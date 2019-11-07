By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- After SGX, NSE plans to tie-up with more international bourses at GIFT City
- Regulated entities like banks, AMCs can now invest as Category II FPIs
- Godrej Consumer's FY20Q2 results beat estimates, domestic volume up 7%
- Titan plunges 10% as analysts de-rate stock following weak Q2 results
- Sensex hits new intra-day high with Infosys shares rising 2.4%
- Weak auto volumes led to sharper revenue decline in Q2 for Bosch
- Street cheers Godrej's better-than-expected Q2 earnings, margin recovery
- Lupin posts net loss of Rs 127 cr, US market holds key to firm's rerating
- Emami Q2 pre-tax profit up 11%, misses street forecast due to slowdown
- India's pulse imports to rise this year on rain-induced crop damage
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(221.55)
|40469.78
|
HIGH
40606.91
|
LOW
40037.53
|
PREVIOUS
40248.23
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(48.85)
|11966.05
|
HIGH
12002.90
|
LOW
11850.25
|
PREVIOUS
11917.20