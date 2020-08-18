JUST IN
Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points

HDFC Bank, RIL help Sensex settle 478 pts higher; Nifty ends at 11,385

This stock is up 58% from March low; analysts still bullish

Specialty chem stks have more steam left | Shares up 15%

'Bond mkt investors likely to chase yields'

Indigo, SpiceJet are on a breakout, charts suggest

Why are analysts bullish on United Breweries

DLF, Sunteck: Realty stocks up on hope of improvement in consumer sentiment

Consumer durable stocks rally; Butterfly Gandhimathi up 15%

Petronet LNG gains 5% after June quarter nos, pares gain later

Bandhan Bk gains 2% as RBI lifts restrictions on CEO's salary

Birlasoft leaps 18%, hits 52-wk high as it inks pact with Microsoft

SBI Cards hits 52-week high as it raises Rs 500 crore

Vedanta falls 6% as HC denies reopening of Sterlite copper plant

PNB Housing Finance leaps 11% as board to consider fund raising

Voltas outruns peers in lockdown-hit Q1, expands market share in room ACs

China injects $101 billion to ease liquidity, holds interest rate

Indices

BSE Sensex

(477.54)

 38528.32
HIGH

38571.23

 LOW

38062.01

 PREVIOUS

38050.78
Nifty 50

(138.25)

 11385.35
HIGH

11401.70

 LOW

11253.15

 PREVIOUS

11247.10
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Ahm. Steelcraft 18-08-2020 AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2020
Balmer Lawrie 18-08-2020 BALMER LAWRIE & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We further inform that the Board may also consider the following agenda at the aforesaid meeting: i) Fixation of the date of closure of Register of Members/cut-off date for the purpose of distribution of dividend for the F.Y. 2019-2020, if declared, at the said Annual General Meeting. ii) Consideration and approval of the draft Board's Report.
Bhandari Hosiery 18-08-2020 BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 18th day of August, 2020 at the Registered Office of the Company , interalia to Consider and approve the 27th Annual General Meeting Notice of the Company and other matters
Ceenik Exports 18-08-2020 CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. inter-alia to consider appointment of M/s. Abhishek Soni & Associates, Company Secretary in practice as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2019 - 2020.
Chemo Pharma Lab 18-08-2020 CHEMO PHARMA LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sirs, This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 at 04:00 p.m. to transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2020. 2.To place and take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2020. 3.To decide and convene Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 29th August, 2020 at 04:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM and to approve Notice of Annual General Meeting. 4.To decide to fix the Book Closure date from 24th September, 2020 to 29th September, 2020 (both days inclusive) and record date on 22nd September, 2020. 5.To appoint HS Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to act as a Scrutinizer for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2019-2020.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Jute 5331.50 5115.50 216.00 4.22%
Silver M 69066.00 67668.00 1398.00 2.07%
Silver 69066.00 67668.00 1398.00 2.07%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 69066.00 67668.00 1398.00 2.07%
Gold 53776.00 52690.00 1086.00 2.06%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
BHARAT BHUSH 0.15 0.08 -
SHIVAMILLS 9.33 -2.42 -
LUXIND 244.46 31.49 -
CSL 0.15 0.05 -
SPS INTL. 0.13 -0.59 -
FRUTION 0.02 0.06 -
ERP SOFT SYS 2.42 0.06 0.30
OPTIFIN 0.15 -0.01 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
12/08 Edelweiss Securities Hold 437 Bajaj Electrical
12/08 ICICI Securities Hold 1605 AIA Engineering
12/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 2013 Ipca Labs.
Results Tracker

Available for 1560 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2020 1,493,960.36 426,843.68 49,853.47
Jun 2019 1,965,395.84 509,351.38 128,375.06
% chg -23.99 -16.20 -61.17
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
19/08 ANUPAM
19/08 APMFINVEST
19/08 ASHAPURA LTD
19/08 ASIAN GRANIT
19/08 AVG LOGISTICS LIMITE
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Trekkingtoes.com Ltd 105 18/08/2020 20/08/2020
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Suratwwala Busi. 15 16.44 Aug 13,2020
Mindspace Busine 275 301.43 Aug 07,2020
Yes Bank 12 15.03 Jul 27,2020
Rossari Biotech 425 785.40 Jul 23,2020
Bonlon Industrie 28 18.25 Jul 13,2020
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 56.01 62.32 43.99 3.15
Quant Small Cap Fund - (G) 54.93 61.88 43.48 2.77
BOI AXA Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 12.73 29.11 33.02 -
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Dir... 22.58 30.90 32.98 5.87
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund (G) 21.01 30.33 30.82 4.14
NEWS

Scheme Search

