- Saudi Aramco closes below $2 trillion as stock declines for second day
- Frequent churn of portfolios, short-term goals eating into investor returns
- Delivery volumes at 10-yr lows even as benchmark indices hit new highs
- The worse is over for Maruti as volumes pick up pace despite weak demand
- ABB India: Investor interest may remain high on hopes of value discovery
- Mine lease renewal on expected lines, but more triggers ahead for NMDC
- Cyrus reinstated: Tata Group stocks to remain under pressure, say analysts
- Market Wrap, Dec 18: Sensex up 200 pts; Tata Group stocks fall up to 4%
- Sebi revamps advisory committee on Investor Education and Protection Fund
- Sugar shares rise on heavy volume; Balrampur Chini hits over 2-year high
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(206.40)
|41558.57
|
HIGH
41614.77
|
LOW
41358.47
|
PREVIOUS
41352.17
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(56.65)
|12221.65
|
HIGH
12237.70
|
LOW
12163.45
|
PREVIOUS
12165.00