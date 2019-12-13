Company Date Agenda

ABans Enterprise 13-12-2019 ABANS ENTERPRISES LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Abans Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 06, 2019 inter-alia to consider and declare 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2019-20. Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from November 29, 2019 to December 08, 2019 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge and oblige. Thanking You,ABANS ENTERPRISES LTDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our letter dated November 29, 2019, we would like to hereby inform you, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Abans Enterprises Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, December 06, 2019 inter-alia to consider and declare 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2019-20 has been postponed to Friday, December 13, 2019.Accordingly, Record Date as announced earlier i.e. Saturday, December 14, 2019 for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2019-20, if approved and declared by Board , stands revoked and will be determined by the Board of Directors at its meeting to be held on Friday, December 13, 2019.Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company continues to be remain closed till December 15, 2019.Kindly acknowledge and oblige. Thanking You,(As Per BSE Announcement Dated 05.12.2019)

Action Fin.Serv 13-12-2019 ACTION FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Stand-alone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended & half-year ended 30th September, 2019.

Ajcon Global 13-12-2019 AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 13th December, 2019 at Mumbai, inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2019.

Akme Star Hou. F 13-12-2019 Akme Star Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd has inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 13th December, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia to consider the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended 30Th September, 2019 as per IND AS NBFC (Division III). 2. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair.