- Spandana Sphoorty Financial shares fail to shine on debut, end at Rs 855
- Colgate loses grip as market share in toothpaste segment down 52%
- Coffee Day shares end 16-day losing streak, hit 5% upper circuit
- Street cautious on NMDC despite volumes, realisations gain; stock falls
- Valuation hurdle for Ujjivan and Equitas SFBs; stocks fall over 1%
- Correction fails to rein in expensive market valuation, say analysts
- Manipal Health Enterprises plans expansion, may go for IPO in 2 years
- Disclosure lapses: Sebi puts stricter regulations for listed companies
- Market Wrap, Aug 19: Sensex slips 316 pts from day's high, ends 52 pts up
- BSE to expand commodity derivatives with slew of new contracts next quarter
Indices
BSE Sensex
(52.16)
|37402.49
HIGH
37718.88
LOW
37358.49
PREVIOUS
37350.33
Nifty 50
(6.10)
|11053.90
HIGH
11146.90
LOW
11037.85
PREVIOUS
11047.80