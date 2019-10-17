By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Crucial Diwali for jewellers: Will consumers lift demand for the industry?
- Mining entities in Karnataka expect iron ore prices to drop further
- GDP data, market performance have little correlation: ICICI Securities
- ACC's numbers revive hopes for cement stocks amid subdued July-Sept quarter
- SBI Life: Street upbeat over sturdy H1FY20; stock hits all-time high
- MFs up the ante on private banks, increase weight to nearly 21%
- Low delivery-based volumes underscore bearish sentiment in markets
- NCDEX's turnover halved in two weeks over castor seed futures default
- Market Wrap, Oct 16: Sensex gains 93 pts, Nifty ends at 11,472
- GIC Re, New India Assurance soar 20% in range-bound market
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(92.90)
|38598.99
|
HIGH
38666.38
|
LOW
38416.67
|
PREVIOUS
38506.09
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(35.70)
|11464.00
|
HIGH
11481.05
|
LOW
11411.10
|
PREVIOUS
11428.30