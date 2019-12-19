JUST IN
Cyrus Mistry

Tata vs Mistry: NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons

markets

MARKETS: Sensex up 206 pts; Tata Grp stocks dip as NCLAT reinstates Mistry

Why India's asset managers are trouncing their global peers this year

Satish Menon - Geojit Financial
Q&A Good time to invest in cyclical, growth stocks: Satish Menon of Geojit

Stock of the day HUL shares slip over 1% as parent Unilever lowers sales guidance

Sugar shares rise on heavy volume; Balrampur Chini hits over 2-year high

Bandhan Bank trades near 3-month low; slips 21% thus far in December

Pharma sector likely to grow at 10-12% during FY19-22, outlook stable: Icra

KRBL extends rally on stake hike by promoters, stock surges 16%

Buzzing stock PC Jeweller slumps 7% after Sebi seeks show-cause in insider trading case

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,747 cr by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

Tata Motors near seven-month high; stock surges 16% in six days

Prestige Estates surges 6% on fund raising plan via preferential issue

The Compass Deal pipeline, recovery in momentum of telecom triggers for Tech Mahindra

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(206.40)

 41558.57
HIGH

41614.77

 LOW

41358.47

 PREVIOUS

41352.17
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(56.65)

 12221.65
HIGH

12237.70

 LOW

12163.45

 PREVIOUS

12165.00
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Jigar Cables 19-12-2019 Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
JM Financial 19-12-2019 JM FINANCIAL LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg 29(1)(d) read with Reg 29(2) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 19, 2019, interalia, to consider fund raising, subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable. Additionally, the window for trading in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect and shall re-open from December 23, 2019.
Kaarya Facilit. 19-12-2019 Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Company's Registered Office to transact following agenda: 1.For allotment of 3,00,000 Unsecured Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lacs Only) on Private Placement basis. 2. For Appointment of Ms. Rekha Rajaram Dhekale as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company
KCD Industries 19-12-2019 KCD Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Propose the Ratification of appointment of the Statutory Auditors of the Company to the members for their approval; 2. Increase the Authorised Share capital of the Company and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of association of the company, subject to the approval of members; 3. Raise funds through Preferential Allotment / Private placement in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009, subject to the approval of members; 4. Approve the Related Party Transactions, subject to the approval of members; 5. Fix the time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM), to propose the above businesses for the shareholders approval; 6. Approve Draft notice convening the EOGM of the Company; 7. Any other matter with the permission of the chair.
Kenvi Jewels 19-12-2019 Kenvi Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 19, 2019 at 11.00 A.M at Registered office of the company to inter-alia, to consider and transact the following business: 1. To consider increase in Authorised share capital of company and alteration of clause V of memorandum of association of company pursuant to increase in authorised share capital. 2. To consider the issue of Bonus Share. 3. Other Business with prior approval of chairman. Kindly take the note of the same and oblige.
Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Cardamom 3275.00 3100.00 175.00 5.65%
Aluminium 139.50 137.15 2.35 1.71%
Alumini 139.50 137.15 2.35 1.71%
BrassPhy 317.30 312.90 4.40 1.41%
Guar Seed 4075.00 4020.00 55.00 1.37%
COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
JUMBFNL 0.53 -0.66 -
KAILASH AUTO 0.10 0.06 -
PRISM FINANC -2.27 -2.31 -
PARIKSHA 0.17 0.02 -
INDIA NIVEH 38.99 -16.77 -
RIDDHICORP 20.75 2.51 -
KWALITY CRED 0.09 -0.05 -
FRONT SEC 1.39 0.59 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
18/12 Anand Rathi Buy 3552 Dixon Technolog.
13/12 LKP Securities Buy 462 Sun TV Network
13/12 Motilal Oswal Neutral 573 HDFC Life Insur.
Results Tracker

Available for 3959 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 2,457,773.90 518,392.52 48,715.69
Sep 2018 2,448,033.31 558,544.19 129,240.73
% chg 0.40 -7.19 -62.31
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
20/12 USHDEV INTNL
24/12 SBC
04/01 UNITECH LTD
18/01 HDFC BANK
23/01 EIH ASSO.HOT
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd 177-178 18/12/2019 20/12/2019
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ujjivan Small 37 57.75 Dec 12,2019
CSB Bank 195 239.75 Dec 04,2019
Mangalam Global 51 51.15 Nov 27,2019
Gensol Engineer. 83 83.05 Oct 15,2019
Vishwaraj Sugar 60 95.30 Oct 15,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 19.15 14.06 28.09 16.93
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 17.94 13.64 26.18 15.24
Sundaram Services Fund - Direct (G) 12.57 15.87 21.59 -
Sundaram Services Fund - Regular (G) 12.44 15.66 20.57 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 34.75 11.81 19.66 21.70
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

