November 23, 2019, Saturday
No intentions to run for Delhi CM post, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that he has no intentions to run for the Delhi Chief Minister's ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Bangladesh hopeful of Mahmudullah batting on Day 3
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Rabeed Imam on Saturday said he is hopeful of Mahmudullah batting on the day three ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
By 2022, there will be no family without roof over its head: Rajnath
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the central government will ensure that every family in the country ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
BJP would have got two-thirds majority had it contested Maha polls independently: Union Minister Gowda
Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that if the BJP would have fought alone the assembly poll in Maharashtra, then ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
G20 leaders agree for 'urgent' WTO reforms at Nagoya meeting
Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday agreed that there is "urgent" need to reform the World Trade ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Chennai: Man arrested for ordering cannabis through foreign post
Customs Department on Saturday arrested a person for ordering 112 grams cannabis through postal parcels arriving from Canada, US, ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Virat Kohli made a big impact: RP Singh
Former India bowler RP Singh on Saturday said that captain Virat Kohli made a big impact in the Men in Blue's first-ever ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Congress yet to play its trump card in Maharashtra: Sajjan Singh Verma
Cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said promised big changes in the days ahead ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
PM Modi to address 59th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday."Do tune in ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Illegally installed BJP govt in Maharashtra will have to step down in dishonour: Venugopal
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that sooner than later the 'illegally installed' BJP government in ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Gujarat govt to release Rs 3,795 cr financial aid for rain-hit farmers
The Gujarat government decided to release Rs 3,795 crore financial package for farmers whose crops are damaged due to unseasonal ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Indian Army conducts 'Epic Run 2019' to honour soldiers, next of kin
Indian Army conducted the 'Epic Run 2019' at Pedong, West Bengal on Saturday in recognition and respect for the soldiers and ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
SC to hear plea challenging govt formation in Maharashtra on Sunday
The Supreme Court will hear on Sunday at 11.30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Telangana school headmaster held for raping student
A school headmaster and his wife was arrested after a minor girl accused him of rape, police said here on Saturday.The accused ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
PWD Minister orders inquiry into death of worker in Keshavpuram
PWD Minister Satyendar Jain ordered an inquiry into the death of a worker who reportedly fell in an open drain in Keshavpuram ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
BJP joins hands with Ajit Pawar to form government in Maharashtra; Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena move Supreme Court
On a day of dramatic and fast-paced developments, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Iran condemns US sanctions on information minister
Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the fresh move by the United States to sanction the Iranian minister of information ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Builder Now app prototyping tool launched
Builder.ai, a platform that lets people build an app without coding, announced a new tool called Builder Now for the instant ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Jharkhand: BJP MLC meets Lalu Yadav in RIMS, insists meeting has nothing to do with politics
BJP MLC Tunna Pandey met RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav here in the RIMS Hospital on Saturday.When asked about the meeting, Pandey ...
November 23, 2019, Saturday
Unprotected server exposes 1.2 billion records of confidential data
Security researchers have discovered a flaw in an unprotected server that exposed 1.2 billion records of personal data.According ...