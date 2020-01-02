By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Baroda, Union MFs bank on mergers to increase their market share
- Improving mix will keep the dream growth rally intact for Narayana stock
- Higher volumes, margins to fuel growth for gas-distribution firms
- Route Mobile gets Sebi's approval to raise Rs 600 crore through IPO
- Poultry, mutton prices up 20% over sudden increase in winter demand
- Surrendra Park Hotels-owned Flurys files papers for Rs 1000-crore IPO
- Industry players lobby for relaxation of offshore fund taxation rules
- Despite stock's rise, Page Industries' near-term outlook not comforting
- Unchecked flow of Nepal tea into India takes toll on Darjeeling variant
- ICICI Bank: Investor sentiment on a high as share of retail loan rises
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(52.28)
|41306.02
|
HIGH
41443.52
|
LOW
41251.18
|
PREVIOUS
41253.74
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(14.05)
|12182.50
|
HIGH
12222.20
|
LOW
12165.30
|
PREVIOUS
12168.45