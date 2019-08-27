Company Date Agenda

Banas Finance 27-08-2019 BANAS FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Chairman, ascertaining quorum and to grant Leave of Absence, if any To confirm, approve and sign minutes of previous board meeting To confirm and approve the corrigendum to audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Any other items with the permission of Chairman

Bio Green Papers 27-08-2019 Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve BIO GREEN PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2019. Sub: BIO GREEN PAPER LIMITED - Board Meeting Notice Ref: Scrip Code: 534535. Please find attached the notice for the meeting to be held on 27.08.2019. For BIO GREEN PAPERS LIMITED Compliance Officer

BSEL Infra. 27-08-2019 BSEL INFRASTRUCTURE REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In accordance with provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday, 27th August, 2019, inter alia 1. To consider approve and to appoint Company Secretary of the Company 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair

Cupid 27-08-2019 CUPID LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Directors Report for year ended 31st March, 2019. 2. Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. Other general matters.