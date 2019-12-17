Company Date Agenda

Aditya Vision 17-12-2019 Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited financial statements of the Company for the half year ended as on September, 2019 in order to enable the Company for calculation of Buy Back size and other matters incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended 2.To re-consider the Postal Ballot Notice which was duly approved by the Board in the Meeting held on 26th November, 2019 3.To transact any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. Further, as per the Company''s code of conduct the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the company will remains closed till 48 hours after the aforesaid results made public.

Dhanvarsha Finv. 17-12-2019 Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, inter-alia to consider fund raising through various means including issue of convertible securities and/or warrants/debt instruments on preferential basis and other related matters. Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company's Code of Conduct on prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company will be closed for designated employees and connected persons, from December 13, 2019 to December 19, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Ingersoll-Rand 17-12-2019 INGERSOLL-RAND (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, inter alia, to consider recommending to the shareholders of the Company payment of second interim dividend as Special Dividend for the year 2019-20.

Jyothi Infra. 17-12-2019 JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Jyothi Infraventures Limited, will be held on Tuesday, the 17th day of December, 2019, at 4.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following Businesses; 1. Appointment of Executive Director of the company. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.