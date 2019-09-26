JUST IN
BSE, sensex
From HDFC Bank to ITC: Shopping list of brokerages post corporation tax cut

Stock brokers reacts as they watch the share prices of BSE sensex in Mumbai. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 504 pts, Nifty below 11,450 ahead of F&O expiry

HDFC Mutual Fund's market debut to bring a windfall for key employees

FM's bounty on corporate tax props up sentiment for HDFC Bank stock

Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj

Bajaj Electricals to raise Rs 500 cr via qualified institutional placement

Crude check Saudi Arabia restores oil output to 11.3 million bpd after Aramco attacks

Bucking the trend Fine Organic surges 11% in a weak market on robust revenue growth outlook

Morepen Labs tanks 20% as Sebi prohibits access to capital mkt for 1 year

Kaveri Seed jumps 5% after board approves share buyback plan

SpiceJet targets cargo unit IPO within 12 months amid e-commerce boom

Does India have much to gain from a possible trade deal with the US?

Buzzing stock Balrampur Chini trades near 2-year high in weak mkt; soars 58% in six weeks

SpiceJet mulls buying 100 Airbus jets after Boeing 737 MAX fallout

Stock of the day IndiaMART InterMESH hits fresh high, zooms 103% against issue price

Hope floats for Essel Group, may get more time to repay Rs 7,000 crore debt

BSE Sensex

(-503.62)

 38593.52
39087.20

38510.97

39097.14
Nifty 50

(-148.00)

 11440.20
11564.95

11416.10

11588.20
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Ipca Labs. 26-09-2019 IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2019, inter-alia, to consider issuance of convertible warrants to promoters/ members of the promoter group of the Company on preferential basis, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Omaxe 26-09-2019 OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 26th day of September, 2019 at Casabella Banquet, Omaxe Celebration Mall, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana -122001, inter-alia, to consider the matter related to appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Further, in accordance with the applicable Regulations of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till the end of business hours on Saturday, 28th Day of September, 2019. The same was intimated to all the Designated and Connected persons.
Punjab Natl.Bank 26-09-2019 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The exchange is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on 26.09.2019 for seeking in-principle approval for raising funds through Additional Tier-1 Basel-III compliant perpetual Bonds amounting up to Rs. 3000 crore in one or more tranches.
Rattanindia Pow. 26-09-2019 Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior intimation for scheduling of meeting of the Board of Directors of RattanIndia Power Limited (the 'Company')
T N Jai Bharath 26-09-2019 TAMILNADU JAIBHARAT MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sir This is to bring to your notice that our company proposes to hold an Annual General Meeting of the Company on 26th September,2019 at 4.45 P.M at its Regd. Office at 212, Ramasamy Nagar, Aruppukottai-626 159.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Guar Gum 8085.00 7455.00 630.00 8.45%
Chana 4413.00 4325.00 88.00 2.03%
Sugar M Delhi 3691.00 3644.00 47.00 1.29%
Wheat 2185.00 2170.00 15.00 0.69%
Gold 38006.00 37771.00 235.00 0.62%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
BF UTILI 4.89 0.60 -
INTEGRA ENG 15.69 1.70 -
MINDAFIN 0.42 -0.02 -
SNTCL 0.10 0.00 -
DFL 0.08 -0.04 -
ZNILKENG 0.00 -0.27 -
INTER ST.OIL 9.16 0.57 -
NALWA SONS 5.13 -3.77 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/09 Edelweiss Securities Buy 570 Apar Inds.
23/09 ICICI Securities Hold 583 Kajaria Ceramics
23/09 ICICI Securities Buy 1728 Inter Globe Fin
Results Tracker

Available for 3955 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2019 2,471,870.97 613,550.27 141,503.60
Jun 2018 2,317,619.39 549,427.08 137,930.63
% chg 6.66 11.67 2.59
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
27/09 MINAL IND
30/09 CHCL
30/09 IL & FS INVE
10/10 G.M.BREWERI
11/10 INFOSYS LTD
IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd 23 24/09/2019 27/09/2019
IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Novateor Resear. 24 28.25 Sep 13,2019
Salasar Exterior 36 39.60 Sep 12,2019
Alphalogic Tech. 84 85.00 Sep 05,2019
Sterling & Wils. 780 611.60 Aug 20,2019
Spandana Sphoort 856 906.95 Aug 19,2019
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.44 7.20 25.23 -
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Reg (G) 12.26 6.84 23.47 -
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 18.24 4.38 21.14 11.10
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.15 3.99 19.33 9.54
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 12.80 5.79 18.30 -
