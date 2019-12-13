JUST IN
power, power demand
Web Exclusive

Tata Power, NTPC, PowerGrid: Are power sector stocks likely to dip further?

YES Bank

Four brokerage houses question YES Bank's future, raise concerns

Banks, Private sector banks, PSBs
Web Exclusive

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Analysts still bullish despite bumper listing

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex off day's high, ends 169 pts up; PSBs, metals advance

NEW LISTING Ujjivan Small Finance Bank makes strong debut, lists at 57% premium

Manappuram Finance rallies 8% in two days, trades near record high

Aavas Financiers surges 6% ahead of board meet for fund raising via NCDs

Fed meet outcome US Fed leaves rates unchanged, signals policy will continue through 2020

Revival hopes help markets continue their winning run, absorb GDP shocker

Indian bonds are the worst-performing in Asia and they may fall further

Attractive ITC stocks fail to cheer investors due to GST concerns

Large-cap funds safer investment bet? Investor flows continue to be intact

RBL Bank: Concerns over asset quality overshadow recent fund raise

Disinvestment apart, BEML is anyway a good play on metro rail, defence

BSE Sensex

(169.14)

 40581.71
HIGH

40712.65

 LOW

40490.69

 PREVIOUS

40412.57
Nifty 50

(61.65)

 11971.80
HIGH

12005.50

 LOW

11934.00

 PREVIOUS

11910.15
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
ABans Enterprise 13-12-2019 ABANS ENTERPRISES LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Abans Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 06, 2019 inter-alia to consider and declare 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2019-20. Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from November 29, 2019 to December 08, 2019 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge and oblige. Thanking You,ABANS ENTERPRISES LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated November 29, 2019, we would like to hereby inform you, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Abans Enterprises Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, December 06, 2019 inter-alia to consider and declare 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2019-20 has been postponed to Friday, December 13, 2019.Accordingly, Record Date as announced earlier i.e. Saturday, December 14, 2019 for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2019-20, if approved and declared by Board , stands revoked and will be determined by the Board of Directors at its meeting to be held on Friday, December 13, 2019.Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company continues to be remain closed till December 15, 2019.Kindly acknowledge and oblige. Thanking You,(As Per BSE Announcement Dated 05.12.2019)
Action Fin.Serv 13-12-2019 ACTION FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended & half-year ended 30th September, 2019.
Ajcon Global 13-12-2019 AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 13th December, 2019 at Mumbai, inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2019.
Akme Star Hou. F 13-12-2019 Akme Star Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd has inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 13th December, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia to consider the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended 30Th September, 2019 as per IND AS NBFC (Division III). 2. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair.
Apollo Finvest 13-12-2019 APOLLO FINVEST (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Ind As Un- Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2019 2.Any other routine business
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Jute 13452.00 4862.50 8589.50 176.65%
Nickel 1025.00 1002.80 22.20 2.21%
Chana 4500.00 4450.00 50.00 1.12%
Castor Seed 4291.00 4244.00 47.00 1.11%
Aluminium 139.25 137.75 1.50 1.09%
ALFRED HERB 5.00 1.67 -
ALMONDZ GLO 6.59 0.27 -
TRANSWARRANT 1.51 -1.26 0.00
ASHIKACR 1.42 -1.04 -
SALEM 0.46 0.22 -
VGCL 69.06 -5.12 -
WALLFORT FIN -5.99 -8.93 -
KJMC FIN. 0.48 -0.36 -
Research Reports

10/12 Emkay Global Hold 335 RBL Bank
10/12 ICICI Securities Accumulate 522 Kansai Nerolac
10/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 1277 Larsen & Toubro
Sep 2019 2,456,722.28 518,051.09 48,687.00
Sep 2018 2,447,054.63 558,344.45 129,318.89
% chg 0.40 -7.22 -62.35
Figures in Rs crore

14/12 AVONMORE
14/12 FRONT SEC
14/12 HASTI FINANC
14/12 INDIA NIVEH
14/12 INDO THAI
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd 45 12/12/2019 18/12/2019
Ujjivan Small 37 55.90 Dec 12,2019
ASCOM LEA.& INV. 30 30.65 Dec 06,2019
CSB Bank 195 223.05 Dec 04,2019
Mangalam Global 51 51.50 Nov 27,2019
Anuroop Packagin 13 12.39 Nov 21,2019
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 18.81 10.31 30.39 15.28
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.63 9.89 28.45 13.62
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.78 11.17 21.86 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 33.27 7.01 21.78 14.37
Sundaram Services Fund - Direct (G) 12.35 13.41 21.28 -
