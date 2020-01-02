Company Date Agenda

Jinaam's Dress 02-01-2020 Jinaams Dress Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 02nd January, 2020 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 524, Road No.5, G.I.D.C., Sachin, Surat - 394230, Gujarat, inter alia, to consider: 1. Resignation of Mrs. Neha Vishal Oswal (DIN: 07091407) from the post of Whole Time Director of the Company and Committee Membership. 2. Re-Constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. 3. Revision of Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company. Kindly take the above information on record.

Krebs Biochem 02-01-2020 KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve It is proposed to hold a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company on 2nd January, 2020, inter alia, to consider the following: 1. Supersede the resolution No. 2 and 3 passed by the members of the Company at their said EGM held on November 22nd, 2019 for proposed allotment of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis; and 2. To consider a fresh, raising of funds needed by the Company through issue of equity shares and warrants convertible into equity shares, on preferential basis, to the compliant member(s).

Authum Invest 03-01-2020 Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Constitution of Committee of Directors for issue and allotment of securities of the Company and named as 'Allotment Committee'.

Deccan Bearings 03-01-2020 DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results statement along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2019. 2. Other matters with the permission of the Chair.