JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Shree Cement
Web Exclusive

Cement stocks firm; ACC, Grasim, UltraTech can rally up to 11%, charts show

Falguni Nayar, founder and chief executive officer of Nykaa

Share prices 'are the bonus': Nykaa's Falguni Nayar offers startup advice

PharmEasy

Early mover advantage and scale key themes for PharmEasy investors

investment, investment bankers, brokers, investors, company, firms, board, directors, CEOs, management, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity

Good time to enter market with long-term horizon, say money managers

Nykaa

Nykaa IPO Should investors partially book profits or hold on for now

markets

Inflows in equity schemes dip 40% in October amid rally in markets

Sensex ends below 60k, slips 433pts, Nifty gives up 17,900; SBI falls 3%

Web Exclusive

Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts

Alembic Pharma dips 5% on disappointing September quarter results

Monte Carlo Fashions hits 20% upper limit on near 8-fold jump in Q2 net

Capital goods index hits new peak in weak market; L&T, Timken at new highs

Bharat Bijlee scales fresh 13-year high; zooms 45% in 2-weeks post Q2 nos

Narayana Hrudayalaya surges 13%, stock at new high on Q2 turnaround

Strong product pipeline, valuations keep street positive on Aurobindo

Podcast Has cryptocurrency become too 'mainstream' in India to be banned?

Sebi may allow FPIs to participate in commodity derivatives market

Paytm finds buyers, but no blow-out demand in India's largest IPO

Electric three-wheelers rev up for rapid growth in India's EV market

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(-433.13)

 59919.69
HIGH

60293.25

 LOW

59656.26

 PREVIOUS

60352.82
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(-143.60)

 17873.60
HIGH

17971.35

 LOW

17798.20

 PREVIOUS

18017.20
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
A K Spintex 11-11-2021 Quarterly Results
AAR Commercial 11-11-2021 Quarterly Results
Acrysil 11-11-2021 Quarterly Results
AD Manum Finance 11-11-2021 Quarterly Results
Adharshila Cap. 11-11-2021 Quarterly Results
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Menthaoil 1081.90 1037.00 44.90 4.33%
Silver M 66398.00 64414.00 1984.00 3.08%
Silver 66398.00 64414.00 1984.00 3.08%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 66398.00 64414.00 1984.00 3.08%
Gold Petal 4935.00 4836.00 99.00 2.05%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
SOUTH.LATEX 0.00 0.01 -
STD SHOE 0.03 0.01 -
CELEBRITYFAS 85.35 1.27 -
KARTIK INV 0.00 -0.01 -
REGENCY TRUS 0.26 0.01 -
BITS LTD. 0.17 0.10 0.01
QUINT 9.60 1.83 -
ASUTENT 0.00 1.89 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
11/11 Sharekhan Buy 327 Balrampur Chini
11/11 Sharekhan Buy 677 Aurobindo Pharma
11/11 Sharekhan Buy 3622 Britannia Inds.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 1781 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2021 2,226,227.06 613,213.65 219,998.29
Sep 2020 1,754,070.71 557,060.36 173,870.68
% chg 26.92 10.08 26.53
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/11
12/11 3M INDIA LTD
12/11 A2ZINFRA
12/11 AADHAARVEN
12/11 AADI INDUS L
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Sapphire Foods India Ltd 1120-1180 09/11/2021 11/11/2021
Latent View Analytics Ltd 190-197 10/11/2021 12/11/2021
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
FSN E-Commerce 1125 2216.25 Nov 10,2021
Kotyark Indust. 51 53.05 Nov 02,2021
D.K. Enterprises 40 36.60 Oct 22,2021
Samor Reality 62 64.70 Oct 13,2021
CWD 180 230.00 Oct 13,2021
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct (G) 143.64 15.92 131.42 38.85
Quant Small Cap Fund - (G) 138.12 15.37 127.14 37.61
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund - Direct (G) 26.15 5.53 122.36 -
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund (G) 25.33 5.10 118.93 -
Sundaram Select Micro Cap - Sr.XVII - Dire... 15.77 16.45 118.81 24.90
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME
.