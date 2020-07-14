JUST IN
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

RIL 43rd AGM: Jio biz update, bonus, Aramco deal details. What's in store?

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers

Sensex ends 99 pts up on buying in RIL, IT stks; Nifty closes above 10,800

Thierry Delaporte
Wipro Q1 preview: Strategy under the new CEO key

Among regions, Japan, Australia, China and Asia (ex-Japan, Australia) and the Asian region as a whole have seen a revision in the real GDP growth forecast for 2020 and 2021 | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
'Recovery seen in H2CY20; stay negative on India'

These 64 stocks are facing resistance at 200-DMA

HDFC Bank dips 3% on report of improper vehicle financing

Stock of the day RIL hits new high; m-cap above Rs 12 trn

HUL to consider special interim dividend; stock hits 10-wk high

Rossari Biotech IPO opens; should you subscribe?

Q1 preview Nifty topline may dip up to 25% YoY

Healthcare services stocks in focus; Thyrocare up over 5%

DMart dips 6% post Q1 nos; Analysts cut target price by 34%

Omaxe hits 11-yr low despite clarification, tanks 66% in 12 days

Clariant Chemicals up 18%, hits 52-wk high on special dividend

Biocon hits new high on DGCI nod to market Itolizumab

YES Bk declines for second day, slips 17% on heavy volumes

Indices

BSE Sensex

(99.36)

 36693.69
HIGH

37024.20

 LOW

36533.96

 PREVIOUS

36594.33
Nifty 50

(34.65)

 10802.70
HIGH

10894.05

 LOW

10756.05

 PREVIOUS

10768.05
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Agio Paper 14-07-2020 AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Reference with letter dated 27th June 2020 for Intimation of Postponement of Board Meeting to be held for Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2020 was scheduled on Monday 29th June, 2020 We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday, 7th July, 2020 at 4.00 P.M. at our Registered Office at 505, Diamond Prestige 41A, A.J.C Bose Road, Kolkata - 700 017, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2020 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. This is for your information & recordAudited Results (Revised))(As per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08/07/2020)
Alpha Hi-Tech 14-07-2020 ALPHA HI-TECH FUEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve consideration and adoption of quarterly un-audited financial results for Q.E. 30.06.2020 AND consideration and adoption of Board Report for financual year 2019-20
Amin Tannery 14-07-2020 Amin Tannery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2020
Barak Valley 14-07-2020 BARAK VALLEY CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned matter and Regulation 29(1) and other applicable regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 'the Listing Regulations', we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2020 (Monday), inter-alia, includes to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 along with other items of agenda and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair and majority of Board of Directors.Further, in terms of our previous communication dated March 31, 2020 and in accordance with the BVCL Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company has been already closed for all Directors, Officers, Designated persons and their immediate relatives of the CompanyQuarterly Results (Revised)(As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 26-06-2020)
Century Textiles 14-07-2020 CENTURY TEXTILES & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/07/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 14 July, 2020, inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter (April to June) ended on 30 June, 2020.
Derivatives

Index
Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Copper 506.90 488.65 18.25 3.73%
Zinc 178.70 172.90 5.80 3.35%
Nickel 1033.50 1005.60 27.90 2.77%
Crude oil 3055.00 2975.00 80.00 2.69%
Natural Gas 136.10 134.00 2.10 1.57%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
5PAISA 42.33 2.99 -
CHEMBOND CHM 51.50 4.04 1.13
DMART 3883.18 40.08 15.72
TCS LTD. 38322.00 7049.00 83.19
WELCURE DRUG 0.05 0.01 -
SAB 0.89 0.78 -
STRIPMT 0.00 -0.05 -
SOUTH IND.BK 1886.88 81.65 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
13/07 Anand Rathi Buy 233 Inox Leisure
13/07 Motilal Oswal Sell 2322 Avenue Super.
13/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 108 Tata Motors
Results Tracker

Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2020 45,817.00 13,464.49 7,375.52
Jun 2019 47,599.47 15,046.41 8,731.23
% chg -3.74 -10.51 -15.53
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
15/07
15/07 ADVMULT
15/07 AMFL
15/07 ANDREW YULE
15/07 ARIHANTINS
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Rossari Biotech Ltd 423-425 13/07/2020 15/07/2020
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Bonlon Industrie 28 21.50 Jul 13,2020
Ksolves India 100 104.20 Jul 06,2020
Billwin Indust. 37 54.35 Jun 30,2020
Nirmitee Robotic 185 245.50 Apr 21,2020
SBI Cards 755 697.80 Mar 16,2020
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.23 11.62 -6.06 0.20
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 14.76 11.37 -6.90 -0.71
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.67 12.74 -7.82 0.78
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 13.93 12.53 -8.45 -0.11
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

