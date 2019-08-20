JUST IN
banks, financial institutions
Bank stocks fall up to 40% since Budget. Is it a good time to buy?

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 316 pts from day's high, ends 52 pts up; PSBs dip

markets
ABB, Siemens, Thermax: How to trade capital goods stocks in this market?

Motilal Oswal, managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Q&A Investors burnt their fingers in small- and mid-caps, says Motilal Oswal

New listing Spandana Sphoorty sees tepid debut, lists at 4% discount to issue price

Stock of the day Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit after falling 68% in 3 weeks

Godfrey Phillips India surges 53% in four days on strong Q1 results

Buzzing stock Marico hits new high, gains 10% thus far in August on strong Q1 results

INEOS Styrolution freezes at 20% upper circuit on voluntary delisting plan

Unnerved by Reliance Jio offer, leading multiplex companies hit back

Aavas Financiers rallies 90% so far in 2019 on FPI buying

Credit rating agencies, auditors on ED radar in IL&FS charge sheet

From Dr Reddy's to Cipla, pharma companies aren't out of the woods: Experts

Centre increases oil and gas bidding round to three times a year

Indices

BSE Sensex

(52.16)

 37402.49
HIGH

37718.88

 LOW

37358.49

 PREVIOUS

37350.33
Nifty 50

(6.10)

 11053.90
HIGH

11146.90

 LOW

11037.85

 PREVIOUS

11047.80
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Amit Securities 20-08-2019 AMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29(1)(a)& (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the 04/2019-20 Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 2, Shivaji Nagar, Indore (M.P.) 452003 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: - 1. Approval of the Book closure for the purpose of the 27th Annual general Meeting. 2. Approval of the cut-off date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-Voting and voting at the time of 27th Annual general Meeting. 3. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-Voting as well as voting at the Annual general Meeting. 4. Approval of the notice of AGM and board report, CG report. 5. To consider the Reappointment of Mr. Hemant Sharma As Managing Director Of the company.
Ceenik Exports 20-08-2019 CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.
Fruition Venture 20-08-2019 Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve approve the notice of Annual General Meeting and other related items.
Jigar Cables 20-08-2019 Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Draft Directors' Report along with annexure thereto. 2. To approve the Draft Notice convening the 3rd Annual General Meeting and it's date, time and venue. 3. To fix the date for book closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books. 4. To transact any other business, if any, with the permission of Chair. Kindly acknowledge and take on your records. Thanking You.
Navkar Builders 20-08-2019 NAVKAR BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To fix day, date, time and venue for Annual General meeting. 2. To decide on the dates for closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 3. To consider and approve draft of Directors' Report and Corporate Governance Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019. 4. To consider and approve draft of notice for Annual General Meeting. 5. To appoint Mrs. Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM. 6. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors to fill the casual vacancy. 7. Any other business with the permission of chair.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 156.80 152.40 4.40 2.89%
Menthaoil 1457.30 1429.10 28.20 1.97%
Sugar Medium Kolhapur 3413.00 3352.00 61.00 1.82%
Nickel 1157.20 1136.70 20.50 1.80%
Cotton 20590.00 20350.00 240.00 1.18%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
TALWALKAR 3.21 -16.75 0.00
TRANS FINANC 0.82 -0.15 -
NTL 2.38 -130.89 -
NEXUSCOMMO 0.00 -0.02 -
ZNEWSAGA 0.15 0.01 -
GENERAAGRI 2.77 0.02 -
VIRAT CRANE 18.41 1.49 -
JAYSN DYEST 26.83 1.19 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
19/08 Nirmal Bang Buy 112 Equitas Holdings
19/08 Anand Rathi Buy 290 Visaka Inds.
19/08 Elara Capital Buy 767 BEML Ltd
Results Tracker

Available for 3796 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,452,333.06 611,861.62 142,348.05
Jun 2018 2,296,575.60 546,563.92 137,839.39
% chg 6.78 11.95 3.27
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
21/08 GTN INDUS
21/08 PGL
21/08 PROCTER &GAM
21/08 THAKRAL SER
21/08 VALECHA ENGG
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Spandana Sphoort 856 848.40 Aug 19,2019
Affle India 745 794.25 Aug 08,2019
Wonder Fibromats 89 88.75 Aug 06,2019
City Pulse Multi 30 28.50 Jul 11,2019
SBC Exports 22 24.15 Jul 04,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.66 -0.68 -6.50 5.27
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.30 -0.91 -7.43 4.58
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.38 -0.90 -8.22 9.79
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.70 -1.09 -9.02 8.60
Scheme Search

