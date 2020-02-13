JUST IN
Ongoing bull market phase 'longest and slowest', says Morgan Stanley

MARKET WRAP: Indices gain for 2nd day, Sensex rises 350 pts; HUL surges 5%

Polycab, Astral Poly: How to trade construction-linked stks

Motherson Sumi

Margin pressures may dent Motherson Sumi's prospects

Tax sops may turn GDRs more attractive for foreign investors

HUL surges 5%, hits new high; mkt capitalisation nears Rs 5 trn

Stock of the day HEG plunges 14% on disappointing Q3 result

PNB, Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, OBC hit 52-week lows

Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar surge over 6%

SPARC slips 10% as USFDA rejects cancer drug application

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, surges 41% in a week

IndusInd Bank falls 3% after Moody's downgrades outlook

Medical devices to be treated as drugs from next financial year

Stock broking scandal Karvy withdraws appeals against NSE

IRFC to decide on retail bonds following IPO response

Green bond sub-component issuance to hit $300 bn

'Sick' pharma PSU step in to reduce China drug dependence

BSE Sensex

(349.76)

 41565.90
41671.86

41330.85

41216.14
Nifty 50

(93.30)

 12201.20
12231.75

12144.30

12107.90
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
21st Cent. Mgmt. 13-02-2020 TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMEBER 2019 ALONGWITH THE LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FROM STATUTORY AUDITORS
52 Weeks Enter. 13-02-2020 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Find attached herewith a copy of intimation of board meeting of the Company.
A D S Diagnostic 13-02-2020 ADS DIAGNOSTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 13th day of February, 2020 at 114, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 to consider, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results for quarter ended on 31st December, 2019.
Aagam Capital 13-02-2020 AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Find attached herewith a copy of intimation of Board Meeting of the Company.
Aaswa Trad.& Exp 13-02-2020 AASWA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 127.40 125.90 1.50 1.19%
Wheat 2225.00 2205.00 20.00 0.91%
Pepper 34150.00 33900.00 250.00 0.74%
Crude oil 3557.00 3535.00 22.00 0.62%
Copper 435.90 433.20 2.70 0.62%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
RAJAPAMILLS 78.00 -6.77 -
FRUTION 0.35 -0.17 -
MOUNT 0.00 -0.57 -
PALCO 0.04 0.00 -
YANTRA 0.00 -0.11 -
SARASW.COMM. 0.26 -0.09 -
NICCO PARKS 12.62 1.12 -
VELAN HOTELS 0.84 -0.99 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
11/02 HDFC Securities Buy 682 Voltas
11/02 HDFC Securities Sell 151 New India Assura
11/02 HDFC Securities Buy 122 GAIL (India)
Results Tracker

Available for 2165 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2019 2,056,763.21 555,678.67 138,730.40
Dec 2018 2,025,999.85 469,754.29 95,461.15
% chg 1.52 18.29 45.33
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
14/02
14/02
14/02
14/02 7NR
14/02 7SEAS
IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Madhav Copper 102 98.65 Feb 06,2020
Janus Corporati. 50 44.75 Feb 06,2020
Tranway Technol. 10 14.85 Feb 05,2020
Hindprakash 40 41.10 Jan 27,2020
Vaxtex Cotfab 24 22.80 Jan 13,2020
Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 38.05 12.28 39.12 16.73
AXIS Small Cap Fund (G) 35.45 11.79 37.35 15.36
IIFL Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G) 20.47 8.99 36.34 15.28
Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund - Sr.1... 11.05 12.72 34.51 -
IIFL Focused Equity Fund (G) 19.14 8.59 34.33 13.58
