Company Date Agenda

Jigar Cables 19-12-2019 Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

JM Financial 19-12-2019 JM FINANCIAL LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg 29(1)(d) read with Reg 29(2) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 19, 2019, interalia, to consider fund raising, subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable. Additionally, the window for trading in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect and shall re-open from December 23, 2019.

Kaarya Facilit. 19-12-2019 Kaarya Facilities And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Company's Registered Office to transact following agenda: 1.For allotment of 3,00,000 Unsecured Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 30,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Lacs Only) on Private Placement basis. 2. For Appointment of Ms. Rekha Rajaram Dhekale as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company

KCD Industries 19-12-2019 KCD Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Propose the Ratification of appointment of the Statutory Auditors of the Company to the members for their approval; 2. Increase the Authorised Share capital of the Company and consequent alteration of the Memorandum of association of the company, subject to the approval of members; 3. Raise funds through Preferential Allotment / Private placement in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009, subject to the approval of members; 4. Approve the Related Party Transactions, subject to the approval of members; 5. Fix the time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM), to propose the above businesses for the shareholders approval; 6. Approve Draft notice convening the EOGM of the Company; 7. Any other matter with the permission of the chair.