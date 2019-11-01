By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Private equity investments in India at $12.7 billion in 2019: Refinitiv
- Equity schemes gain big, thanks to stock market rally and strong auto sales
- Reforms buzz keeps mkts buoyant; Sensex rises 340 pts, Nifty ends at 11,881
- GSK gains 38% over 3 months, gets boost from tighter low-end portfolio
- Real estate-focused PEs going slow on investment in Mumbai, NCR markets
- India tea biz adds flavour to Tata Global's Q2 performance; stock rises 9%
- Higher margins, lower credit costs to propel SBI's return on assets by FY21
- India should launch bullion banking to boost industry, suggests WGC
- Troubles faced by the telecom sector can rub-off onto mutual funds
- Voda Idea shares fall on rating downgrade, pare losses to end 2% higher
