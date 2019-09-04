Company Date Agenda

Alfavision Overs 04-09-2019 ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report and the Notice of convening Annual General meeting. This is to inform in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 4th day of September, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore to consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report and the Notice of convening Annual General meeting. This is for the information of the Exchange and members thereof.

Anand Rayons 04-09-2019 Anand Rayons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 and to consider and recommend dividend. Any other items with the permission of chairman.

Arihant Tourneso 04-09-2019 Inter alia, to consider and approve : 1) To fix date, time and venue of the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held for financial year 31st March, 2019. 2) To consider and approve Annual Report and Director's Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 and draft notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3) To consider and approve secretarial audit report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2019. 4) To fix Book closure date and E-Voting related matter for the purpose of forthcoming AGM of the Company. 5) To appoint Scrutinizer prescribed under Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 for the purpose of forthcoming AGM of the Company. 6) Any other matter with permission of the Chair.

Arshiya 04-09-2019 Arshiya Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, Issuance of Equity Shares or any other security of the Company on preferential basis against settlement of due of the Company; 2. To finalize the Day, Date, Time and Venue for convening 38th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company and to finalise, the draft Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2018-2019 and such other allied matters; 3. Any other business matter, if required with the permission of the Chair.