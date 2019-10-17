JUST IN
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers

MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 93 pts, Nifty ends at 11,472; ONGC surges 3%

ACC Cement

ACC delivers a decent performance amid demand and liquidity challenges

Sun Pharma

Specialty drugs essential for re-rating of Sun Pharma stock, say analysts

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Regulators working on tighter norms for promoter pledged share funds

Analysis Improving fundamentals, course correction add power to Siemens stock

ICRA downgrades rating outlook for one third of its wind, solar portfolio

GIC Re, New India Assurance soar 20% in range-bound market

Stock of the day Bajaj Consumer Care jumps 20% after promoters sell 22% stake

Polycab India hits highest level since listing, climbs 10% in two days

$5-trillion economy to double individual wealth to Rs 800 trillion: Karvy

DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, RCap, RInfra tank over 50% in one month

MCX rallies 9% to hit 2-year high on strong September quarter results

BPCL surges nearly 6% as reports say Saudi Aramco may bid for govt stake

Indians are entrepreneurs at heart: Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(92.90)

 38598.99
HIGH

38666.38

 LOW

38416.67

 PREVIOUS

38506.09
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(35.70)

 11464.00
HIGH

11481.05

 LOW

11411.10

 PREVIOUS

11428.30
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
3i Infotech 17-10-2019 3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of 3i Infotech Limited ('the Company') would meet on Thursday, October 17, 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading by Designated Persons ('the Code'), the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and for the connected persons as defined in the Code from September 26, 2019 to October 19, 2019 and the same will be opened at the beginning of the trading hours on October 20, 2019. This is for your information and records.
Adroit Info. 17-10-2019 Quarterly Results
Amal 17-10-2019 AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from October 01, 2019 to October 19, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Automotive Stamp 17-10-2019 AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS & ASSEMBLIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. In view of declaration of the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019, the trading window under the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company for all concerned including Designated Persons as defined under the Code from September 23, 2019 to October 19, 2019 (both days inclusive).
C P C L 17-10-2019 CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find attached a communication on the above subject. For information and dissemination please.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 166.80 161.90 4.90 3.03%
Sugar - SKLP 3380.00 3328.00 52.00 1.56%
Castor Seed 4449.00 4395.00 54.00 1.23%
Tin 1188.00 1175.75 12.25 1.04%
Sugar M Delhi 3700.00 3675.00 25.00 0.68%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
ABML 39.05 2.91 -
DHRUV ESTATE 0.00 0.00 -
MINDTREE LTD 1914.30 135.00 -
FEDERAL BANK 3254.25 416.70 -
KOKUYOCMLN 136.43 1.91 -
D B CORP 531.38 75.56 -
MRO-TEK 20.63 4.95 -
EIMCO ELECON 20.51 4.45 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
15/10 Motilal Oswal Buy 2015 Hind. Unilever
15/10 HDFC Securities Neutral 2015 Hind. Unilever
14/10 Emkay Hold 815 Infosys
Results Tracker

Available for 55 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 129,341.63 36,691.85 19,361.67
Sep 2018 116,820.25 32,446.23 17,216.17
% chg 10.72 13.09 12.46
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
18/10 AMBUJA CEME
18/10 BENGALS
18/10 BIOPAC INDIA
18/10 CHOKSI IMAG
18/10 DUNCANENG
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Goblin India 52 57.90 Oct 15,2019
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 60.35 Oct 15,2019
Sona Hi Sona 10 10.85 Oct 15,2019
Gensol Engineer. 83 84.10 Oct 15,2019
I R C T C 320 700.60 Oct 14,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.35 5.84 23.71 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 33.46 5.69 22.61 16.52
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 32.32 5.38 22.29 11.16
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 12.74 6.34 22.26 -
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Reg (G) 12.16 5.50 22.00 -
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME