- Sensex crashes 624 points, Nifty below 11,000 amid worldwide sell-off
- Plan for gold spot exchange picks up pace; govt approval awaited
- Global business growth, lower costs a booster dose for Sun Pharma
- Brokerages approve RIL's growth plan, expect 30% gain in stock
- IHFL's real estate exposure a challenge for merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank
- Bosch reports subdued Q1 results as slowdown takes a toll on revenues
- Lack of timely resolution, legal costs may hold back class action suits
- To allay concerns, govt must take business-friendly steps: Mukul Kochhar
- ETFs triple in 2 yrs on back of steady inflow from EPFO, provident funds
- Steel executives' guild urges PM Modi for 'hassle-free' SAIL-NINL merger
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-623.75)
|36958.16
|
HIGH
37755.16
|
LOW
36888.49
|
PREVIOUS
37581.91
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-183.80)
|10925.85
|
HIGH
11145.90
|
LOW
10901.60
|
PREVIOUS
11109.65