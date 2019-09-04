JUST IN
Share brokers react to falling stock prices on screens of computers and television

MARKET WRAP: Sensex sinks 770 pts on weak Q1 GDP nos, Nifty ends at 10,798

Cyclical or structural? Decoding the nature of India's economic slowdown
Market tanks despite policy measures; brokerages stay cautious on earnings

With gold hitting Rs 40,000 mark, will jewellery stocks lose sheen?

IDBI Bank surges 10% after Cabinet approves Rs 9,257 crore capital infusion

Interview of the day Modi and his party will have to deliver to stay in power: Mark Mobius

Stock of the day PSB merger plan: OBC, Indian Bank, PNB dip up to 7%; United Bank gains 15%

India sovereign bonds to rally as economic slump spurs deeper rate cut bets

Buzzing stocks OMCs slip up to 5% after reports say govt may sell stake in BPCL to IOCL

Tata Steel slips 4% as it proposes to shut two UK-based plants

Sector watch Auto stocks slide up to 5% as sales see steep fall in August

HDIL slumps 5% as it goes insolvent, recovers later

TVS Motor domestic two-wheeler sales fall 20%; three-wheeler sales up 11%

Biyani's FSC to invest Rs 1,000 cr to boost supply chain management

BSE Sensex

(-769.88)

 36562.91
HIGH

37188.38

 LOW

36466.01

 PREVIOUS

37332.79
Nifty 50

(-225.35)

 10797.90
HIGH

10967.50

 LOW

10772.70

 PREVIOUS

11023.25
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alfavision Overs 04-09-2019 ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report and the Notice of convening Annual General meeting. This is to inform in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 4th day of September, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore to consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report and the Notice of convening Annual General meeting. This is for the information of the Exchange and members thereof.
Anand Rayons 04-09-2019 Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend. Any other items with the permission of chairman.
Arihant Tourneso 04-09-2019 Inter alia, to consider and approve : 1) To fix date, time and venue of the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held for financial year 31st March, 2019. 2) To consider and approve Annual Report and Director's Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 and draft notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3) To consider and approve secretarial audit report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2019. 4) To fix Book closure date and E-Voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming AGM of the Company. 5) To appoint Scrutinizer prescribed under Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 for the purpose of forthcoming AGM of the Company. 6) Any other matter with permission of the Chair.
Arshiya 04-09-2019 Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, Issuance of Equity Shares or any other security of the Company on preferential basis against settlement of due of the Company; 2. To finalize the Day, Date, Time and Venue for convening 38th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company and to finalise, the draft Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2018-2019 and such other allied matters; 3. Any other business matter, if required with the permission of the Chair.
Brahmaputra Inf. 04-09-2019 Quarterly Results
Nickel 1330.60 1224.20 106.40 8.69%
Sugar - SKLP 3433.00 3302.00 131.00 3.97%
Sugar Medium Kolhapur 3518.00 3386.00 132.00 3.90%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 47977.00 46688.00 1289.00 2.76%
Silver M 47977.00 46688.00 1289.00 2.76%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
INDO THAI 1.83 -0.43 -
ELECTROTHERM 827.33 35.11 -
NR INTERNA 0.00 -0.05 -
MEDIA MATRIX 220.71 -1.12 0.02
TRANSWARRANT 1.47 -0.81 0.13
GOLECHA GLOB 0.22 0.08 -
SMARTLINK 20.36 -1.31 0.00
RUTTONSHA IN 9.90 0.58 -
Results Calendar

Research Reports

29/08 Emkay Global Buy 185 Coal India
29/08 Emkay Global Sell 1377 Pidilite Inds.
29/08 ICICI Securities Buy 569 Cummins India
Results Tracker

Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,467,152.07 613,174.56 141,727.21
Jun 2018 2,313,010.44 548,398.94 137,618.42
% chg 6.66 11.81 2.99
Upcoming Results

05/09 ACTION FIN.
05/09 MOUNTT SHIV.
05/09 SBC
06/09 FRONTCAP
06/09 FUT SOL
Novateor Research Laboratories Ltd 24 30/08/2019 04/09/2019
Sterling & Wils. 780 573.15 Aug 20,2019
Spandana Sphoort 856 900.20 Aug 19,2019
Affle India 745 833.30 Aug 08,2019
City Pulse Multi 30 29.55 Jul 11,2019
Indiamart Inter. 973 1198.40 Jul 04,2019
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.63 -6.81 -7.66 4.21
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.27 -7.02 -8.56 3.52
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.36 -6.07 -9.16 9.12
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.68 -6.25 -9.94 7.95
