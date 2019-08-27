By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Linking lending and repo rates may eat into bank's profitability
- Tax cloud over indirect transfer provisions for foreign portfolio investors
- Fund manager who beat 98% of peers says stay calm and buy stocks
- Sensex rises 793 points on govt's stimulus package; Nifty ends above 11,000
- Adani Ports banks on growth containers, gas to double volume; stock up 5.3%
- Rs 26-trillion mutual fund industry yet to penetrate most Indian states
- Gold quotes at a huge discount in late trades as buyers desert market
- Aluminium makers working with Niti Aayog, BIS to check scrap misuse
- Investor wealth rises by Rs 2.41 trn as market zooms on stimulus package
- Regaining glitter in revenue spinning jewellery biz crucial for Titan
Market News
Top three reasons why Sensex jumped 793 points on Monday
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(792.96)
|37494.12
|
HIGH
37544.48
|
LOW
36492.65
|
PREVIOUS
36701.16
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(228.50)
|11057.85
|
HIGH
11070.30
|
LOW
10756.55
|
PREVIOUS
10829.35