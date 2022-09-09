JUST IN
Goldman Sachs
Web Exclusive

Stock mkt still in a bear phase; see bumpy road to recovery: Goldman Sachs

Power crisis

Amid rising power demand; Adani Power, NTPC, Coal India look firm on charts

Nitin Aggarwal, Religare Broking
Web Exclusive

Online brokers alone can't serve new retail investors: Religare Broking CEO

WATCH Strategies for investors as India looks to shine among global peers

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, stock market today, NTPC, Vodafone

Market LIVE: Sensex pares gain, Nifty50 tests 17,850; IndusInd, SBI shine

ipo

It's raining IPOs as markets rebound; 7 firms plan to raise Rs 10,425 cr

Credit Suisse retains 'outperform' on IndusInd Bk on robust growth outlook

Hindalco, Nalco jump over 2% as aluminium, copper prices rise on LME

Reliance Power to issue shares to VFSI Holdings at Rs 15.5; stock sinks 10%

Tube Investments hits record high, up 22% in six trading sessions

Rain Industries tumbles 8% after arm closes European unit amid energy woes

Hatsun Agro rallies 13% in four days as Sundaram, SBI MF pick up 1.3% stake

Analysis Lack of clarity on new policy likely to cap further upside for Concor

PMS' asset base rises 17% to Rs 25.4 trn in July, shows Sebi data

Federal Reserve likely to go for another 75-bps rate hike this month

Rakesh Gangwal, wife sell 2.7% stake in InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 cr

Macro fundamentals improving, but risk-reward unfavourable: BNP Paribas

Aprameya Engineering files papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Indices

BSE Sensex

(105.66)

 59793.88
60119.80

59735.90

59688.22
Nifty 50

(54.05)

 17852.80
17925.95

17816.05

17798.75
NEWS

FEATURES

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Aryan Share 09-09-2022 Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2022 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary
Guj Inds. Power 09-09-2022 GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2022 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject it is hereby intimated that the Board of Directors of the Company shall meet on Friday the 09th September 2022. Kindly take the above on your records and acknowledge the receipt.
Intl. Conveyors 09-09-2022 INTERNATIONAL CONVEYORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2022 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday September 09 2022 to inter alia consider a proposal for buy back of equity shares of the Company. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Directors & Designated Persons the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors Officers Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives with effect from September 06 2022 till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting with respect to consideration of Buyback of equity shares of the Company.
Lords Ishwar 09-09-2022 Lords Ishwar Hotels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2022 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that a Board Meeting No. 2022-23/3 of the Board of Directors of Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited will be held on Friday the 9th September 2022 at 01.00 p.m. at Unit No. 202 Morya Blue Moon Off New Link Road Andheri (w) Mumbai - 400 053 Maharashtra inter alia to transact the businesses as per Agenda
Rajas. Tube Mfg 09-09-2022 RAJASTHAN TUBE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2022 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2022 along with limited review report of the auditors thereon
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
iCOMDEX Energy 8501.68 4897.33 3604.35 73.60%
iCOMDEX Base Metals 21923.84 15420.61 6503.23 42.17%
Aluminium 294.10 287.85 6.25 2.17%
Lead 192.40 189.05 3.35 1.77%
Zinc 349.00 344.50 4.50 1.31%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NAGARFERT 1492.76 -142.33 0.00
SPICEJET LTD 2457.17 -783.62 0.00
BOMBAY RAYON 14.04 -62.91 0.00
MINERAL&METL 1511.34 -121.83 0.00
IEC EDU 0.00 -0.04 0.00
MOHITE 24.17 1.46 3.72
SINDHU TRADE 245.50 5.45 0.00
PGHL 295.89 41.19 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/09 ICICI Securities Buy 990 TTK Prestige
08/09 Nirmal Bang Accumulate 872 Mahanagar Gas
08/09 Anand Rathi Buy 1370 C.E. Info System
Results Tracker

Available for 4158 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2022 3,759,615.46 789,162.19 264,612.15
Jun 2021 2,812,829.71 693,706.46 213,489.48
% chg 33.66 13.76 23.95
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/09 SAGARSOFT
13/09 FEDDERELEC
14/09 SGBJAN26
14/09 UNITECH LTD
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd 40 06/09/2022 09/09/2022
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd 81 06/09/2022 09/09/2022
Infurnia Holding Ltd 10 06/09/2022 09/09/2022
Sabar Flex India Ltd 11 08/09/2022 13/09/2022
Ishan International Ltd 80 09/09/2022 14/09/2022
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Dipna Pharmachem 38 31.75 Sep 08,2022
Ameya Precision 34 62.15 Sep 08,2022
Jay Jalaram Tech 36 55.10 Sep 08,2022
JFL Life 61 63.20 Sep 08,2022
Dreamfolks Servi 326 441.60 Sep 06,2022
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund - Direc... 227.24 14.80 28.21 26.08
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund (G) 205.40 14.52 26.86 24.75
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Dir (G) 56.64 21.21 26.36 30.87
Quant ESG Equity Fund - Direct (G) 22.78 19.64 25.17 -
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund (G) 50.99 20.85 24.92 29.31
