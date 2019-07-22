By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
July 22, 2019, Monday
DCW notice to EC on use of 'Nirbhaya' case convict photo in Punjab hoarding
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday sent a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
K'tka speaker violating constitution, says Murlidhar Rao
Criticising Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, BJP General Secretary Murlidhar Rao on Monday accused him of violating ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Chandrayaan-2: Congratulations pour in from political leaders
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other political bigwigs on Monday ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Ruling coalition seeks tow more days for trust vote in K'taka
Beleaguered Congress-JD(S) coalitiMonday sought two more days times for the trust vote business in the Assembly but the Speaker ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
BCCI congratulates India A for winning one-day series vs Windies A
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday congratulated India A team for clinching the unofficial five-match ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Rajya Sabha passes Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill
With this, the Bill gets a nod of the Parliament as it has already been passed by the Lok Sabha last week.The Bill amends the ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Do not respond to concerns of members who speak and leave: Speaker tells minister
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked Union Minister Jitendra Singh not to respond to concerns of members on RTI amendment ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
SAD demands high court monitored probe into death of high-profile accused in jails
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday demanded a Punjab and Haryana High Court-monitored probe into the death of high-profile ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
J-K: Militant hideout busted in Doda, arms seized
Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout here and seized a cache of arms and ammunition.A team of Rashtriya Rifles and ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
MP: Man suspected of kidnapping children beaten up in Narsinghpur
Amid political commotion over mob lynching in the state, another incident has surfaced where a man was tied up and beaten by ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
July 22, 2019, Monday
Bihar floods: Villagers in Darbhanga set up temporary shelters on NH-57
Residents of Kakarghatti village here have been forced to set up temporary shelters on the National Highway 57 after flood water ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Amarnath Yatra always been safe for pilgrims: Farooq Abdullah slams DGP
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday claimed that the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh was creating ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Continue working hard and bring more medals: Jhulan Goswami to Hima Das
India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on Monday heaped praises on track and field athlete Hima Das, conveying her to continue working ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Iran detains 17 citizens accused of spying for USA; some of them to be executed
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence on Monday said admitted to having detained 17 citizens suspected of spying for the USA's Central ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Parliament lauds ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2
Rajya Sabha congratulated team ISRO soon after a GSLV MKIII rocket carrying the spacecraft lifted off from the Sriharikota Range ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
July 22, 2019, Monday
July 22, 2019, Monday
SC fixes August 6 for disposing Ahmed Patel's plea challenging rival RS candidate's petition
Supreme Court has fixed August 6 as the date for final disposal of a petition filed by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, ...
July 22, 2019, Monday
Srinagar: Lt General KJS Dillon interacts with Hajj pilgrims
Lieutenant General KJS Dillon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, on Monday interacted and greeted with the Hajj ...