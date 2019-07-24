By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- DMK leader, husband, maid killed in Tamil Nadu
- Tax inspector, 1 other held for taking bribe in Hyderabad
- 4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare Exercise in Japan
- US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist organisations
- 4 dead in road accident in Chittoor
- 7 Maoists surrender in Visakhapatnam
- 500 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Visakhapatnam, 11 arrested
- US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria
- More than dozen bombs found in Andhra
- Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of US: Imran Khan
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
DMK leader, husband, maid killed in Tamil Nadu
Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Tax inspector, 1 other held for taking bribe in Hyderabad
Two persons including a tax inspector were arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana on Tuesday for allegedly demanding ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
4 Indian Navy clearance divers participate in Mine Warfare Exercise in Japan
Four Indian Navy clearance divers participated in Mine Warfare Exercise which is underway in Mutsu Bay in Japan.The Japan ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist organisations
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
4 dead in road accident in Chittoor
Four persons died and two were severely injured in a road accident that took place at Kanna Metta area near Nagari town here on ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
7 Maoists surrender in Visakhapatnam
Seven Naxalites including three women surrendered before the rural police here on Tuesday.Among those who surrendered, four are ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
500 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Visakhapatnam, 11 arrested
Police along with Prohibition and Excise Department officials seized 500 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested 11 ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
US calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria
Condemning continuous airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian government in Idlib province, the United States on Tuesday called for ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
More than dozen bombs found in Andhra
More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday.The bombs ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Pak's point of view was not appropriately presented in front of US: Imran Khan
Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
No problem in preparing food inside toilet: MP Minister Imarti Devi
Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi said that there is no problem in cooking food inside a toilet if a partition exists between ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Madhya Pradesh: Toliet in Anganwadi used as kitchen to serve midday meal
In a complete departure of hygienic norms, a toilet in Shivpuri district's rural childcare centre has been converted into a ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Pet dog abandoned for 'illicit relationship' in Kerala
In a bizarre incident, a dog was found abandoned by its owner in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for having an "illicit relationship" ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
US confirms Trump nominee Mark Esper's appointment as Secretary of Defence
The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former soldier Mark Esper as the new secretary of defence.The Senate voted overwhelmingly in ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Hyderabad: One arrested for making threat calls to Kishan Reddy
Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly making threatening calls to Minister of State (MoS) ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Italy to work with Boris Johnson to ensure orderly Brexit: PM
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday said that Italy will work with newly elected Boris Johnson on ensuring orderly ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
With BJP to form govt in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa set to be CM for fourth time
The exit of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka has paved way for the BJP into power corridors of the state. ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Britons call Boris Johnson 'Britain's Trump': US President
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Britons like him and that is why they are calling their new Prime Minister Boris ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
Modi government has given free hand to security forces to deal with terrorism: Reddy
Minister of State (Mos) for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday that the BJP-led government has given a free hand to security ...
-
July 24, 2019, Wednesday
BJP legislature party meeting concludes in Bengaluru
After the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lost trust vote in the Assembly forcing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy ...