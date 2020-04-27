JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 536 pts, Nifty ends at 9,154; financials decline

short-term bond

Franklin Templeton crisis: Short-term bond mkt in trouble

money

Franklin MF shuts 6 debt schemes over redemption pressure

As an investment strategy, Wood has rejigged his exposure to Indian stocks in his Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank paving the way for Kotak Bank and Cipla.
Web Exclusive

Wood rejigs India exposure; stays bullish on RIL

FPIs reduce stake in financials, the worst performer in Q4

Financials, AMCs under pressure; Bajaj Fin, HDFC AMC down 5%

Pharma shares gain; Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs hit 52-wk highs

Mahindra CIE hits 5% lower circuit as Q4 profit slips 86%

Ticket size hurdle for PMS investors looking for top-ups

Bajaj Finance stock hits lowest level since May 2018

Alembic Pharma hits 52-wk high, rallies 20% in 3 days

Web Exclusive

Ensuring financial security in these uncertain times

Bharti Infratel jumps 4% after Q4 results, pares gains later

Gold on top of Indian investors' mind: World Gold Council report

FPIs turn risk averse, prune holdings in Indian firms

Market correction prompts MFs to cut exposure to banks

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-535.86)

 31327.22
HIGH

31842.24

 LOW

31278.27

 PREVIOUS

31863.08
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-159.50)

 9154.40
HIGH

9296.90

 LOW

9141.30

 PREVIOUS

9313.90
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
IRB Infra.Devl. 26-04-2020 IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds including issuance of debt securities. Please note that as per Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed and will open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 to the public. Note:The intimation is given as per the relaxation provided under SEBI circular dated April 17, 2020The Board Meeting to be held on 25/04/2020 has been revised to 26/04/2020 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/04/2020 has been revised to 26/04/2020(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2020)
Adani Power 27-04-2020 ADANI POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th April, 2020 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2020 ('Results')
Ambuja Cem. 27-04-2020 AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27th April, 2020 to consider interalia amongst other things the unaudited financial results for the First Quarter ended 31st March, 2020 of the Corporate Financial Year 2020.We would also like to inform you further to our letter dated 20th March, 2020 that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will open from 30th April, 2020. The Trading Window would remain closed from 1st April, 2020 to 29th April, 2020 (both days inclusive).You are requested to kindly take the above information on your records.
Greaves Cotton 27-04-2020 GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to discuss and deliberate on formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2020 in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Kindly take the same on record.
HDFC Life Insur. 27-04-2020 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 2) To consider raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures in the nature of subordinated debt as per IRDAI (Other Forms of Capital) Regulations, 2015
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude oil 1255.00 887.00 368.00 41.49%
Guar Seed 3475.00 3420.00 55.00 1.61%
RBD Palmolein 712.80 708.60 4.20 0.59%
Tin 1161.50 1155.00 6.50 0.56%
Crude Palm Oil 647.90 644.90 3.00 0.47%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
ICICIPRULI -8339.14 179.49 -
MINDTREE LTD 2050.50 206.20 -
BH INFRATEL 1682.10 649.50 17.83
MAHINDCIE 1662.71 20.79 5.63
ALEM PHARMA 1206.83 203.52 45.83
HATHWAY CAB 455.68 49.08 0.62
TV18BRDCST 1424.93 141.83 1.49
NTWK MED INV 1464.51 60.19 0.00
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/04 ICICI Direct Buy 1190 ACC
23/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 1136 ACC
23/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 644 Aurobindo Pharma
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 24 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2020 118,211.04 50,842.96 23,996.59
Mar 2019 134,180.55 47,659.53 22,681.48
% chg -11.90 6.68 5.80
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
27/04 ADANI POWER
27/04 AMBUJA CEME
27/04 HDFCLIFE
27/04 INDUSIND BNK
27/04 SASKEN
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Nirmitee Robotic 185 190.00 Apr 21,2020
Laxmi Goldorna 15 16.05 Apr 16,2020
DJ Mediaprint 20 23.45 Apr 13,2020
R O Jewels 36 34.30 Mar 25,2020
SBI Cards 755 557.60 Mar 16,2020
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
DSP A.C.E. Fund - Series 2 - Direct (G) 11.25 2.11 12.14 -
DSP A.C.E. Fund - Series 2 (G) 11.03 1.96 11.35 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 11.77 -8.69 3.52 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 (G) 11.33 -8.85 2.81 -
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 11.51 -15.87 0.80 -
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME