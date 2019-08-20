Company Date Agenda

Amit Securities 20-08-2019 AMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29(1)(a)& (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the 04/2019-20 Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 2, Shivaji Nagar, Indore (M.P.) 452003 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: - 1. Approval of the Book closure for the purpose of the 27th Annual general Meeting. 2. Approval of the cut-off date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-Voting and voting at the time of 27th Annual general Meeting. 3. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-Voting as well as voting at the Annual general Meeting. 4. Approval of the notice of AGM and board report, CG report. 5. To consider the Reappointment of Mr. Hemant Sharma As Managing Director Of the company.

Ceenik Exports 20-08-2019 CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Fruition Venture 20-08-2019 Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve approve the notice of Annual General Meeting and other related items.

Jigar Cables 20-08-2019 Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Draft Directors' Report along with annexure thereto. 2. To approve the Draft Notice convening the 3rd Annual General Meeting and it's date, time and venue. 3. To fix the date for book closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books. 4. To transact any other business, if any, with the permission of Chair. Kindly acknowledge and take on your records. Thanking You.