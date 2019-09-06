06-09-2019

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, please take note that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 06, 2019 at 4.00 P.M. at Ahmedabad Corporate Office, inter-alia to consider & take on record the Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019. Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, officers and designated employees of the Company till September 07, 2019. The trading window shall reopen on September 08, 2019.