- Gold is back in investment vogue with bulls loving faster inflation again
- Sapphire Foods IPO subscribed 6.6 times on strong QIB, retail interest
- Strong retail, HNI interest in Latent View, IPO subscribed 23x on Day-2
- Gold ETFs attract Rs 303 crore in Oct on festive season demand
- Gold prices hit near 5-month high as inflation fears deepen among investors
- India-focused funds, ETFs see four quarters of outflows; asset base swells
- Not only indices, even Indian brokerages' stocks are booming now
- Tesla shares rise in Frankfurt after Elon Musk's $5-billion stock sale
- EV maker Rivian's IPO mints $11.5 billion fortune for Saudi investor
- Monte Carlo Fashions hits 20% upper limit on near 8-fold jump in Q2 net
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-433.13)
|59919.69
|
HIGH
60293.25
|
LOW
59656.26
|
PREVIOUS
60352.82
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-143.60)
|17873.60
|
HIGH
17971.35
|
LOW
17798.20
|
PREVIOUS
18017.20