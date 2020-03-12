Company Date Agenda

Alicon Cast. 12-03-2020 Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the March 12, 2020 inter-alia: 1. To consider and declare an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2019 - 2020. Further, in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company has kept closed for Directors/Officers and Designated Employees from Monday, March 02, 2020 to Saturday, March 14, 2020 (both days inclusive).

Amrit Corp 12-03-2020 AMRIT CORP.LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to consider the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares, for the financial year 2019-20.

Arvind Fashions. 12-03-2020 Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to determine the issue price, ratio and the record date for the issuance of equity shares to be offered in the Rights Issue.

Ashok Leyland 12-03-2020 ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to consider and declare an interim dividend, if any. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Friday, March 20, 2020 will be the Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend, if any, declared, by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's code to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window Close Period for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives will commence from March 5, 2020 and will end on March 14, 2020. The above information will be made available on the Company''s website www.ashoklevland.com.