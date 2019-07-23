By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Kashmir is bilateral issue, US ready to assist: State Dept
- UP Govt to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya
- US slaps sanctions on Chinese oil company for importing oil from Iran
- Syria: 20 killed in airstrikes on rebel-held city
- AP Govt sanctions Rs 24.5 lakh for security arrangements at CM Reddy's Hyderabad residence
- Man takes shelter in house after being chased by dog, killed on suspicion of being thief, 5 held
- Jharkhand: 8 arrested for killing 4 for practicising witchcraft in Gumla
- Could win Afghan war in a week but don't want to kill 10 million people: Trump
- Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay
- Karnataka trust vote put off again, speaker sets Tuesday 6 pm deadline for trust vote
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Minor girl kidnapped and raped in Banda
A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by unidentified persons in Tindwari area of Banda."The complaint was registered by ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
App to help Kawariya's in Meerut
A "Kawad Yatra Management" App has been designed for facilitating and guiding the "Kawariya's" on their journey in the Meerut ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Kashmir is bilateral issue, US ready to assist: State Dept
Hours after President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for third-party mediation on Kashmir ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
UP Govt to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya which would be taller than the ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
US slaps sanctions on Chinese oil company for importing oil from Iran
The US on Monday slapped sanctions on China's state-run oil company for allegedly violating Washington's restrictions on dealing ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Syria: 20 killed in airstrikes on rebel-held city
Atleast 20 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in airstrikes on a busy market in the rebel-held city in ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
AP Govt sanctions Rs 24.5 lakh for security arrangements at CM Reddy's Hyderabad residence
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday sanctioned amount of Rs 24.50 Lakhs for making security arrangements at the Hyderabad ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Man takes shelter in house after being chased by dog, killed on suspicion of being thief, 5 held
Five people were arrested here in connection with the murder of a man, who was killed after being mistaken to be a thief when he ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Jharkhand: 8 arrested for killing 4 for practicising witchcraft in Gumla
Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of four persons who allegedly practised witchcraft here in ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Could win Afghan war in a week but don't want to kill 10 million people: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could end the Afghanistan war in 10 days but that will cause 10 million death."I ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay
An ice-cream seller was allegedly beaten by police personnel here in Noida on July 13 after he asked them to pay for the feast. ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Clash breaks out between Pak minority groups protestors and Imran Khan supporters
The peaceful protest by various minorities of Pakistan against Imran Khan's visit to the US was disrupted by the Pakistan prime ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Karnataka trust vote put off again, speaker sets Tuesday 6 pm deadline for trust vote
After a heated debate which continued till midnight, the Karnataka assembly was adjourned till Tuesday without voting on the ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Trump's statement on Kashmir issue 'amateurish', 'embarrassing': Congressman Brad Sherman
Calling US President Donald Trump remarks on Kashmir issue "amateurish" and "delusional", Congressman Brad Sherman on Monday said ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Trump meets Pak Army Chief Bajwa
The United States President Donald Trump here on Sunday met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa.Bajwa, along with ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
I met with an accident as driver had cataract: Gadkari
"When I met with an accident, I was the leader of opposition in Maharashtra. It happened when I had police protection. My driver ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Trump contradicts himself on Kashmir mediation issue
Trump, who claimed that he had spoken with the Indian Prime minister in the regard, moments later said that "he will talk with ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
Lok Sabha passes RTI amendment bill as opposition targets government
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, after division that allows the Central government to notify ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
US asks Pakistan to 'shut down' all terror groups
The United States on Sunday asked Pakistan to "shut down" all terrorist groups operating from its soil."It is vital that Pakistan ...
-
July 23, 2019, Tuesday
PM Modi should break his silence on US president's claims: Congress
US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on "Kashmir issue", has stoked a ...