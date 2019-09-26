Company Date Agenda

Ipca Labs. 26-09-2019 IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2019, inter-alia, to consider issuance of convertible warrants to promoters/ members of the promoter group of the Company on preferential basis, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Omaxe 26-09-2019 OMAXE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 26th day of September, 2019 at Casabella Banquet, Omaxe Celebration Mall, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana -122001, inter-alia, to consider the matter related to appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Further, in accordance with the applicable Regulations of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till the end of business hours on Saturday, 28th Day of September, 2019. The same was intimated to all the Designated and Connected persons.

Punjab Natl.Bank 26-09-2019 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The exchange is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on 26.09.2019 for seeking in-principle approval for raising funds through Additional Tier-1 Basel-III compliant perpetual Bonds amounting up to Rs. 3000 crore in one or more tranches.

Rattanindia Pow. 26-09-2019 Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior intimation for scheduling of meeting of the Board of Directors of RattanIndia Power Limited (the 'Company')