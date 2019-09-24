By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Retail onion prices hit Rs 60 per kg in Mumbai on reduced supply
- Why high cash calls could be a double-edged sword for fund managers
- Limited liability partnerships may lose sheen as new tax rates kick in
- Double tax relief expands room for growth of hotel firms; stocks rise
- Debenture trustee sells Rs 200 crore of Zee Entertainment shares
- Higher earnings hope powers Sensex run; analysts expect it to touch 45,000
- Significant upside hinges on demand revival in cement industry: Analysts
- Lower tax rates won't change fundamental concerns for banking stocks
- Vegetable prices decline by almost 39% on increase in new season harvests
- Here's why cut in corporate taxes failed to cheer the mining sector
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(1075.41)
|39090.03
|
HIGH
39441.12
|
LOW
38674.04
|
PREVIOUS
38014.62
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(326.00)
|11600.20
|
HIGH
11694.85
|
LOW
11471.35
|
PREVIOUS
11274.20