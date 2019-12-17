JUST IN
PAUL HICKIN
See Brent oil prices near $60 per barrel by 2020-end: Paul Hickin of Platts

MARKET WRAP: Sensex snaps 3-day gaining streak, down 71 pts; metals drag

Sensex near record, but over a third of it is still available for 'cheap'

Vaibhav Sanghavi

Q&A Markets to lay down long-term base for returns, says Vaibhav Sanghavi

Nifty Bank hits record high. Here are five stocks that can gain up to 10%

Sector Watch Nifty Bank hits fresh high as ArcelorMittal to close Essar Steel deal today

Mastek extends rally; gains 20% in 2 days on partial stake sale in Majesco

Stock of the day Sun Pharma declines nearly 3% as Halol facility gets 8 US FDA observations

BGR Energy surges 39% in two days on Rs 4,443 crore contract win

Crisil shares hit 52-week high, zoom 39% in three months

Navin Fluorine gains for third straight day; stock hits fresh all-time high

RBI acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das on economic slowdown

Gold finance stocks doing well, but await correction before investing

Moody's cuts India's FY20 growth projection to 4.9% citing weak consumption

BSE Sensex

(-70.99)

 40938.72
41185.03

40917.93

41009.71
Nifty 50

(-32.75)

 12053.95
12134.65

12046.30

12086.70
Company Date Agenda
Aditya Vision 17-12-2019 Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited financial statements of the Company for the half year ended as on September, 2019 in order to enable the Company for calculation of Buy Back size and other matters incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended 2.To re-consider the Postal Ballot Notice which was duly approved by the Board in the Meeting held on 26th November, 2019 3.To transact any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. Further, as per the Company''s code of conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the company will remains closed till 48 hours after the aforesaid results made public.
Dhanvarsha Finv. 17-12-2019 Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, inter-alia to consider fund raising through various means including issue of convertible securities and/or warrants/debt instruments on preferential basis and other related matters. Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct on prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will be closed for designated employees and connected persons, from December 13, 2019 to December 19, 2019 (both days inclusive).
Ingersoll-Rand 17-12-2019 INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, inter alia, to consider recommending to the shareholders of the Company payment of second interim dividend as Special Dividend for the year 2019-20.
Jyothi Infra. 17-12-2019 JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Jyothi Infraventures Limited, will be held on Tuesday, the 17th day of December, 2019, at 4.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following Businesses; 1. Appointment of Executive Director of the company. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.
Pulsar Intl. 17-12-2019 PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Three Additional Directors To consider Change of Registrar Office To consider Resignation of CEO/CFO Mr Narendra D Shah and Company Secretart Mr. I D Patel
Cardamom 3062.50 2977.70 84.80 2.85%
Guar Seed 4000.00 3900.00 100.00 2.56%
Sugar M Delhi 3550.00 3494.00 56.00 1.60%
Castor Seed 4300.00 4238.00 62.00 1.46%
Chana 4500.00 4438.00 62.00 1.40%
Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PRISM FINANC -2.27 -2.31 -
MIC ELECTRON 0.48 -2.87 -
FRONT SEC 1.39 0.59 -
PMCFIN 0.60 -0.16 -
SNTCL 0.10 0.03 -
INDIA NIVEH 6.37 -1.36 -
QFSL 0.07 -0.02 -
JUMBFNL 0.53 -0.66 -
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Date Broker Action Price() Company
13/12 LKP Securities Buy 462 Sun TV Network
13/12 Motilal Oswal Neutral 573 HDFC Life Insur.
13/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 1634 L & T Infotech
Available for 3939 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 2,457,368.79 518,256.34 48,690.82
Sep 2018 2,447,569.12 558,455.32 129,264.96
% chg 0.40 -7.20 -62.33
Figures in Rs crore

Date COMPANY
19/12 MANPASAND
20/12 USHDEV INTNL
04/01 UNITECH LTD
18/01 HDFC BANK
23/01 EIH ASSO.HOT
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd 45 12/12/2019 18/12/2019
IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ujjivan Small 37 58.45 Dec 12,2019
ASCOM LEA.& INV. 30 30.00 Dec 06,2019
CSB Bank 195 240.80 Dec 04,2019
Mangalam Global 51 51.10 Nov 27,2019
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 91.30 Oct 15,2019
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 16.72 7.24 11.84 13.92
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 17.11 8.04 11.55 9.80
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 15.95 7.04 10.95 12.77
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 16.67 7.79 10.51 8.98
