September 22, 2019, Sunday
Spiritual leader Dalai Lama visits Mathura, hails India's diversity, religious harmony
Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday visited Ramanreti Ashram in the historic town of Gokul here as part of his two-day ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Rajasthan: 8 dead, 20 injured after bus rams into truck
Eight people died while 20 got injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lamana village in Ajmer on Sunday.Injured people are ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Menstrual cup campaign enlightens nearly 100,000 women in India
In a first of its kind campaign, online influencers have created a large-scale awareness on modern methods of menstrual hygiene ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Jharkhand: One person loses his life, 2 critically injured in mob-lynching incident in Khunti
In a gruesome incident, three people were beaten by a mob of villagers over the suspicion of selling banned meat here, said ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
PM Modi is doing great job with people of India: Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the greatest friends of the United States and is doing a great job with the people of ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Hyderabad: Woman dies after chunks from Ameerpet metro station wall fall on her
A 26-year-old woman lost her life after a piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at the Ameerpet metro station here, said ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Houston: US Congressman welcomes PM Modi at Howdy Modi! event
Over 22 members of the US Congress and Governors of states shared the stage at the ''Howdy Modi! mega-event and welcomed Prime ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
KCR govt spent funds without Assembly approval: Telangana BJP chief
Telangana BJP chief K Laxman on Sunday accused the state government of spending funds without taking the approval of the State ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
PM welcomes US Pres for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Howdy-Modi: Modi-Trump pose for selfie with a kid
In a brotherly gesture, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen posing for a selfie with hands on ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
When 'Vaishnav Jan To' reverberated at 'Howdy, Modi!'
Houston's NRG Stadium resonated with a soulful musical rendition of an Indian-American fusion, specially created to mark the ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Parineeti already missing her 'The Girl on the Train' character as she leaves London
After seven long and hectic weeks of filming for 'The Girl on the Train', Parineeti Chopra is waving bye to London as the actor ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
EU parliamentarians, Islamic clerics back India on J-K move, slam Pak
Several members of the European Parliament and Indian Islamic clerics on Sunday backed India's move to scrap Article 370, saying ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda reverberate the 'Howdy Modi!' 'josh'
The 'Howdy Modi!' mega-event in Houston, US kicked off with euphoria and Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher resonated the same in his ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
We confident of winning Bijepur by-polls: BJP Odisha chief
The BJP is confident of winning the by-elections on the Bijepur Assembly seat, said Odisha BJP state unit president Basanta Kumar ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
PM opts for staple jacket-kurta combo for 'Howdy Modi!'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for his staple ensemble for the mega event 'Howdy Modi!' in Houston, Texas.Taking a cue from ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
BJP leaders, netizens change their profile pictures on Twitter to Howdy Modi! logo
Amid the euphoric atmosphere at the Howdy Modi! event in Houston, netizens including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Hand-in-hand, Modi-Trump take stage at 'Howdy,Modi!'
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) reached NRG Stadium in Houston to attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' gala event.He was ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Pak national's arrest causes panic in border village near Jammu
Panic gripped the RS Pura on Saturday after a Pakistani national was apprehended from a village near International Border in ...
-
September 22, 2019, Sunday
Punjab Police bust Pakistan-backed terror module
Police have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany ...