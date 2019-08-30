JUST IN
Stocks can't keep defying slowdown as govt steps fail to convince investors

F&O Expiry: Sensex slips 383 pts, Nifty below 11,000; financials decline

Unhappy with surcharge, private market investors bat for tax parity

Low dollar returns add to FPIs' woes; Dollex up just 39.8% since March 2014

Block deal Lemon Tree Hotels under pressure, tumbles 12% after block deal

Berger Paints hits new high in weak market, surges 12% so far in August

Buzzing stock Sun Pharma gains 5% as Sebi finds no merit in allegation of fraud

Amara Raja dips 5% on reports of Brookfield re-evaluating investment

Stock of the day Indiabulls Housing slumps 8%, hits 52-wk low on Nifty rejig; Nestle up 3%

Stimulus package not enough to stop auto sector decline: Fitch Solutions

Interview of the day Beating benchmark indices has been a challenging task: Vetri Subramaniam

F&O traders blindsided by technical glitch on Zerodha's digital platform

OMCs in a sweet spot with declining crude prices, better refining margins

CG Power sacks Gautam Thapar as its chairman with immediate effect

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-382.91)

 37068.93
HIGH

37381.80

 LOW

36987.35

 PREVIOUS

37451.84
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-97.80)

 10948.30
HIGH

11021.10

 LOW

10922.40

 PREVIOUS

11046.10
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alpine Housing 30-08-2019 ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the draft notice for AGM 2018-19, and matters connected therewith To transact any other business the board may deem fit
Alps Motor Fin 30-08-2019 Alps Motor Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve considering the matter of conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company
Antariksh Indus. 30-08-2019 Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Directors Report and Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2018 - 19. 2.To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit, Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the 44th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2018 - 19. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Arco Leasing 30-08-2019 Arco Leasing Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held August 30, 2019.
Ashapuri Gold 30-08-2019 Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To fix the date, time and venue of 11th Annual General Meeting. 2. To consider and approve Director's Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March,2019 and draft Notice of 11th Annual General Meeting 3. To Appoint M/s Mukesh h. Shah & Co. (Practicing Company Secretary) as a scrutinizer for E-voting & poll voting of 11th Annual General Meeting. 4. To Approve Resignation of Mr. Jignesh Chandrakant Pandya as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 5. To Approve Appointment of Mr. Mukesh Shantilal Mandaliya as an Additional Independent Director of the Company and to regularize him in the 11th Annual General Meeting 6. To consider and transit any other business, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar Medium Kolhapur 3386.00 3334.00 52.00 1.56%
Crude Oil Mini 4000.00 3945.00 55.00 1.39%
Crude oil 4000.00 3945.00 55.00 1.39%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 47086.00 46572.00 514.00 1.10%
Silver M 47086.00 46572.00 514.00 1.10%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GOLECHA GLOB 0.22 0.08 -
DHUNINV 0.29 0.02 -
UNITED CRED. 0.70 0.18 -
ACCELYA 109.06 26.40 71.25
RUTTONSHA IN 9.90 0.58 -
SMARTLINK 3.88 1.29 -
MOHITE 23.22 0.36 -
INTEC CAP 6.84 -5.76 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
29/08 Emkay Global Buy 185 Coal India
29/08 Emkay Global Sell 1377 Pidilite Inds.
29/08 ICICI Securities Buy 569 Cummins India
Results Tracker

Available for 3849 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,465,800.42 613,081.91 141,698.86
Jun 2018 2,311,390.70 548,287.07 137,578.52
% chg 6.68 11.82 2.99
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
31/08 ELECTROTHERM
31/08 INDO THAI
31/08 MADHAVIPL
31/08 NR INTERNA
31/08 SHEETAL DIAM
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd 36 28/08/2019 03/09/2019
Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd 24 30/08/2019 04/09/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Sterling & Wils. 780 618.80 Aug 20,2019
Spandana Sphoort 856 889.95 Aug 19,2019
Affle India 745 821.70 Aug 08,2019
A B Infrabuild 29 14.50 Jul 12,2019
Indiamart Inter. 973 1189.05 Jul 04,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.52 -1.79 5.98 -
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Regular... 11.22 -1.92 4.76 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 30.85 0.55 4.05 10.32
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 16 - Direct (G) 11.00 -4.68 3.29 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund (G) 28.95 0.28 2.95 9.11
NEWS

