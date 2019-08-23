JUST IN
Charticle: Top stocks that FPIs, MFs bought and sold during June quarter

MARKET WRAP: Sensex tumbles 587 pts, Nifty below 10,750; small-caps bleed

The correction has been sharper in the broader market with the NSE Midcap 100 and NSE Smallcap 100 currently at their lowest level since February 2017 and December 2016, respectively

144 stocks trade at over five-year low; Nomura lowers Nifty target

Analysts eye festive season for consumption revival; top stocks to buy
Analysts eye festive season for consumption revival; top stocks to buy

324 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; Reliance Capital tumbles 24% intra-day

Bucking the trend Hindustan Unilever hits record high in weak market, up 12% in one month

Stock of the day DLF tumbles 20% as SC issues notice on non-disclosure of key information

Buzzing stock LIC Housing Finance slips nearly 8% post block deal

Hathway zooms 97%, Den Networks 50% in 7 days on Jio Fiber rollout plan

IMF warns against rate cuts, currency intervention to improve trade balance

Number of NBFCs drops to lowest in 10 yrs in India as crackdown accelerates

Why this may be time to thoroughly redesign Indian banking system

No sectoral relief

Sebi relaxes buyback norms for firms with housing finance, NBFC units

> More on BSE Sensex
> More on Nifty 50

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Advik Labs. 23-08-2019 ADVIK LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 23d August, 2019 at the corporate office of the company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19,Barakhambha Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001, interalia, to consider the sale of Manufacturing Unit of the company situated at 138, Roz- Ka- Meo Industrial Area, Sohna, Gurgaon Haryana- L221.03 (i.e. the Land and Building and Plant and Machinery of the Company on as is whereis basisJ and to do any other business with the permission of the Board.
Bharat Bhushan 23-08-2019 BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Ma''am, Pursuant to Regulation 29, Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of July, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001 This is for your information and record. Thanking you, Yours truly,BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Ma''am,Pursuant to Regulation 29, Regulation 33 and Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of July, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001This is for your information and record.Thanking you,Yours truly,Respected Sir/Madam,As per Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Certified True Copies of publication of Notice of the Board Meeting to be held on Saturday, 27th July, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 of the Company in one English and Hindi Newspaper i.e. in 'The Pioneer' and 'Vir Arjun' respectively.Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take it on record.Thanking YouBHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company isscheduled on 23/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and three monthsended on 30th June, 2019. 2.Fixation of time, date and venue of 27th Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March,2019. 3.Notice of Annual General Meeting, Directors Report, Management Discussion Analysis Report, Corporate GovernanceReport and all other annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. 4.Book closure date in connection with 27thAnnual General Meeting and Dividend payment for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer forE-Voting and ascertaining the results of poll. 6. Re-appointment of Mr. Varun Saihgal, Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta and Mr.Ravindra Singh Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company for a second term of five years, subject to the approval ofshareholders in ensuing AGM. 7.Cessation of directorship of Late Mr. Jogesh Chander Ahuja, Non-Executive Director of theCompany due to his sudden death and other items mentioned in attachments.(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 25/07/2019)
Freshtrop Fruits 23-08-2019 FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Freshtrop Fruits Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2019 to consider, inter-alia, the proposal of Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015 and Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities, the ''''Trading Window'''' shall remain closed from 21st August 2019 until the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decision of Board of Directors regarding Buyback of Shares.
Frontline Corp. 23-08-2019 FRONTLINE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of the SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015,, we inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 4th Floor, Shalin Office, Near Nehru Bridge,, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 to, interalia, consider on the following items 1. Notice for holding the 30th Annual General Meeting 2. Fixation of date of Book Closure 3. Appointment of Directors 4. Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company 5. Any other business with permission of the Chair Please take the above on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking you, Yours sincerely, For Frontline Corporation Limited Suresh Kumar Verma Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Haz.Multi Proj. 23-08-2019 HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the following business of the Company. 1.Appointment of Statutory auditor of the company due to casual vacancy. 2.Resignation of present statutory auditor of the company. 3.Draft Directors Report and Corporate Governance report together with certifications from CFO for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. 4.Take note of Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. 5.Finalize day, date, time and venue for convening 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6.Draft Notice convening 27th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. 7.Fix the dates for the closing of Register of Members and Transfer Books for the purpose of 27th Annual General Meeting. 8.Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and poll process for 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 9.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cardamom 3080.60 2936.10 144.50 4.92%
Crude Palm Oil 554.30 546.30 8.00 1.46%
Sugar M Delhi 3688.00 3638.00 50.00 1.37%
Refined Soy Oil 793.80 788.55 5.25 0.67%
Gold Guinea 30256.00 30161.00 95.00 0.31%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
KENNAMETAL 231.80 17.60 -
GILLETTE (I) 463.97 45.82 -
GTN INDUS 86.00 -3.58 -
PROCTER &GAM 637.29 60.79 -
CEENIK EXPO. 1.22 -0.96 -
IITL PROJ 0.15 -8.50 -
INDUS.INV.TR 12.04 7.18 -
TRIDENTTOOL 0.00 -1.24 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
20/08 Anand Rathi Buy 125 Sadbhav Engg.
20/08 Elara Capital Accumulate 330 Repco Home Fin
20/08 Edelweiss Securities Buy 119 NTPC
Results Tracker

Available for 3839 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,454,454.56 611,906.38 142,314.82
Jun 2018 2,300,003.96 546,909.53 137,908.82
% chg 6.72 11.88 3.19
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
27/08 BANAS FIN.
27/08 INTEC CAP
27/08 MOHITE
27/08 SAMTEX FASH.
27/08 VERTEX SEC.
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Sterling & Wils. 780 637.40 Aug 20,2019
Spandana Sphoort 856 818.90 Aug 19,2019
Affle India 745 781.55 Aug 08,2019
Wonder Fibromats 89 94.00 Aug 06,2019
City Pulse Multi 30 28.45 Jul 11,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.45 -1.12 5.34 -
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Regular... 11.15 -1.24 4.11 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 30.23 1.78 3.10 10.30
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 16 - Direct (G) 10.85 -4.32 2.46 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund (G) 28.38 1.50 2.01 9.09
