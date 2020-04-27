Company Date Agenda

IRB Infra.Devl. 26-04-2020 IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds including issuance of debt securities. Please note that as per Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed and will open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 to the public. Note:The intimation is given as per the relaxation provided under SEBI circular dated April 17, 2020The Board Meeting to be held on 25/04/2020 has been revised to 26/04/2020 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/04/2020 has been revised to 26/04/2020(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2020)

Adani Power 27-04-2020 ADANI POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th April, 2020 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2020 ('Results')

Ambuja Cem. 27-04-2020 AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27th April, 2020 to consider interalia amongst other things the unaudited financial results for the First Quarter ended 31st March, 2020 of the Corporate Financial Year 2020.We would also like to inform you further to our letter dated 20th March, 2020 that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will open from 30th April, 2020. The Trading Window would remain closed from 1st April, 2020 to 29th April, 2020 (both days inclusive).You are requested to kindly take the above information on your records.

Greaves Cotton 27-04-2020 GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to discuss and deliberate on formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2020 in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Kindly take the same on record.