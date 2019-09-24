JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 1,075 pts, reclaims 39K-mark; Nifty ends at 11,603

States' issuance of discom bonds has also worried the FPI, and they see it as a potential stress

Bond traders caught off-guard as talk of limited fiscal space gains ground

Chris Wood

Tax rate cut: Brokerages rejig index targets; Chris Wood ups India exposure

stock market
Web Exclusive

Sensex zooms over 3,000 points in two days. Is it time to book profit?

Bucking the trend IT shares trade weak in a strong market; TCS, Infosys down over 3%

Consumer stocks extend rally on tax cut; HUL, Asian Paints hit new high

Stock of the day Hotel stocks up on GST rate cut; Royal Orchid, Lemon Tree soar up to 16%

Why Petronet LNG slipped over 7% after hitting 52-week high in early trade

Buzzing stock Reliance Capital dips 9%, hits over 20-year low on ratings downgrade

Tax cuts a booster for consumer companies ahead of festive season: Analysts

Mutual funds deploy dry powder as corporate tax cut boosts sentiment

Won't be surprised to see Nifty at 12,000: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC CEO

Companies undergoing financial turmoil miss the Dalal Street party

Top business promoters richer by Rs 1.33 trn after Friday's market rally

Indices

BSE Sensex

(1075.41)

 39090.03
HIGH

39441.12

 LOW

38674.04

 PREVIOUS

38014.62
Nifty 50

(326.00)

 11600.20
HIGH

11694.85

 LOW

11471.35

 PREVIOUS

11274.20
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
CG-VAK Software 24-09-2019 CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, the 24th September, 2019, to consider and approve inter-alia, the reconstitution of various Committees of the Company. Kindly take the same on record.
JSW Steel 24-09-2019 JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of a Committee will be held on or after September 24, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the pricing, tenure and other terms of the securities.
Kaveri Seed Co. 24-09-2019 KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company
L&T Fin.Holdings 24-09-2019 L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company will approve raising of funds through proposed Issue aggregating up to Rs.150,00,00,000 and determine the issue price for the proposed Issue on September 24, 2019. We request you to take the aforesaid on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.
Mayur Leather 24-09-2019 MAYUR LEATHER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 and to take on record Auditor's report thereon. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of chairperson
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Silver 46800.00 45686.00 1114.00 2.44%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 46800.00 45686.00 1114.00 2.44%
Silver M 46800.00 45686.00 1114.00 2.44%
Pepper 34450.00 34100.00 350.00 1.03%
Tin 1175.50 1164.25 11.25 0.97%
COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PRISM FINANC 0.00 -0.77 -
NAGREKA CAP 45.97 -10.41 -
GARNET INTL 4.78 -12.75 0.00
SNTCL 0.10 0.00 -
ZNILKENG 0.00 -0.27 -
MEENST 0.01 -0.04 -
NALWA SONS 5.13 -3.77 -
SPACAPS 5.51 -0.45 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/09 Edelweiss Securities Buy 570 Apar Inds.
23/09 ICICI Securities Hold 583 Kajaria Ceramics
23/09 ICICI Securities Buy 1728 Inter Globe Fin
Results Tracker

Available for 3955 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,471,862.10 613,547.59 141,501.99
Jun 2018 2,317,608.44 549,422.55 137,927.39
% chg 6.66 11.67 2.59
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
25/09 BF UTILI
25/09 INTEGRA ENG
25/09 VGCL
27/09 MINAL IND
30/09 IL & FS INVE
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Misquita Engineering Ltd 27 23/09/2019 25/09/2019
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd 23 24/09/2019 27/09/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Novateor Resear. 24 25.90 Sep 13,2019
Salasar Exterior 36 39.00 Sep 12,2019
Sterling & Wils. 780 634.45 Aug 20,2019
Spandana Sphoort 856 904.90 Aug 19,2019
Affle India 745 997.15 Aug 08,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.14 -2.45 -0.32 5.31
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.95 -1.62 -0.75 10.13
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.76 -2.67 -1.28 4.59
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.23 -1.81 -1.59 8.97
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

