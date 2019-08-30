By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Agri prices to rise by 10-12% in 2019 on lower kharif crop output estimates
- Demand woes, downgrades keep sheen off steel industry, say analysts
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank MD's exit weighs on Indiabulls Housing Finance stock
- Store expansion, strong Q1 numbers enhance growth outlook of pricey Trent
- Category III AIFs may turn to GIFT to move past surcharge hurdle
- Power exchange backed by BSE, PTC, ICICI to divest 60% promoter stake
- BSE ties up with Steel Users Federation of India for steel futures
- Market Wrap, Aug 29: Sensex slips 383 pts, Nifty below 11,000
- F&O traders blindsided by technical glitch on Zerodha's digital platform
- Berger Paints hits new high in weak market, surges 12% so far in August
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-382.91)
|37068.93
|
HIGH
37381.80
|
LOW
36987.35
|
PREVIOUS
37451.84
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-97.80)
|10948.30
|
HIGH
11021.10
|
LOW
10922.40
|
PREVIOUS
11046.10