- Onion shortage: Prices may halve in two weeks on increased new arrivals
- Five of 11 entities to go for QIPs trading in red; Lakshmi Vilas top loser
- Delayed sowing, decrease in crop area behind onion price spike, says Centre
- Sebi provides breather for MFs with over 10% exposure to group firms
- Bharti Infratel declares second interim dividend of Rs 2.75 an equity share
- Markets heading for a third straight year of narrow stock participation
- Expansions, clean track record helping Divi's Labs tap new opportunities
- November flows a blip for AMCs, structural growth drivers remain intact
- Domestic steel demand in October-November shrinks 1.8% YoY: ICRA
- Onion shortage: Average price high at Rs 100 a kg, hits Rs 165 in Panaji
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-247.55)
|40239.88
|
HIGH
40588.81
|
LOW
40208.70
|
PREVIOUS
40487.43
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-80.70)
|11856.80
|
HIGH
11953.20
|
LOW
11844.70
|
PREVIOUS
11937.50