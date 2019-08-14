JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

economy

Economic downturn raises default risks, puts stimulus package in focus

Sunil Singhania

Q&A Slowdown cyclical rather than structural: Abakkus Asset Manager Founder

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex crashes 624 pts; YES Bank tanks 11%, RIL surges 10%

value funds

Most value funds are performing badly: Is it time to dump them?

Web Exclusive

Top companies where FIIs raised stake over 50% in the last 4 quarters

Reliance Nippon Life hits 52-week high in weak market; surges 12%

YES Bank, ITC, Cipla, Britannia, Tata Steel hit 52-week lows on Nifty

Brokerages bullish on RIL post Aramco deal buzz, Jio's commercial launch

Graphite India sinks 11% as revenue more than halves in June quarter

Hathway, Den Network rally up to 20% on Jio GigaFiber launch buzz, PVR dips

Stock of the day RIL jumps 12% post AGM; sees biggest single-day gain in 10 years

Buzzing stock Divi's Laboratories slips 9% on subdued June quarter results

A bond bubble?

Why India's $10 billion foreign bond sale plan may never take off

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-623.75)

 36958.16
HIGH

37755.16

 LOW

36888.49

 PREVIOUS

37581.91
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-183.80)

 10925.85
HIGH

11145.90

 LOW

10901.60

 PREVIOUS

11109.65
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
52 Weeks Enter. 14-08-2019 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 14th August,2019.
A F Enterprises 14-08-2019 A.F. Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.
A K Spintex 14-08-2019 A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR), 2015we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday the 14th August, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone, Chittorgarh Road, Biliyan Kalan, Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business. 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and Three Month ended 30th June, 2019. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report submitted by the Auditors along for the financial result of the company for the quarter and Three Month ended 30th June, 2019.
Aananda Lakshmi 14-08-2019 Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2019. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has already commenced and shall continue till 48 hours of the announcement of the Unaudited results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.
Aanchal Ispat 14-08-2019 Aanchal Ispat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform that the meeting of the board of directors of Aanchal Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th day of August, 2019 at 4.00 P.M at Paridhan Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF - V, Room No 503, Kolkata- 700015, West Bengal, inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2019.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cardamom 4083.00 3980.00 103.00 2.59%
Silver M 44111.00 43009.00 1102.00 2.56%
Silver 44111.00 43009.00 1102.00 2.56%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 44111.00 43009.00 1102.00 2.56%
Almond (Non Pariel) 625.00 611.50 13.50 2.21%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NIRLON 75.37 25.64 -
SOURCEIND 0.02 -0.01 -
QUASAR 0.00 0.03 -
BALASORE 283.57 2.31 -
DHANVARSHA 3.86 1.06 -
ESKAY K'N'IT 0.60 -0.91 -
STARCOM 2.83 0.01 -
SEASONS FUR. 1.41 0.01 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
13/08 Elara Capital Accumulate 2588
13/08 HDFC Securities Sell 1320 Divi's Lab.
13/08 Elara Capital Accumulate 2588 Britannia Inds.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 2280 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,137,246.67 563,312.06 135,566.98
Jun 2018 1,985,047.11 493,116.14 127,065.14
% chg 7.67 14.24 6.69
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
16/08 ORTEL
19/08 DHAMPURE SGR
19/08 GLANCE FIN.
19/08 IITL PROJ
19/08 INDUS.INV.TR
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Affle India 745 832.20 Aug 08,2019
Wonder Fibromats 89 89.00 Aug 06,2019
A B Infrabuild 29 19.45 Jul 12,2019
Earum Pharmaceu. 36 42.10 Jul 04,2019
Indiamart Inter. 973 1161.10 Jul 04,2019
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.80 0.42 -6.27 5.74
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.43 0.20 -7.21 5.05
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.51 0.19 -8.49 10.03
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.83 0.00 -9.29 8.83
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME