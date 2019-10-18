JUST IN
The correction has been sharper in the broader market with the NSE Midcap 100 and NSE Smallcap 100 currently at their lowest level since February 2017 and December 2016, respectively

Global fund managers stay bearish on equities; recession top worry: BofAML

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Sensex gains 453 pts as UK, EU reach Brexit deal; Tata Motors jumps 13%

drugs, medicines, USFDA

Pharma Q2 Preview: Lack of new US approvals to overshadow domestic revival

painkiller
Web Exclusive

Glenmark and Lupin: Are pharma stocks a good contrarian bet?

This Adani Group stock has doubled your money in six weeks

NIIT falls 15% as stock turns ex-date for share buyback

Q2 preview Mindtree slips 3% post Q2 nos; should you buy? Here's what brokerages say

Stock of the day SBI Life hits new high on strong Q2 results, rallies 10% in two days

Buzzing stock Eicher Motors hits over three-month high, rallies 11% in one week

Crucial Diwali for jewellers: Will consumers lift demand for the industry?

Bandhan Bank falls 11% in two days on profit-booking

Seasonal impact: Telecom companies may see flat ARPU growth in Q2

Defer stock-specific decisions for now, be cautious with contrarian bets

Low delivery-based volumes underscore bearish sentiment in markets

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(453.07)

 39052.06
HIGH

39104.69

 LOW

38557.43

 PREVIOUS

38598.99
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(122.35)

 11586.35
HIGH

11599.10

 LOW

11439.65

 PREVIOUS

11464.00
Heat Map

    Loading...


Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Ambuja Cem. 18-10-2019 AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors to consider and approve Third Quarter Financial Results.
Apollo Micro Sys 18-10-2019 Apollo Micro Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we hereby like to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 18th October, 2019 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No 128/A, Road No 12, IDA Mallapur, Uppal Mandal, Rangareddy, Hyderabad-500076 Telangana, inter-alia consider, discuss and approve the proposal of acquiring the stake in another Company and any other matter considered incidental and ancillary for the purpose of giving effect to above proposal, with the permission of the Chair
B.C. Power 18-10-2019 B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to initiate the procedure on proposal of Preferential Issue of Shares (Warrants) pursuant to Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2018.
Bengal Steel 18-10-2019 BENGAL STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2019.
Biopac India 18-10-2019 Quarterly Results
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Tin 1218.50 1188.00 30.50 2.57%
Crude Oil Mini 3816.00 3766.00 50.00 1.33%
Crude oil 3816.00 3766.00 50.00 1.33%
Chana 4625.00 4583.00 42.00 0.92%
BrassPhy 301.20 298.50 2.70 0.90%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
FORCE MOTR 755.06 7.53 -
CHENNAI PET. 9237.66 -212.97 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1953.97 84.48 -
MASTEK LTD 42.31 9.46 -
CYIENT 403.60 88.50 -
SHEMAROO 147.80 20.08 -
3I INFOTECH 80.98 28.16 -
AMAL PRODUCT 8.84 2.36 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
15/10 Motilal Oswal Buy 2015 Hind. Unilever
15/10 HDFC Securities Neutral 2015 Hind. Unilever
14/10 Emkay Hold 815 Infosys
Results Tracker

Available for 69 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 149,767.35 39,604.98 19,894.82
Sep 2018 140,045.40 35,797.34 18,172.87
% chg 6.94 10.64 9.48
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
19/10 3PLAND
19/10 AMJLAND
19/10 ARO GRANITE
19/10 AVANTI FEEDS
19/10 BHANSALI ENG
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND() OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Gensol Engineer. 83 83.05 Oct 15,2019
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 60.35 Oct 15,2019
Goblin India 52 57.45 Oct 15,2019
Sona Hi Sona 10 10.45 Oct 15,2019
I R C T C 320 724.35 Oct 14,2019
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.37 5.50 23.13 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 33.61 5.56 22.71 16.70
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 12.79 6.23 22.28 -
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Reg (G) 12.18 5.16 21.46 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 31.04 5.22 21.16 15.21
Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME