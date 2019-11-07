Company Date Agenda

20 Microns 07-11-2019 20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2019. Further to our letter dated 01.07.2019, it is hereby also informed that the 'Trading Window' [dealing in shares of the Company] is closed from Monday, 1st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half year ended 30th September, 2019 to the Stock Exchanges, i.e. up to 09.11.2019

Adani Transmissi 07-11-2019 Adani Transmission Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019

Aditya Birla Cap 07-11-2019 Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2019

Ajmera Realty 07-11-2019 AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the company is schedule on 7th November, 2019