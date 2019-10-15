15-10-2019

GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Tuesday, 15th October 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ending 30th September, 2019.