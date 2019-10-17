Company Date Agenda

3i Infotech 17-10-2019 3I INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of 3i Infotech Limited ('the Company') would meet on Thursday, October 17, 2019, to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading by Designated Persons ('the Code'), the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and for the connected persons as defined in the Code from September 26, 2019 to October 19, 2019 and the same will be opened at the beginning of the trading hours on October 20, 2019. This is for your information and records.

Adroit Info. 17-10-2019 Quarterly Results

Amal 17-10-2019 AMAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed from October 01, 2019 to October 19, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Automotive Stamp 17-10-2019 AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS & ASSEMBLIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. In view of declaration of the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019, the trading window under the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company for all concerned including Designated Persons as defined under the Code from September 23, 2019 to October 19, 2019 (both days inclusive).