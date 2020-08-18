Company Date Agenda

Ahm. Steelcraft 18-08-2020 AHMEDABAD STEELCRAFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2020

Balmer Lawrie 18-08-2020 BALMER LAWRIE & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We further inform that the Board may also consider the following agenda at the aforesaid meeting: i) Fixation of the date of closure of Register of Members/cut-off date for the purpose of distribution of dividend for the F.Y. 2019-2020, if declared, at the said Annual General Meeting. ii) Consideration and approval of the draft Board's Report.

Bhandari Hosiery 18-08-2020 BHANDARI HOSIERY EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 18th day of August, 2020 at the Registered Office of the Company , interalia to Consider and approve the 27th Annual General Meeting Notice of the Company and other matters

Ceenik Exports 18-08-2020 CEENIK EXPORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/08/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. inter-alia to consider appointment of M/s. Abhishek Soni & Associates, Company Secretary in practice as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2019 - 2020.