- Import of edible oil drops 50% in two months on 5% safeguard duty
- Onion wholesale prices at season's highest as farmers delay harvest
- FDA observation, forensic audit by Sebi may keep Sun Pharma under pressure
- Post GST, FMCG firms top in consumer complaints for over-charging customers
- BMA clients demand relief from SAT, stage protests outside Sebi office
- UCO Bank raises Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
- IRB Infra board gives go-ahead on allotment of NCDs worth Rs 1,400 cr
- Equitas Small Finance Bank files draft papers for IPO, to raise Rs 550 cr
- Online retail sale just 1.6% of total retail trade in India: World Bank
- Mid-and-small cap MFs hold cash positions, fund managers delay investment
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-70.99)
|40938.72
|
HIGH
41185.03
|
LOW
40917.93
|
PREVIOUS
41009.71
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-32.75)
|12053.95
|
HIGH
12134.65
|
LOW
12046.30
|
PREVIOUS
12086.70