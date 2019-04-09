By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- IT raids over, MP Police's SHO, DSP misbehaved with CRPF officials: MS Verma
- Tamil Nadu: Villagers boycott LS polls to protest lack of basic amenities
- Indian, Israeli leaders showing moral bankruptcy to win elections: PM Imran Khan
- India, Sri Lanka review bilateral defense cooperation in Colombo
- Innovative 5-minute workout that reduces heart-attack risk, boosts sports performance
- India to repatriate 58 Sri Lankan refugees
- Julianne Moore to star in Stephen Kings' 'Lisey's Story'
- Modi biopic: SC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of movie, says EC should take call
- Hulladek and JUSCO collaborate to e-clean Jamshedpur
- Bhumi Pednekar tweets her excitement for 'GOT' new season
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
IT raids over, MP Police's SHO, DSP misbehaved with CRPF officials: MS Verma
The Income Tax raids at the premises of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's OSD Praveen ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Tamil Nadu: Villagers boycott LS polls to protest lack of basic amenities
The residents of Melasirupothu village on Monday took out a protest march to boycott Lok Sabha elections, alleging ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Indian, Israeli leaders showing moral bankruptcy to win elections: PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that leaders in India and Israel are defying the international laws and showcasing ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
India, Sri Lanka review bilateral defense cooperation in Colombo
India and Sri Lanka participated in the sixth round of defense dialogue on Monday, where they discussed issues of mutual interest ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Innovative 5-minute workout that reduces heart-attack risk, boosts sports performance
Working out for just five minutes can now reduce heart attack risks. A research has found an innovative five minutes workout that ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
India to repatriate 58 Sri Lankan refugees
India will repatriate 58 Sri Lankan refugees on Tuesday under the UNHCR facilitated voluntary repatriation programme.Quoting the ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Julianne Moore to star in Stephen Kings' 'Lisey's Story'
Julianne Moore will be starring in the adaptation of Stephen King's 2006 book 'Lisey's Story'.Apple has handed out an ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Modi biopic: SC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of movie, says EC should take call
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking stay on the release of the Vivek Oberoi-starer biopic, 'Prime Minister ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Hulladek and JUSCO collaborate to e-clean Jamshedpur
Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd, a major in e-waste management and recycling company in the Eastern Region of India has announced a ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Bhumi Pednekar tweets her excitement for 'GOT' new season
While fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the much anticipated eighth season of 'Game of Thrones', Bollywood celebrities ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP: Smriti Irani
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that the latter has a ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Underwater forest a store of potential new drugs, shows study
For the first time, a new study has revealed that a common species of seaweed, Laminaria Ochroleuca, is a rich source of bacteria ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Rajnath dismisses Rahul Gandhi's tweet calling BJP's manifesto 'voice of an isolated man' as nonsense
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday scoffed at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP's manifesto the 'voice of an ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Taylor Swift donates to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
American singer Taylor Swift showed support for LGBTQ rights in her home state of Tennessee by donating a generous amount of USD ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
'Jobby Justin made the right decision by joining ATK': IM Vijayan
IM Vijayan, the former Indian striker on Monday backed East Bengal striker Jobby Justin's decision to make a switch to ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Rajnath Singh terms Mayawati's call to Muslims to vote in a particular manner as "unfortunate"
Days after BSP supremo Mayawati appealed to Muslim community to vote for the BSP-SP alliance and not for the Congress, Union Home ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Action against Pakistan was not Hot Pursuit: Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India's surgical strikes and airstrike across the Line of Control (LoC) ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
India retains top spot with largest remittances globally: World Bank
Remittances to low and middle-income countries reached a record high with Indian diaspora sending 79 billion dollars in 2018 ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Akshay Kumar to do a cameo song in movie 'Blank'
Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to mesmerise his fans with his new song, to be featured in the movie 'Blank'.Indian film critic and ...
-
April 09, 2019, Tuesday
Carrie Underwood opens up about her life post her second child
Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood, who is also a proud mother of two children, recently opened up about the challenges in ...