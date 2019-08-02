By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- DSP Mutual Fund initiates legal action against DHFL to recover dues
- No immediate relief in sight for Zee Entertainment, stock falls over 4%
- Q1 results: Agile models support Shriram Transport, Chola Finance
- Promotional offers dent Godrej Consumer's June quarter performance
- India witnessing a Lehman-like crisis, says Elara Capital's Raj Bhatt
- Sebi flags 23 MF practices, warns of action if they violate rules again
- Senior officials of domestic asset managers to be hit hard by I-T surcharge
- US Fed's hawkish interest rate cut sends Sensex, Nifty into a tailspin
- Some mistakes investors must avoid in relationship with their brokers
- Indians sell record amount of old gold as prices hit 7-year-high
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-462.80)
|37018.32
|
HIGH
37387.18
|
LOW
36694.18
|
PREVIOUS
37481.12
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-138.00)
|10980.00
|
HIGH
11076.75
|
LOW
10881.00
|
PREVIOUS
11118.00