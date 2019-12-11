Company Date Agenda

Alfred Herbert 11-12-2019 ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF REG 29 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 11TH DECEMBER, 2019 TO CONSIDER UN-AUDITED (STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED) FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019.

Almondz Global 11-12-2019 ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 11th December, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters: 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated)for the Quarter ended 30th September 2019. 2. Merger proporal of one of the wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Almondz Global Infra-Consultant Limited with the Company. You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Enbee Trade 11-12-2019 ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting of the Company under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (_LODR) Regulations, 2015 - 1. To-consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. 2. Further, a meeting of the Audit Committee of Directors will also be held on the same date prior to the Board Meeting to review the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019. 3. Toconsider any other business as may be decided by the Board.

Finkurve Fin. 11-12-2019 Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2019; 2. Any other matter as discussed by Board.