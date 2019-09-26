By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Extending debt instrument maturity is like default: Sebi circular
- Govt measures don't address slowing consumption demand, says Matt Wacher
- Reliance Industries set to gather steam in H2 on improving outlook
- BNP sees second-order boost on corporate tax cut, tweaks stock picks
- Indices end winning run as global tensions, profit-booking take toll
- Sebi eases norms for registration of FPIs, junks 'broad-basing' criteria
- Linking loans to external benchmark may delay SBI's profit revival
- Corporate tax cut, lower costs may take IndiGo out of air bubble
- Private sector's share in LIC's portfolio plunges to 16-year low
- Why linking loans to external benchmark is a tough challenge for banks
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-503.62)
|38593.52
|
HIGH
39087.20
|
LOW
38510.97
|
PREVIOUS
39097.14
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-148.00)
|11440.20
|
HIGH
11564.95
|
LOW
11416.10
|
PREVIOUS
11588.20