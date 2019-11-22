JUST IN
DHFL

How DHFL fallout will put India's bankruptcy reforms to an unexpected test

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)
Web Exclusive

CSB Bank's IPO opens Friday; should you subscribe?

From consumption to jobs: India's economic trouble explained in 6 charts

Economic slowdown: Even Diwali failed to lift India's sullen animal spirits

BSE, sensex

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 76 pts amid profit booking, Nifty ends at 11,968

Stock of the day Zee Entertainment jumps up to 19% on promoter stake sale, pares gain later

Polycab India hits new lifetime high of Rs 950, surges 71% in three months

BPCL scales fresh 52-week high as Cabinet okays divestment, retreats later

Buzzing stock Himadri Speciality extends fall on weak Q2 results, hits 2-year low

Sector watch Infra stocks rally 19% as Cabinet approves measures to revive road sector

Branded apparel makers post higher Q2 profit on weaker raw material price

Sebi makes it mandatory for listed firms to disclose each loan default

Invest abroad to beat market risks, but err on the side of caution

Sony in talks to buy stake in Mukesh Ambani's Network18 TV media group

Valuation disparity broadens even as Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-76.47)

 40575.17
HIGH

40744.85

 LOW

40534.12

 PREVIOUS

40651.64
Nifty 50

(-30.70)

 11968.40
HIGH

12028.20

 LOW

11956.90

 PREVIOUS

11999.10
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Binani Inds 22-11-2019 BINANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 22nd November, 2019 at Mumbai inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. In accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Binani Industries Limited (BIL), the Trading Window shall remain closed for trading in BIL Securities from 14th November, 2019 to 24th November, 2019 i.e. from 14th November, 2019 till 48 hours (forty eight hours) from the time the results are communicated to the Stock Exchanges on the date of the Meeting.
Hexa Tradex 22-11-2019 HEXA TRADEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve other business matters. A circular under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 issued is attached as Annexure-1 for your information and compliance. Pursuant to this circular, the Company has decided that the Trading Window shall remain closed under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading from Thursday, the 14th November, 2019 from 6.00 p.m. to up to 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting
Ind-Agiv Commer. 22-11-2019 IND-AGIV COMMERCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) Delisting of Company from BSE 2) Appointment of Merchant Banker 3) To obtain details of Shares Traded in Last 2 years from RTA of top 25 Shareholders
OCL Iron & Steel 22-11-2019 OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of November, 2019, interalia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2019. In accordance with the applicable Regulations of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for Officers, Designated Employees and Connected Persons, till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2019. Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/11/2019)
Raghuvir Synth 22-11-2019 RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To revise payment of remuneration to Mr. Sunil R. Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of the company (DIN:- 00265303) 2. To waive of remuneration of Mr. Yash S. Agarwal (holding DIN 02170408), as Joint Managing Director of the Company. 3. To waive of remuneration of Mr. Hardik S. Agarwal (holding DIN 03546802) as Joint Managing Director of the Company. 4. To approve material related party transactions of related parties with the company. 5. To schedule the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the company. 6. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting Extra-ordinary General Meeting and for scrutinizing the poll voting & e-voting process in a fair & transparent manner. 7. any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Aluminium 137.80 134.90 2.90 2.15%
Alumini 137.80 134.90 2.90 2.15%
Tin 1171.25 1147.75 23.50 2.05%
Menthaoil 1405.30 1390.50 14.80 1.06%
Refined Soy Oil 842.10 834.75 7.35 0.88%
COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
MELSTAR INFO 3.02 -1.90 -
SIEMENS LTD. 4147.40 333.90 30.87
POLYCON INT. 7.34 -2.86 -
OK PLAY (I) 15.42 -1.58 2.96
JMT AUTO LTD 87.93 -19.34 0.00
MYSORE PAPER 1.55 -33.09 -
ALEXANDER 0.14 -0.01 -
GUJ APOIND 8.86 7.95 23.91
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
21/11 Edelweiss Research Buy 1248 Lumax Inds.
21/11 Edelweiss Research Buy 339 Minda Inds.
20/11 Anand Rathi Buy 360 Finolex Cables
Results Tracker

Available for 3771 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 2,452,194.48 518,781.41 50,712.82
Sep 2018 2,443,857.52 559,769.64 132,987.31
% chg 0.34 -7.32 -61.87
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
23/11 SUNRISE INV.
25/11 DEWAN H.FIN.
25/11 VLS FINANCE
26/11 ANUPAM
27/11 MARGO FIN
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
CSB Bank Ltd 193-195 22/11/2019 26/11/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Anuroop Packagin 13 13.91 Nov 21,2019
Goblin India 52 118.05 Oct 15,2019
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 69.40 Oct 15,2019
Gensol Engineer. 83 83.05 Oct 15,2019
I R C T C 320 884.60 Oct 14,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 19.01 13.29 30.92 16.15
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.84 12.86 28.97 14.48
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 33.77 11.01 23.29 15.30
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.79 10.44 22.57 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 34.12 8.94 22.34 20.54
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

