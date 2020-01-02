JUST IN
Infra investments: Getting the mojo back
Web Exclusive

Will the Rs 102 trn infra plan boost L&T and other companies?

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki records 2.4% y-o-y rise in car sales during Dec 2019

Steve H Hanke, Hanke, economist, demonetisation

India will struggle to achieve 5% GDP growth in 2020: Steve Hanke

markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 52 pts, Nifty below 12,200

Stock of the day Adani Green hits new high, up 300% in 4 mths

Sugar stocks gain; Dwarikesh, Shree Renuka surge over 12%

APL Apollo Tubes hits 52-wk high on strong Q3 sales

CSB Bank hits lowest level since listing; tanks 30% from Dec high

Escorts slips 3% ahead of December sales numbers

Dishman falls 10% amid report I-T dept found unaccounted cash

Sterling & Wilson rises 5% on loan repayment by SP Group

One-third of direct SIP assets less than 1-yr old, say experts

Risk aversion, small-cap slump hit SME IPOs in 2019

Q&A Quality mid-caps may outperform in CY20: Mirae Asset

Coromandel Int'l a preferred pick among fertiliser stocks

Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike US prices up to 10%

Indices

BSE Sensex

(52.28)

 41306.02
HIGH

41443.52

 LOW

41251.18

 PREVIOUS

41253.74
Nifty 50

(14.05)

 12182.50
HIGH

12222.20

 LOW

12165.30

 PREVIOUS

12168.45
Heat Map

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Jinaam's Dress 02-01-2020 Jinaams Dress Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 02nd January, 2020 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 524, Road No.5, G.I.D.C., Sachin, Surat - 394230, Gujarat, inter alia, to consider: 1. Resignation of Mrs. Neha Vishal Oswal (DIN: 07091407) from the post of Whole Time Director of the Company and Committee Membership. 2. Re-Constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. 3. Revision of Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company. Kindly take the above information on record.
Krebs Biochem 02-01-2020 KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve It is proposed to hold a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company on 2nd January, 2020, inter alia, to consider the following: 1. Supersede the resolution No. 2 and 3 passed by the members of the Company at their said EGM held on November 22nd, 2019 for proposed allotment of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis; and 2. To consider a fresh, raising of funds needed by the Company through issue of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares, on preferential basis, to the compliant member(s).
Authum Invest 03-01-2020 Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Constitution of Committee of Directors for issue and allotment of securities of the Company and named as 'Allotment Committee'.
Deccan Bearings 03-01-2020 DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results statement along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2019. 2. Other matters with the permission of the Chair.
Kennametal India 03-01-2020 KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Castor Seed 4327.00 4272.00 55.00 1.29%
Guar Seed 4180.00 4160.00 20.00 0.48%
Wheat 2345.00 2340.00 5.00 0.21%
Cotton 18900.00 18890.00 10.00 0.05%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
CPML 0.55 0.27 -
USHDEV INTNL 9.98 -9.00 -
WELLNESS 2.32 0.29 -
VIRGOGLOB 4.97 -0.04 -
TILAKNAG IND 197.70 -36.35 0.00
HASTI FINANC 0.17 0.06 -
KWALITY CRED 0.09 -0.05 -
OCTAL 0.08 0.05 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
31/12 Emkay Global Buy 988 SBI Life Insuran
31/12 ICICI Securities Buy 1054 Mahanagar Gas
27/12 ICICI Securities Hold 784 AU Small Finance
Results Tracker

Available for 3969 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2019 2,458,127.67 518,485.32 48,820.50
Sep 2018 2,448,335.36 558,461.24 129,098.03
% chg 0.40 -7.16 -62.18
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
03/01 DECCAN BEAR.
03/01 VALUE IND L
04/01 UNITECH LTD
06/01 ITI LTD.
07/01 BETALA
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd 24 27/12/2019 03/01/2020
Gian Lifecare Ltd 22 31/12/2019 03/01/2020
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Prince Pipes 178 155.90 Dec 30,2019
DC Infotech 45 45.40 Dec 27,2019
Ujjivan Small 37 53.10 Dec 12,2019
ASCOM LEA.& INV. 30 31.50 Dec 06,2019
CSB Bank 195 206.80 Dec 04,2019
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 19.43 7.45 29.23 17.23
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 18.19 7.04 27.31 15.53
Sundaram Services Fund - Direct (G) 12.71 8.78 22.74 -
Sundaram Services Fund - Regular (G) 12.57 8.58 21.72 -
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 34.38 6.31 20.84 15.87
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

