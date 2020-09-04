Company Date Agenda

Acrow India 04-09-2020 ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 04, 2020, inter alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Adcon Capital 04-09-2020 Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020.

ADF Foods 04-09-2020 ADF FOODS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve issuance and allotment of convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/non-promoters in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended, and subject to approval of shareholders in their general meeting to be convened in this regard.

Alchemist 04-09-2020 ALCHEMIST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Director of the Company 'Alchemist Limited' will be held on Friday, the 04th Day of September, 2020 at the Registered Office of the Company at Building 23, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 at 02:30 P.M. Inter alia, to consider the following Business: 1. Approval of Notice to convene 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company, 2. To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20, 3. To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company, 4. To consider and approve the draft Directors' Report for the Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2020 and 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.