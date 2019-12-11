JUST IN
chart

Investors need to brace for higher volatility, lower returns in 2020: UBS

gold

Gold's impressive performance in 2019 may spill into the new decade

equity mutual funds

Equity flows see sharpest dip in 3.5 years, slip 78% in November

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 248 pts, Nifty holds 11,850; IT, PSBs top drags

IT stocks slip; TCS, Wipro fall over 1% as rupee hits one-month high

ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra trade close to their 52-week lows

New India Assurance, GIC rally up to 8% as govt may raise FDI limit to 74%

Stock Alert YES Bank hits 6-week low ahead of board meet; stock falls 24% in eight days

PC Jeweller hits all-time low as CRISIL downgrades rating to default grade

RBL Bank shares trade lower for fourth straight day post QIP issue

Organic growth, expanding distribution reach add fizz to Varun Beverages

Slowdown not systemic, need to correct asset prices: Deutsche Bank's Joshi

Health-conscious consumers make alcohol brands rethink their product line

Srinath, Tata Teleservices MD, emerges frontrunner for Tata Trusts CEO post

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alfred Herbert 11-12-2019 ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF REG 29 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 11TH DECEMBER, 2019 TO CONSIDER UN-AUDITED (STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED) FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019.
Almondz Global 11-12-2019 ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 11th December, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters: 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated)for the Quarter ended 30th September 2019. 2. Merger proporal of one of the wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Almondz Global Infra-Consultant Limited with the Company. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.
Enbee Trade 11-12-2019 ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting of the Company under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (_LODR) Regulations, 2015 - 1. To-consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. 2. Further, a meeting of the Audit Committee of Directors will also be held on the same date prior to the Board Meeting to review the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. 3. Toconsider any other business as may be decided by the Board.
Finkurve Fin. 11-12-2019 Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2019; 2. Any other matter as discussed by Board.
Jyot Internatio. 11-12-2019 Jyot International Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To appoint Mr.Kanazriya Kalubhai Vasudevbhai (Membership No.: 60683), as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
BrassPhy 313.00 308.20 4.80 1.56%
Copper 454.50 449.70 4.80 1.07%
Menthaoil 1415.00 1403.20 11.80 0.84%
Chana 4500.00 4463.00 37.00 0.83%
Tin 1227.50 1217.50 10.00 0.82%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
HB STOCKHOL. 0.25 -0.10 -
UNITED CRED. 0.71 0.22 -
EKAM LEASING 0.10 0.02 -
MOSCHIP 24.32 -9.83 0.00
INVENTURE 4.17 -3.96 -
CEEJAY FINAN 4.66 1.51 -
DHUNINV 27.38 26.40 -
VERTEX SEC. 1.04 -0.38 0.00
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
10/12 Emkay Global Hold 335 RBL Bank
10/12 ICICI Securities Accumulate 522 Kansai Nerolac
10/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 1277 Larsen & Toubro
Results Tracker

Available for 3864 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 2,456,710.75 518,059.80 48,696.98
Sep 2018 2,447,039.11 558,346.25 129,326.77
% chg 0.40 -7.22 -62.35
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/12 ADHARSHILA
12/12 ADINATH EXIM
12/12 ARMAN FIN
12/12 BHAGYASHREE
12/12 CAPITAL TRUS
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
ASCOM LEA.& INV. 30 30.15 Dec 06,2019
CSB Bank 195 259.35 Dec 04,2019
Mangalam Global 51 51.30 Nov 27,2019
Anuroop Packagin 13 12.55 Nov 21,2019
Gensol Engineer. 83 83.05 Oct 15,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 18.81 10.71 29.27 15.29
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.63 10.29 27.33 13.63
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 33.35 7.62 22.03 14.46
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.81 11.34 21.34 -
Sundaram Services Fund - Direct (G) 12.35 13.51 21.15 -
