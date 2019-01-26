By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Ramdev appeals for Bharat Ratna for sanyasis
Yog Guru Ramdev has appealed to the Centre to confer the highest civilian decoration, the Bharat Ratna to a 'sanyasi' or saint ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Anti-national forces are working to destroy peace, claims RSS Chief
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that "anti-national" forces are nefariously working for demolishing ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Turkish military shoot, wound 3 Iraqi civilians who attacked military base
Three Iraqi civilians were shot and wounded by Turkish troops after scores of protesters stormed a Turkish military base in ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Elated Padma Shri awardees thank Centre for accolade
After their names surfaced in the list of Padma Shri awardees for the year, the elated recipients of the accolade expressed ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
US-Taliban make 'significant progress' in 'vital issues'
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, said "significant progress" was made during the ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Gurugram: Decomposed body of woman found in bed storage
The decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman has been found inside bed storage here.The deceased has been identified as Babita who ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Name new Mandovi bridge after Manohar Parrikar: Goa Tamil Sangam
The Goa Tamil Sangam has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to name the new Mandovi bridge in ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Odisha's "Jiban Sampark" to reach vulnerable tribes
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced "Jiban Sampark" project in partnership with UNICEF India to generate ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Canadian ambassador to China fired after comments on Huawei CFO's extradition
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday confirmed the firing of the country's ambassador to China over comments on the ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Snow will be cleared within 3 days : Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday that all roads in the state that are blocked due to snowfall ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Five dead in Louisiana shootings
Five people have been confirmed dead in a succession of shootings in Louisiana on Saturday (local time), law enforcement ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
PM Modi to address nation in 1st 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation in the 52nd episode of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Brazil dam collapse: Death toll mounts to 50
As many as 50 people were on Saturday confirmed to have been killed by the collapse of a dam at an iron mine in the southwestern ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Supporters, conservatives slam Trump for caving in on govt shutdown
US President Donald Trump has drawn the ire of supporters and Republicans alike after he ended his demand for Congress to fund ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Shivpal Yadav to contest 2019 elections from Firozabad
Shivpal Yadav, Chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL), is all set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from ...
January 27, 2019, Sunday
Venezuela crisis: Pompeo urges countries to 'pick a side'
US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo called on countries to "pick a side" in the Venezuelan political crisis and urged them to ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Smriti hails Lance Naik Wani, says he believed in idea of India
Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Saturday hailed late Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who received India's highest ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Children's edition of Marx's 'Das Capital' wins Chinese award
A coloured children's edition of Karl Marx's 'Das Kapital' has been honoured as one of the 24 best Chinese children's books of ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Amid R-day boycott call, Mizoram Governor addresses empty ground
Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday addressed an almost-empty ground on the occasion of 70th Republic Day, ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
I feel honoured, ecstatic to be chosen for Padma Shri award, says actor Manoj Bajpayee
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he feels honoured and ecstatic after being chosen for the country's fourth highest civilian ...