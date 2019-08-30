Company Date Agenda

Alpine Housing 30-08-2019 ALPINE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the draft notice for AGM 2018-19, and matters connected therewith To transact any other business the board may deem fit

Alps Motor Fin 30-08-2019 Alps Motor Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve considering the matter of conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company

Antariksh Indus. 30-08-2019 Antariksh Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Directors Report and Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2018 - 19. 2.To consider and approve appointment of Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit, Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the 44th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2018 - 19. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Arco Leasing 30-08-2019 Arco Leasing Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held August 30, 2019.