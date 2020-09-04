JUST IN
A gloom-and-doom scenario: Why Bond market loves India's tax mess

Wood still remains cautious on the Indian financial sector given the developments around moratorium and its implication for banks and non-bank finance companies

Economic contraction an opportunity for investors: Wood

MARKET: Sensex tanks 634 pts on broad-based sell-off; Nifty Bank slips 2%

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-633.76)

 38357.18
HIGH

38729.66

 LOW

38249.77

 PREVIOUS

38990.94
Nifty 50

(-193.60)

 11333.85
HIGH

11452.05

 LOW

11303.65

 PREVIOUS

11527.45
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Acrow India 04-09-2020 ACROW INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 04, 2020, inter alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Adcon Capital 04-09-2020 Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020.
ADF Foods 04-09-2020 ADF FOODS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve issuance and allotment of convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoters/non-promoters in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended, and subject to approval of shareholders in their general meeting to be convened in this regard.
Alchemist 04-09-2020 ALCHEMIST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Director of the Company 'Alchemist Limited' will be held on Friday, the 04th Day of September, 2020 at the Registered Office of the Company at Building 23, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 at 02:30 P.M. Inter alia, to consider the following Business: 1. Approval of Notice to convene 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company, 2. To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20, 3. To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company, 4. To consider and approve the draft Directors' Report for the Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2020 and 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Alchemist Realty 04-09-2020 ALCHEMIST REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Director of the Company 'Alchemist Realty Limited' will be held on Friday, the 04th Day of September, 2020 at the Registered Office of the Company at Building 23, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 at 11:00 A.M. Inter alia, to consider following Business: 1. Approval of Notice to convene 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20, 3. To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company, 4. To consider and approve the draft Directors' Report for the Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2020 and 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3565.00 3413.00 152.00 4.45%
Jute 5856.00 5749.00 107.00 1.86%
Tin 1351.25 1328.75 22.50 1.69%
Chana 5075.00 5023.00 52.00 1.04%
Natural Gas 181.70 180.60 1.10 0.61%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
KAKATIYA TEX 0.42 -0.79 -
CENTRON IND 4.93 0.00 -
SAICOM 0.00 -0.30 -
EMMBI 50.81 1.06 -
JUBILNT IND 0.82 -0.36 -
IND.BANK HSG 0.08 -0.04 -
SEVENHILL 0.00 -0.31 -
NATIONAL STD 0.40 1.60 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
04/09 ICICI Securities Reduce 144 Arvind Fashions.
04/09 HDFC Securities Accumulate 745 Amara Raja Batt.
04/09 Edelweiss Securities Buy 49 Sadbhav Engg.
Results Tracker

Available for 2307 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2020 1,691,068.55 492,095.04 56,117.22
Jun 2019 2,234,010.49 589,722.68 148,721.41
% chg -24.30 -16.55 -62.27
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
05/09 BB REALTY
05/09 BELLACASA
05/09 BHARAT TEXTS
05/09 CHOICE INT.
05/09 CONFINT
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Suratwwala Busi. 15 15.75 Aug 13,2020
Mindspace Busine 275 306.86 Aug 07,2020
Yes Bank 12 14.27 Jul 27,2020
Rossari Biotech 425 793.20 Jul 23,2020
Ksolves India 100 240.00 Jul 06,2020
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 58.07 57.02 52.83 4.45
Quant Small Cap Fund - (G) 56.96 56.62 52.33 4.07
BOI AXA Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 13.75 30.95 44.13 -
BOI AXA Small Cap Fund (G) 13.32 30.33 41.40 -
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Dir... 23.49 26.02 40.07 6.95
