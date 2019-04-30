By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
SC asks Rahul Gandhi to file by May 6 affidavit in contempt case
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave time to Congress president Rahul Gandhi till May 6 to file a fresh affidavit in a contempt case ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Post phase 4 polling , Oppn leaders now playing hide and seek, says PM Modi
Taking a potshot at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, at the end of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
We can go back with our heads held high: Drishti Pant
Gujarat's junior girl's football team's member Drishti Pant on Tuesday lauded the side's run in the Junior Girls NFC tournament ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Kerala Police on 'high alert' after Sri Lanka blasts
Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said that the state police is on high alert in the wake of the Sri Lanka blasts."Kerala Police is at ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan, over 5 fire tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out at Delhi's Shastri Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was immediately doused.There were no casualties ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad because people wanted him to: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rubbished the claims that Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Mayawati accuses Congress, BJP of not fulfiling poll promises
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at both the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress for not ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Infrastructure output up 4.7% in March year-on-year
Infrastructure output across the country grew 4.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.For the ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' gets release date
Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently treated his fans with two blockbusters 'AndhaDhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' is back to win millions of ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
In Rajasthan, Amit Shah says Opposition will have new PM on all week days if they win
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Opposition's grand alliance stating that if it managed to win in the Lok ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Technical issue hits AFC gate service at Kaushambi metro station, resolved later
The AFC gate service at Kaushambi metro station on Tuesday was hit by a technical issue, leaving commuters stranded for a ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
CropLife India appoints Asitava Sen as the new Chief Executive Officer
CropLife India is pleased to welcome Asitava Sen as the Chief Executive Officer, of the association of 18 R & amp;D driven ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media
Sri Lanka on Tuesday lifted a temporary ban on several social media networks, which was put in place to prevent spreading ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Congress, SP-BSP can never give India a strong government: PM Modi
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had always played divisive politics in Uttar Pradesh and their coalition ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
TVS Motor reports over 19 pc jump in revenue at Rs 18,217 crore
Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported sales of 39.14 lakh units during 2018-19 which fetched revenue of ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Sooraj Pancholi's 'Satellite Shankar' gets a new release date
Sooraj Pancholi's upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar' has got a new release date.The film's release date has been shifted from July ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Global T20 Canada's second season to start from July 25
The second season of the global T20 Canada League will begin from July 25 this year and the first match of the tournament will ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Home Ministry bound to take cognizance of allegations by any MP: Rajnath on Rahul citizenship row
Dismissing allegations of political vendetta against Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship, Union Home Minister ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Sentencing in Japan of Ness Wadia 'won't impact' his business ops: Wadia Group
The arrest of Ness Wadia, heir to the 283-year-old Wadia group in early March and subsequent sentencing in a Japanese court over ...
April 30, 2019, Tuesday
Anurag Basu's new film to release in January 2020
The famed 'Barfi' director Anurag Basu is all set to release his next film in January 2020.Basu's upcoming film is likely to be a ...