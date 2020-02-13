Company Date Agenda

21st Cent. Mgmt. 13-02-2020 TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMEBER 2019 ALONGWITH THE LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FROM STATUTORY AUDITORS

52 Weeks Enter. 13-02-2020 SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Find attached herewith a copy of intimation of board meeting of the Company.

A D S Diagnostic 13-02-2020 ADS DIAGNOSTIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 13th day of February, 2020 at 114, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi-110065 to consider, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results for quarter ended on 31st December, 2019.

Aagam Capital 13-02-2020 AAGAM CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Find attached herewith a copy of intimation of Board Meeting of the Company.