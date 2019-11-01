JUST IN
YES Bank
Web Exclusive

Here's what leading brokerages expect from YES Bank's Q2 results

YES Bank sees several exits from board ahead of annual general meeting

YES Bank ends 24% higher on $1.2 billion binding offer from global investor

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

F&O expiry: Sensex pares gains, ends 77 pts higher; SBI jumps 8%

Rupee, Money, Mutual Funds

Q&A Short-term volatility is a friend of the long-term investor: Sundaram MF MD

Web Exclusive

Infosys surges nearly 5% today; should you buy the stock?

Tata Motors hits 5-month high; zooms 42% in four days on strong Q2 results

Stock of the day PSU banks extend rally; SBI surges 15% in one week on strong Q2 results

Tata Global Beverages rallies 6%, nears record high on healthy Q2 numbers

In focus Vodafone Idea hits record low, Bharti Airtel dips 1%

Buzzing stock JK Tyre jumps 14% as Q2 net profit surges over three-fold to Rs 168 crore

India tea biz adds flavour to Tata Global's Q2 performance; stock rises 9%

RPG Life Sciences zooms 20% as PBT jumps four-fold in Q2

Bundled packs keep Airtel's Q2 ARPU stable, but AGR overhang on share price

Divestment isn't enough to sustain uptrend in BHEL as numbers don't support

BSE Sensex

(77.18)

 40129.05
Nifty 50

(33.35)

 11877.45
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Aditya Spinners 01-11-2019 ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are to intimate that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 1st day of November, 2019 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2019 among other items of business to be transacted.
Amarjothi Spg. 01-11-2019 AMARJOTHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 03rd/2019-20 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Friday, the 01st Day of November, 2019 at 10.00 A.M to inter-alia consider and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2019 and also any other matters with the consent of the Chairman of the Company. Further, as already informed in our letter dated 01st October 2019, kindly note that the trading window of the Company has been closed from 01st October 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2019 i.e. till 03rd November, 2019. We hereby request you take this notice on record and acknowledge the receipt.
Asutosh Enterpri 01-11-2019 ASUTOSH ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors, for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2019.
Bank of India 01-11-2019 BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting For Approval of Unaudited Financial Results on 01.11.2019
Bharat Bhushan 01-11-2019 BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARE & COMMODITY BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, we do hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, November 01st, 2019 at 04:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2019. This is for your information and record. Thanking You, Yours truly,
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 191.00 186.70 4.30 2.30%
Pepper 32500.00 32000.00 500.00 1.56%
Sugar M Delhi 3654.00 3600.00 54.00 1.50%
Guar Gum 8138.00 8054.00 84.00 1.04%
Kapas 1090.00 1079.50 10.50 0.97%
COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
FOSECO INDIA 78.72 10.22 -
THIRUMALAI 209.54 10.70 -
MAITHAN ALL 469.70 41.86 -
SRIPIPES 457.35 35.91 -
JBM AUTO 207.31 7.77 -
E.COM INFOTE 0.24 0.01 -
PPL 100.95 6.71 -
MID-DAY MULT 0.00 1.13 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
31/10 Anand Rathi Buy 159 Indoco Remedies
31/10 India Nivesh Sell 159 Indoco Remedies
31/10 Anand Rathi Buy 1140 Astral Poly
Results Tracker

Available for 532 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 1,044,299.45 305,055.01 91,110.44
Sep 2018 1,024,673.20 266,599.74 75,102.65
% chg 1.92 14.42 21.31
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
02/11 8KMILES
02/11 ADVENZYMES
02/11 ALSTONE
02/11 ANDHRA PETRO
02/11 ASIANFR
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Goblin India 52 83.90 Oct 15,2019
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 63.00 Oct 15,2019
Sona Hi Sona 10 11.10 Oct 15,2019
Gensol Engineer. 83 83.05 Oct 15,2019
I R C T C 320 882.20 Oct 14,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.83 11.64 30.89 -
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 18.59 9.47 30.38 12.19
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Reg (G) 12.62 11.28 29.12 -
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.46 9.06 28.44 10.59
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 34.09 9.51 28.30 17.21
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

