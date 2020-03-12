JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

PVR
Web Exclusive

PVR, Inox: Consumer-centric stocks to feel COVID-19 heat

markets
Web Exclusive

Oil price drop, valuation comfort: Time to buy?

Bear-market-1

Eye on equity-linked debentures as volatility spikes in markets

Markets

MARKETS: Sensex pares gains, ends just 62 pts higher; YES Bank surges 36%

Stock of the day RIL up post Monday rout, Macquarie upgrade

Tata Motors below Rs 100-mark; hits lowest level since Sept '09

HPCL, BPCL tank over 4% after Brent crude oil prices rise

ONGC, GAIL extend fall as oil price crash dent earnings outlook

YES Bank gains over 30% for second straight day

RBL Bank rebounds 15% after plunging 31% in two days

Covid-19 woes IT shares under pressure; TCS hits 52-wk low

Telcos gain on report evaluation of AGR math may take 6 mths

YES Bank, IL&FS scams keep debt fund investors on edge

Cryptocurrency: After SC verdict, experts call for regulation

OMCs, paints, cement firms to benefit from oil crash

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra may withstand coronavirus impact

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(62.45)

 35697.40
HIGH

36021.51

 LOW

35261.92

 PREVIOUS

35634.95
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(6.95)

 10458.40
HIGH

10545.10

 LOW

10334.00

 PREVIOUS

10451.45
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alicon Cast. 12-03-2020 Alicon Castalloy Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the March 12, 2020 inter-alia: 1. To consider and declare an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2019 - 2020. Further, in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company has kept closed for Directors/Officers and Designated Employees from Monday, March 02, 2020 to Saturday, March 14, 2020 (both days inclusive).
Amrit Corp 12-03-2020 AMRIT CORP.LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to consider the payment of 2nd Interim Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares, for the financial year 2019-20.
Arvind Fashions. 12-03-2020 Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to determine the issue price, ratio and the record date for the issuance of equity shares to be offered in the Rights Issue.
Ashok Leyland 12-03-2020 ASHOK LEYLAND LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to consider and declare an interim dividend, if any. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Friday, March 20, 2020 will be the Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend, if any, declared, by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's code to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window Close Period for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives will commence from March 5, 2020 and will end on March 14, 2020. The above information will be made available on the Company''s website www.ashoklevland.com.
B P C L 12-03-2020 Interim DividendIntimation of Board meeting(As Per BSE Announcement Dated 28.02.2020)Interim Dividend (Revised) (As per BSE Bulleitn dated on 05/03/2020)
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 143.20 125.80 17.40 13.83%
Copper 433.80 419.50 14.30 3.41%
Nickel 965.20 943.20 22.00 2.33%
Lead Mini 151.30 148.60 2.70 1.82%
Lead 151.30 148.60 2.70 1.82%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
GAMMON INDIA 8.67 -119.60 0.00
RAIN 2830.42 121.63 11.64
ENKEI WHEEL 53.61 13.76 -
TECHNOFAB 17.18 -42.73 0.00
MAHINDCIE 1722.94 13.92 9.40
SANOFI 826.30 97.30 -
ELANTAS 93.28 10.55 -
88.67 -22.23 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/03 Macquarie Outperform 1135.05 IndusInd Bank
28/02 ICICI Direct Hold 150 Apollo Tyres
28/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 85 Federal Bank
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 3984 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2019 2,528,282.75 626,869.17 140,393.88
Dec 2018 2,530,045.48 543,252.25 105,058.04
% chg -0.07 15.39 33.63
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/03 PETRON ENGG.
14/03 BINANI IND.
14/03 SUPREME INFR
14/03 TINNARUBR
14/03 YES BANK
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd 294-300 04/03/2020 16/03/2020
R O Jewels Ltd 36 12/03/2020 17/03/2020
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
ICL Organic 20 20.80 Feb 17,2020
Chandra Bhagat 51 42.90 Feb 14,2020
Janus Corporati. 50 47.00 Feb 06,2020
Madhav Copper 102 83.05 Feb 06,2020
Hindprakash 40 41.00 Jan 27,2020
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.80 -7.02 2.23 4.78
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 15.32 -7.86 1.33 7.97
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.36 -7.23 1.31 3.93
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.58 -8.03 0.57 6.93
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME