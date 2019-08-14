Company Date Agenda

52 Weeks Enter. 14-08-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 14th August,2019.

A F Enterprises 14-08-2019 A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

A K Spintex 14-08-2019 A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR), 2015we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday the 14th August, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone, Chittorgarh Road, Biliyan Kalan, Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business. 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and Three Month ended 30th June, 2019. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report submitted by the Auditors along for the financial result of the company for the quarter and Three Month ended 30th June, 2019.

Aananda Lakshmi 14-08-2019 Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2019. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has already commenced and shall continue till 48 hours of the announcement of the Unaudited results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.