years: Where are the markets headed?

Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Securities | Photo: Dalip Kumar

I am a serious buyer in the mid-cap segment: Equirus Capital's Ajay Garg

MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 463 pts lower, Nifty below 11,000; SBI dips 4.6%

US Federal Reserve
Four reasons why the US Fed's 25 bps rate cut assumes significance

SBI Q1 preview: Analysts predict double-digit loan growth, drop in net NPA

Delta Corp falls 8%, hits over two-year low after FPIs sell stake

HDFC Q1 preview: Analysts see up to 50% rise in PAT, dip in provisions

Stock of the day Zee Entertainment slips over 3% after Invesco Oppenheimer buys 11% stake

Trent's PAT rises 51% YoY in June quarter; stock surges 8% in a weak market

Buzzing stock CARE Ratings tanks 19%, hits fresh 52-week low on weak Q1 results

Buzzing stock Wipro gains 4% after announcing schedule for Rs 10,500-crore share buyback

Monsoon expected to be normal in August, September, says IMD forecast

Stressed assets funds may return to India after relaxed ECB norms

Bharti Airtel Q1 preview: Marginal growth in ARPU, revenue seen

Heat Map

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Acrysil 02-08-2019 ACRYSIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2019 and to fix the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and the Book Closure date.
Aditya Birla Cap 02-08-2019 Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019
Alphageo (India) 02-08-2019 ALPHAGEO (INDIA) LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i)To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; (ii)To consider the reappointment of Mr. Ashwinder Bhel as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term of Five (5) years. For the purpose of the above, as per Code of Conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from June 30, 2019 to August 4, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Andhra Bank 02-08-2019 ANDHRA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019
Astral Poly 02-08-2019 Quarterly Results & Bonus issue inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 153.80 146.90 6.90 4.70%
Cardamom 4125.00 4005.00 120.00 3.00%
Jute 4442.50 4377.00 65.50 1.50%
Sugar M Delhi 3600.00 3550.00 50.00 1.41%
Pepper 35850.00 35450.00 400.00 1.13%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
CHOLAHLDNG 4.06 2.56 -
LGB FORGE 31.93 0.55 -
HIKAL LTD. 403.16 25.23 -
CERA SANITAR 267.35 19.08 -
HIND.CONSTN. 831.08 -15.06 -
MAHLOG 854.75 18.59 -
BH.IMMUN&BIO 7.00 -3.46 -
WELENT 515.91 37.62 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
01/08 HDFC Securities Neutral 1820 Vinati Organics
01/08 HDFC Securities Sell 16348 Eicher Motors
01/08 HDFC Securities Buy 259 Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
Results Tracker

Available for 642 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 1,082,140.09 295,825.37 73,482.18
Jun 2018 984,449.81 255,502.44 69,027.20
% chg 9.92 15.78 6.45
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
03/08 A.K.CAPITAL
03/08 ALKALI
03/08 ANDHRA PETRO
03/08 ARROWGREEN
03/08 ASHIANA ISP.
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
City Pulse Multi 30 30.00 Jul 11,2019
SBC Exports 22 23.60 Jul 04,2019
Earum Pharmaceu. 36 42.90 Jul 04,2019
Indiamart Inter. 973 1219.65 Jul 04,2019
Parshva Enterpr. 45 45.00 Jul 01,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 17.01 0.75 9.01 10.65
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.59 -0.60 8.62 -
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 16.03 0.37 7.37 9.17
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Regular... 11.29 -0.70 7.22 -
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 15 - Direct (G) 10.82 -3.39 5.77 -
Scheme Search

