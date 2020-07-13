JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 143 pts amid weak global cues; financials decline

metals sector, lead, copper, aluminium, steel
A few trading strategies for metal stocks

Gold has given a return of 25.7 per cent so far this year.
'Wait for correction in gold prices before buying'

tcs

After dismal Q1 numbers, TCS gives high hopes to investors

Firstsource Solutions up 10% as Jhunjhunwala increases stake

YES Bank slips 9% after fixing FPO floor price at Rs 12 per share

This pharma stock has zoomed over 100% in 18 trading days

TCS shares end 0.8% up post Q1 nos; what brokerages say

Vodafone Idea recovers 12% from day's low

Green shoots in June pharma sales as domestic mkt grows 2.4%

NSE to accept gold bars produced by Indian refiners for settlement

PI Industries hits record high on successful QIP issue

Edible oil import may fall 13% on sharp drop in consumption

Pharma shares gain; Biocon, Granules hit record highs

Insurance stks in focus; SBI Life up 4%; ICICI Pru slips 3%

PNB reports fraud of Rs 3,688.58 cr in DHFL a/c; stk slumps 7%

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-143.36)

 36594.33
HIGH

36748.89

 LOW

36401.11

 PREVIOUS

36737.69
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-45.40)

 10768.05
HIGH

10819.40

 LOW

10713.00

 PREVIOUS

10813.45
Heat Map

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
5Paisa Capital 13-07-2020 5Paisa Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, to consider and approve, inter alia: (a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2020; (b) Any other business. Further, pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Disclosure Practices, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all the connected persons, designated persons and Board Members from Wednesday, July 01, 2020 to Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.
Anupam Finserv 13-07-2020 Anupam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th June, 2020 to inter-alia, consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2020.Audited Results (Revised)(As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 26-06-2020)
City Union Bank 13-07-2020 CITY UNION BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting to fix date of ensuing Annual General Meeting and to interalia consider agenda(s) u/r 29(1)(d) of SEBI Listing Regulations for inclusion in Notice of AGM, if approved by Board.
Decillion Financ 13-07-2020 Decillion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 13th day of July, 2020 at 4 P.M. at its Registered Office at 'Jajodia Tower, 3, Bentinck Street, Room No. D-8, 4th Floor, Kolkata - 700001, West Bengal inter-alia, to consider, discuss and approve the matter as per agenda of the meeting. This is for your information and record. Thanking you. For Decillion Finance Limited
E-Land Apparel 13-07-2020 E-Land Apparel Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, to consider and approve following transactions- 1.To consider, approve and adopt the audited Financial Results i.e. Standalone Profit and loss Account, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2020. Kindly take the same on record.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Aluminium 143.00 139.60 3.40 2.44%
Tin 1309.25 1282.00 27.25 2.13%
Lead 148.70 147.00 1.70 1.16%
Jute 5014.50 4964.50 50.00 1.01%
Menthaoil 1093.40 1085.00 8.40 0.77%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
CHEMBOND CHM 8.19 2.55 -
DMART 3833.23 49.56 -
TCS LTD. 38322.00 7049.00 83.19
WELCURE DRUG 0.05 0.01 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1886.88 81.65 -
JASCH INDUST 14.46 0.64 -
KARNATAKA BK 1615.71 196.38 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
10/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 8 South Ind.Bank
10/07 ICICI Securities Hold 8 South Ind.Bank
10/07 Edelweiss Securities Buy 2204 TCS
Results Tracker

Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2020 45,680.52 13,447.35 7,379.79
Jun 2019 47,487.80 15,038.25 8,742.34
% chg -3.81 -10.58 -15.59
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
14/07 AGIO PAPER
14/07 ALPHA HI-TEC
14/07 AMINTAN
14/07 BARAK VALL
14/07 CENTURY TEXT
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Rossari Biotech Ltd 423-425 13/07/2020 15/07/2020
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Ksolves India 100 104.20 Jul 06,2020
Billwin Indust. 37 51.80 Jun 30,2020
DJ Mediaprint 20 32.90 Apr 13,2020
SBI Cards 755 703.05 Mar 16,2020
ICL Organic 20 21.65 Feb 17,2020
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund - Sr.1... 10.25 15.57 14.72 -
Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund - Sr.1... 10.12 15.51 14.48 -
Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund - Direc... 29.55 25.09 14.21 11.64
Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund (G) 28.32 24.79 13.24 10.85
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Dir... 20.67 24.52 12.40 2.07
