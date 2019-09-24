Company Date Agenda

CG-VAK Software 24-09-2019 CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, the 24th September, 2019, to consider and approve inter-alia, the reconstitution of various Committees of the Company. Kindly take the same on record.

JSW Steel 24-09-2019 JSW STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of a Committee will be held on or after September 24, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the pricing, tenure and other terms of the securities.

Kaveri Seed Co. 24-09-2019 KAVERI SEED COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company

L&T Fin.Holdings 24-09-2019 L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors of the Company will approve raising of funds through proposed Issue aggregating up to Rs.150,00,00,000 and determine the issue price for the proposed Issue on September 24, 2019. We request you to take the aforesaid on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.