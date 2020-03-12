By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Domestic markets stabilise after worst single-day slump in about 5 years
- Top India hedge fund hoards cash as market volatility remains high
- Tata Motors shares dip 6.5% as Coronavirus impact on JLR spooks investors
- YES Bank account holders won't be allotted shares in SBI Card IPO: sources
- Sun Pharma stock sheds 15% on price fixing concerns, slow portfolio ramp-up
- Sovereign wealth funds may cut down India play as oil prices drop
- YES Bank shares attract hefty SLB premium, high volatility can add risk
- YES Bank fiasco, double-blow for Max Financial; analysts caution investors
- Domestic gold ETFs get record flows, up 7x over previous month's tally
- Lower oil prices would lead to direct reduction in GAIL earnings : Analysts
Market News
PVR, Inox: Consumer-centric stocks to feel COVID-19 heat
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(62.45)
|35697.40
|
HIGH
36021.51
|
LOW
35261.92
|
PREVIOUS
35634.95
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(6.95)
|10458.40
|
HIGH
10545.10
|
LOW
10334.00
|
PREVIOUS
10451.45