Bond yields likely to climb more
Asian Paints to Infosys: 70 stocks that surged up to 40% since Budget 2019

Analysts bullish on mid-cap IT stocks as valuations turn attractive
MARKET WRAP: Sensex loses 80 pts, Nifty ends at 10,848; bank stocks slip

Top FPIs see modest rise in investment value amid sustained volatility

Auto stocks gain on reports of a likely cut in GST rate; Tata Motors up 6%

Buzzing stock ONGC jumps 9% after clarification on fire incident in Navi Mumbai plant

Metal stocks shine on positive global cues; Coal India gains 6%

Bharat Forge gains 3% on reports August US class 8 truck sales rise 6% MoM

After RBI bailout, doubts emerge on how govt will pay for schemes in future

Sebi urges unified G-sec, corporate bond market to spur economic growth

Re-categorisation of stocks: Fund managers seek review of new norms

Secondary loan mkt may completely change India's banking landscape: Experts

Weak volume estimates a speedbreaker for Blue Dart; trend may not improve

Pay Rs 2,734 cr in 15 days or else lose land: Noida Authority to Unitech

BSE Sensex

(-80.32)

 36644.42
HIGH

36898.99

 LOW

36541.88

 PREVIOUS

36724.74
Nifty 50

(3.25)

 10847.90
HIGH

10920.10

 LOW

10816.00

 PREVIOUS

10844.65
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Andhra Bank 06-09-2019 ANDHRA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve AMALGAMATION PROPOSAL OF UNION BANK OF INDIA, ANDHRA BANK AND CORPORATION BANK
Franklin Leasing 06-09-2019 General Matters
Frontier Capital 06-09-2019 Quarterly Results Inter alia, to consider and approve : 1. To approve the un-Audited Financial Results & Limited Audit Report for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2019. 2. To approve Annual Report, AGM Notice, Directors' Report, Secretarial Audit Report & Cutoff date, book closure date & E-voting period for ensuing AGM 2018-19, etc. 3. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business.
Futuristic Solu 06-09-2019 FUTURISTIC SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Approval of Un-audited Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019, and 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board
Guj Apollo Inds 06-09-2019 GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, please take note that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 06, 2019 at 4.00 P.M. at Ahmedabad Corporate Office, inter-alia to consider & take on record the Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019. Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, officers and designated employees of the Company till September 07, 2019. The trading window shall reopen on September 08, 2019.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude Oil Mini 4055.00 3894.00 161.00 4.13%
Crude oil 4055.00 3894.00 161.00 4.13%
Natural Gas 176.20 170.20 6.00 3.53%
Zinc Mini 190.30 184.20 6.10 3.31%
Zinc 190.30 184.20 6.10 3.31%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
MODERN SHARE 0.42 -0.07 -
BRAHM INFRA 47.35 -2.72 -
NR INTERNA 0.00 -0.05 -
ELECTROTHERM 958.20 37.70 -
INDO THAI 1.83 -0.49 0.00
TRANSWARRANT 1.47 -0.81 0.13
GOLECHA GLOB 0.22 0.08 -
MEDIA MATRIX 220.71 -1.12 0.02
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
29/08 Emkay Global Buy 185 Coal India
29/08 Emkay Global Sell 1377 Pidilite Inds.
29/08 ICICI Securities Buy 569 Cummins India
Results Tracker

Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,467,376.35 613,234.44 141,660.90
Jun 2018 2,313,294.53 548,478.29 137,598.07
% chg 6.66 11.81 2.95
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
07/09 ALFRED HERB
07/09 HB LEAS.PUB
07/09 HB STOCKHOL.
07/09 SAMTEX FASH.
09/09 ENBEE TRADG.
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Transpact Enter. 130 131.00 Sep 05,2019
Alphalogic Tech. 84 84.35 Sep 05,2019
Sterling & Wils. 780 564.65 Aug 20,2019
Spandana Sphoort 856 913.50 Aug 19,2019
Affle India 745 828.75 Aug 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 11.44 -2.89 5.24 -
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Regular... 11.14 -2.96 4.01 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 30.48 -2.46 3.46 9.78
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 11.66 -1.60 3.19 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 30.97 -4.18 2.62 12.85
