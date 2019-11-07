JUST IN
Ongoing bull market phase 'longest and slowest', says Morgan Stanley

MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends at new closing high of 40,469.78; pvt banks rally

Infosys plans less staff deployment to meet future demands, check attrition

Nilekani assures action if whistleblower allegations proved; Infosys up 2%

rate cut

New challenge to economy: Lenders not passing on rate cuts to customers

Drugs, Pharma, medicine

New FDA warning letters show Indian drug makers' quality concerns persist

Varun Beverages zooms 26% in three days on healthy Q3 results

Sun Pharma climbs over 5% on deal with AstraZeneca, pares gains later

Aurobindo Pharma trades near 52-wk low as Hyd units come under US FDA lens

Stock of the day Titan plunges 10% on disappointing Q2 nos, cut in H2FY20 revenue guidance

Corporate credit growth slows as banks prefer PSUs, top-rated cos

SRF rallies 5%, hits new high post strong Q2 results, capex plan

Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate gain up to 5% as FM hints at booster dose

Cadila growth may take a hit as Moraiya facility comes under USFDA radar

NSE seeks cut in tax on capital market transactions to boost investment

The Compass Muted volumes in India may put Apollo Tyres' revenue growth on slow gear

BSE Sensex

(221.55)

 40469.78
40606.91

40037.53

40248.23
Nifty 50

(48.85)

 11966.05
12002.90

11850.25

11917.20
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
20 Microns 07-11-2019 20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2019. Further to our letter dated 01.07.2019, it is hereby also informed that the 'Trading Window' [dealing in shares of the Company] is closed from Monday, 1st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2019 to the Stock Exchanges, i.e. up to 09.11.2019
Adani Transmissi 07-11-2019 Adani Transmission Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019
Aditya Birla Cap 07-11-2019 Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2019
Ajmera Realty 07-11-2019 AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the company is schedule on 7th November, 2019
Alufluoride 07-11-2019 ALUFLUORIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30 September, 2019
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Pepper 32800.00 32250.00 550.00 1.71%
Aluminium 143.45 141.30 2.15 1.52%
Alumini 143.45 141.30 2.15 1.52%
Natural Gas 202.40 199.40 3.00 1.50%
Chana 4663.00 4600.00 63.00 1.37%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SUERYAAKNI 0.00 -0.04 -
CIMMCO 72.79 -0.60 -
NIKKI GLOBAL 0.06 -0.03 -
GRIND NORTON 387.90 51.84 -
SHRINIWAS 0.02 -0.80 -
SHANTAI 5.75 0.59 -
GARWA.MARINE 0.26 -0.03 -
JMC PROJECTS 941.74 39.12 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
06/11 Reliance Securities Buy 58 NCC
06/11 Reliance Securities Buy 180 Apollo Tyres
06/11 Reliance Securities Hold 1284 Titan Company
Results Tracker

Available for 721 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 1,214,885.32 371,631.36 106,960.03
Sep 2018 1,187,703.71 320,814.65 84,507.45
% chg 2.29 15.84 26.57
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/11 ADSDIAG
08/11 AKZOINDIA
08/11 ALLAHABAD BK
08/11 ALLCARGO
08/11 AMBICA AGAR.
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 82.55 Oct 15,2019
Goblin India 52 94.15 Oct 15,2019
Sona Hi Sona 10 10.50 Oct 15,2019
Gensol Engineer. 83 83.50 Oct 15,2019
I R C T C 320 883.95 Oct 14,2019
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 18.68 12.07 28.21 13.60
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.53 11.65 26.30 11.98
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.81 12.54 25.92 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 34.18 10.97 24.88 18.44
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Reg (G) 12.60 12.19 24.22 -
