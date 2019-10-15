JUST IN
Representative Image

Primary market investors have pocketed up to 140% returns in 2019

HUL

HUL Q2 net up 21% YoY to Rs 1,848 cr; to give Rs 11/sh as interim dividend

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex pares gains, ends 87 pts higher; Nifty closes at 11,330

IRCTC LISTING
Web Exclusive

IRCTC makes grand debut, doubles over issue price; should you book profit?

Bharti Airtel regains Rs 2 trillion m-cap, stock surges 16% in one week

Birlasoft gains 13% after it signs $240 mn multi-year deal with Invacare

Buzzing stock Adani Gas zooms 18% as French firm Total agrees to buy 37.4% stake

Result impact Infosys declines 4% on profit-booking by investors post Q2 results

Dalmia Bharat lines up Rs 3,500 cr capex to ramp up capacity by next March

Q&A India is paying price for repeated failure to fix banking system: Jan Dehn

Our assessment earlier was more optimistic, now we are paring it: TCS CEO

Rate cuts may help sovereign bonds post modest gains despite fiscal woes

WPI inflation eases to 0.33% in September on cheaper non-food articles

Domestic-oriented companies on fund managers' radar, says analyst

Indices

BSE Sensex
BSE Sensex

(87.39)

 38214.47
HIGH

38513.69

 LOW

38066.13

 PREVIOUS

38127.08
Nifty 50
Nifty 50

(36.10)

 11341.15
HIGH

11420.45

 LOW

11290.05

 PREVIOUS

11305.05
Heat Map

    Loading...


PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
ACC 15-10-2019 ACC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Alicon Cast. 15-10-2019 Quarterly Results
Apollo Tricoat 15-10-2019 Employees Stock Option Plan & Quarterly Results
Dhanvarsha Finv. 15-10-2019 Quarterly Results
Guj. Hotels 15-10-2019 GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Tuesday, 15th October 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ending 30th September, 2019.
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Chana 4575.00 4450.00 125.00 2.81%
Zinc Mini 191.60 187.25 4.35 2.32%
Zinc 191.60 187.25 4.35 2.32%
Almond (Non Pariel) 616.00 602.75 13.25 2.20%
Crude Oil Mini 3885.00 3805.00 80.00 2.10%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
ASAHI SONG 71.61 7.86 -
HIND UNI LT 9852.00 1848.00 -
PVVINFRA 22.60 0.95 -
DMART 5990.78 322.63 17.38
KERNEX MICRO 3.37 -1.41 -
DEN NETWORK 332.42 9.53 0.37
HATHWAY BHAW 1.12 0.39 1.55
INFOSYS LTD 22629.00 4037.00 36.19
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
14/10 Emkay Hold 815 Infosys
14/10 Motilal Oswal Buy 816 Infosys
14/10 Motilal Oswal Buy 418 Bharat Forge
Results Tracker

Available for 13 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 85,988.50 27,329.63 15,758.10
Sep 2018 78,251.25 24,650.66 14,749.78
% chg 9.89 10.87 6.84
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
16/10 ABML
16/10 CHADPAP
16/10 D B CORP
16/10 DHRUV ESTATE
16/10 EIMCO ELECON
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
I R C T C 320 728.60 Oct 14,2019
Galactico Corpo. 23 23.05 Oct 09,2019
Misquita Engg. 27 35.40 Oct 04,2019
Novateor Resear. 24 42.00 Sep 13,2019
Salasar Exterior 36 40.75 Sep 12,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 16.12 -0.80 11.84 4.59
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.93 -0.06 11.26 9.60
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.73 -1.02 10.77 3.86
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.21 -0.25 10.34 8.46
Scheme Search

