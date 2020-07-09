JUST IN
'Forced savings rise as Indians uncertain about spending'

Stock brokers-1

MARKET WRAP: Indices snap 5-day rally, Sensex slips 345 pts; IT, autos fall

TCS
Web Exclusive

TCS Q1 preview Covid to hit nos; guidance unlikely

Who will say that another blowout like PMC Bank will not make the Rs 5 lakh sum assured by DICGC as on date, less than adequate?
Web Exclusive

How to trade NBFC stocks in a volatile market?

Chemical stocks extend rally; GHCL surges 29% in a week

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 5%; Canara Bank up over 5%

Tata Consumer hits all-time high as Credit Suisse initiates coverage

L&T Infotech trades higher for 5th straight day, hits all-time high

IOL Chemicals hits new high on rating upgrade by CARE Ratings

IndusInd Bk up 6% on report Route One Invt may raise stake

Consumer durables shares gain on demand recovery in June

PE-VC investors see decline in fund raising activity for next 1 yr

Re-rating of M&M depends on capital allocation outcome

Distribution platforms look at offering loans against MF units

Jump in ore prices eases NMDC's woes

PE investments drop 65% to $1.45 billion in June quarter

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-345.51)

 36329.01
HIGH

36828.43

 LOW

36234.17

 PREVIOUS

36674.52
Nifty 50

(-93.90)

 10705.75
HIGH

10847.85

 LOW

10676.55

 PREVIOUS

10799.65
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Amit Securities 09-07-2020 AMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to 30(2)/(4) Read with Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 9th day of July, 2020 at 12.00 NOON at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 2, Shivaji Nagar, Indore (M.P.) 452003 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine businesses: - 1. To Accept the resignation of Ms. Swati Bansal from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w. e. f. 09.07.2020. 2. To Appoint Ms. Insiya for the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w. e. f. 09.07.2020.
Arihant Capital 09-07-2020 ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2020. We wish to further inform you that the Board may also consider and recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20, if any, on the equity share of the company and also consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting.We wish to inform you that the Board may consider and recommend dividend for the Financial Year 2019-20, if any, on the equity share of the company.Dividend (Revised) & Audited Results(As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 26-06-2020)
Arvind Fashions. 09-07-2020 Arvind Fashions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2020.
Austin Engg Co 09-07-2020 AUSTIN ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 9th July, 2020 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Audited/Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the year/Quarter ended on 31st March, 2020. 2. To discuss any other matter as may be proposed at the time of meeting. Further, the trading window in respect of the Company''s Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/officers/Designated Employees of the Company from the opening of the trading hours on 2nd July, 2020 till close of the trading hours on 9th July, 2020 as per the code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company. Thanking you,
Brady & Morris 09-07-2020 BRADY & MORRIS ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Brady & Morris Engg. Co. Ltd. wish to inform you that as required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 09, 2020 through Audio Visual means to consider the following agenda: 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2020. 2) To consider and approve the voluntary delisting of the Company from Bombay Stock Exchange. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Kindly take the same on your record.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Natural Gas 141.90 133.80 8.10 6.05%
Guar Gum 5859.00 5628.00 231.00 4.10%
Silver M 50008.00 48740.00 1268.00 2.60%
Silver 50008.00 48740.00 1268.00 2.60%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 50008.00 48740.00 1268.00 2.60%
Latest Results

WELCURE DRUG 0.05 0.01 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1886.88 81.65 -
Results Calendar

Research Reports

08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 243 ISGEC Heavy
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 130 Century Plyboard
08/07 ICICI Direct Buy 218 Mishra Dhatu Nig
Results Tracker

Upcoming Results

10/07 ALFL
10/07 APIS
10/07 ASHAPURA LTD
10/07 ASHUTOSH PAP
10/07 BIRLA CAP
IPOS

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ksolves India 100 106.10 Jul 06,2020
Billwin Indust. 37 47.00 Jun 30,2020
DJ Mediaprint 20 32.25 Apr 13,2020
R O Jewels 36 35.95 Mar 25,2020
SBI Cards 755 695.60 Mar 16,2020
Top Performing Schemes

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund - Direc... 29.49 30.68 12.41 11.68
Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund - Sr.1... 10.17 18.30 12.03 -
Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund - Sr.1... 10.04 18.24 11.80 -
Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund (G) 28.27 30.37 11.45 10.89
BNP Paribas India Consumption Fund - Dir (G) 12.89 15.50 8.79 -
Scheme Search

