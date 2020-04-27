By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Commodity picks: 27 April, 2020
- Biggest challenge for small firms is surviving the next 3-6 months: Holland
- Mutual fund industry hit as new 'financial advisor' additions plunge
- Change in the air: Nifty50 could see one of its biggest rejig, say analysts
- Street signs: Nifty set for consolidation, 'biz as usual' stocks, and more
- From SRF to Aarti, exporters better placed in speciality chemical segment
- ICICI Pru Life's Q4 takes a hit on higher share of ULIPs, Covid-19
- Defensive stocks soar as investors choose safety over uncertainty
- Franklin fiasco puts the spotlight on risks in shorter-tenure debt schemes
- FPIs pull out Rs 10,347 crore from capital markets in April so far
Market News
Ensuring financial security in these uncertain times
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-535.86)
|31327.22
|
HIGH
31842.24
|
LOW
31278.27
|
PREVIOUS
31863.08
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-159.50)
|9154.40
|
HIGH
9296.90
|
LOW
9141.30
|
PREVIOUS
9313.90